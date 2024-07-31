As Mr Arabi prepares to oversee his second Hajj as the helmsman of NAHCON, expectations are high, particularly regarding the Muna experience, pilgrims’ Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), and feeding arrangements in some states… To address issues beyond the states’ control, NAHCON is urged to exert its influence in key dealings, ensuring a more seamless experience for pilgrims.

On 18 October, 2023, the Office of the President announced the appointment of Jalal Arabi as the new chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), a move that was widely applauded by stakeholders in Nigerian Hajj operations.

The appointment was hailed as a masterstroke, with many describing it as ‘a perfect peg in a perfect circle.’

This expression of approval was largely due to Arabi’s extensive experience and reputation as a seasoned administrator, which made him an ideal fit for the role.

His appointment was seen as a strategic decision aimed at enhancing the organisation’s effectiveness and efficiency in managing Hajj operations in Nigeria.

Although Jalal Arabi’s appointment as NAHCON chairman may have seemed perfectly timed, it actually presented a significant challenge.

With the 2024 Hajj operations looming, he had to hit the ground running, taking bold and decisive actions to get the ball rolling and tackle the task head-on.

Essentially, he had to assume his role with urgency and vigour, swiftly getting down to business to ensure a successful and seamless Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

The 2024 Hajj coincided with a period of economic instability in Nigeria, with the government struggling to mitigate the effects of a recession. The Nigerian currency, the naira, is under intense pressure in the foreign exchange market, exacerbating the challenges faced by pilgrims and the economy at large.

As people struggle to meet their basic needs, those aspiring to perform the Hajj pilgrimage faced an additional burden, with a hefty fee of N8,000,000 to pay.

This daunting challenge came at a time when Jalal Arabi had just assumed the role of Chairman, tasked with navigating the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) through the turbulent economic waters.

Journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Nigeria successfully transported a staggering 65,000 pilgrims, encompassing both those traveling through the government and those utilising private agency carriers for the Hajj pilgrimage.

One of the policies that garnered significant attention from stakeholders in the Hajj operations was the decision to reduce the duration of stay in Madina.

Previously, pilgrims would use up to 10 days in Madina, but Chairman Arabi has implemented a new policy limiting the stay to just four days.

This move aims to achieve cost savings and curb excessive expenditures associated with extended stays during the Hajj.

In Madina, pilgrims enjoyed exceptional accommodations and were provided with meals throughout their four-day stay.

The excellent arrangements and warm hospitality hinted at a journey that would yield cherished memories for all.

Dedicated officials from NAHCON were always available, ensuring a seamless experience by providing top-notch assistance to pilgrims.

As the four days drew to a close, pilgrims gathered at Makka, badge by badge, marking the next phase of their spiritual journey.

In a groundbreaking feat, the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims was completed at a remarkable 72 hours before the closure of Jeddah Airport – a historic first in the country’s Hajj operations.

This outstanding achievement was a testament to the exemplary leadership and organisational prowess of Mr Arabi, setting a new benchmark for future Hajj operations.

The Makka Escapade

In Makka, pilgrims were accommodated in various hotels, segregated by their states of origin.

Adequate provisions were also made for their sustenance, including home made meals, snacks and fruits.

They converged at the sacred Masjid Haram, where they engaged in prayers from dawn till dusk almost all the time.

This experience will be etched in their memories as a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Amidst the spiritual journey, pilgrims forged new bonds, some of which would last a lifetime, while others would eventually fade – a poignant reminder of the ephemeral nature of human connections and the beauty of life’s experiences.

The Muna Experience

In Muna, the real drama unfolded.

Opinions diverged on the adequacy of preparations, with some pilgrims expressing dissatisfaction with the accommodations, while others believed that the best arrangements had been made.

However, the generous food provisions more than made up for any perceived shortcomings in lodging.

Pilgrims were treated to sumptuous meals, leaving them fully satiated.

Chairman Arabi made it a point to personally visit various tents, engaging with pilgrims and gathering feedback.

While some pilgrims were initially taken aback by the unconventional setting, they ultimately appreciated the chairman’s efforts and commended his dedication.

Nevertheless, some tents did experience issues, which the chairman diligently noted and promised to address in the 2025 Hajj preparations already underway.

Bustling Pilgrims – After Hajj

After completing the Hajj rituals, pilgrims eagerly flocked to the vibrant shops and markets, eager to acquire meaningful souvenirs and gifts for loved ones back home.

The atmosphere was electric, with a palpable sense of excitement and joy.

The bustling streets were filled with the sounds of laughter, haggling, and friendly banter, as pilgrims from diverse backgrounds and cultures mingled and shared in the spirit of unity and celebration.

Amidst the colourful stalls and shops, they discovered a vast array of treasures, from intricate handicrafts and fragrant perfumes to exquisite textiles and sparkling jewelry.

As they navigated the crowded marketplaces, pilgrims relished the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the region, creating unforgettable memories and cementing the bonds of friendship and community forged during their sacred journey.

The 2025 Hajj

As Mr Arabi prepares to oversee his second Hajj as the helmsman of NAHCON, expectations are high, particularly regarding the Muna experience, pilgrims’ Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), and feeding arrangements in some states.

To address issues beyond the states’ control, NAHCON is urged to exert its influence in key dealings, ensuring a more seamless experience for pilgrims.

Building on the successes of this year’s Hajj operations, the 2025 exercise is poised to be an even more memorable and improved experience, with the commission’s proactive approach and dedication to excellence paving the way for a truly unforgettable spiritual journey.

Mohammed Lere Yunusa is associate editor at PREMIUM TIMES.

