The proponents of violent protests are not relenting. They have fixed 1 to 10 August as the days of rage. They are insisting that the house must be burnt down in anger. Like WB Yeats’ wrote in his poem, “The Second Coming,” “the falcon no longer hears the falconer.” In this case, the champions of violence are not willing to listen to wise counsel. There is a loss of order and guidance as the forces of chaos and destruction no longer heed the call of reason.

To what end? This is what many Nigerians asking. The desire to destabilise the country has always existed. It is a combination of dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs and a penchant for chaos among certain citizens who harbour resentment for the country and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The option to cut their nose to spite their face is perplexing. Just how far does their discontent extend?

There is no denying the prevailing hardship and the weight of pain Nigerians are experiencing. However, we must also acknowledge that the foundation for the current situation was laid before this government took over on 29 May, 2023. Past governments have made many bad choices over the decades, which have pushed the country precariously to the edge of the cliff. It is beyond reason that successive governments opted to kick the dirty can down the road, leaving it for the next guy to bell the cat.

Reforms. Bold reforms are what Nigeria needs now. This is what the Tinubu administration has embarked on. This government has taken a number of courageous decisions aimed at revamping the economy and bringing prosperity to the citizens. We cannot achieve this in a day. Seeds take time to germinate.

The option we had, pre-2023 elections, was to go for the broke. We needed a President who could pull us away from the tipping edge and who dared to apply the necessary measures, even if that would bring temporary pains. Many Nigerians rooted for President Tinubu because he fitted the bill. He is a man of courage and conviction. He is hands-on, and always focusing on the outcomes. He has an outstanding pedigree in governance. He is a proven reformer. And he is not given to pleasing the crowd. Personalities with these attributes don’t enroll in popularity contests. They would instead do what is right. And the end always justifies them.

Reforms. Bold reforms are what Nigeria needs now. This is what the Tinubu administration has embarked on. This government has taken a number of courageous decisions aimed at revamping the economy and bringing prosperity to the citizens. We cannot achieve this in a day. Seeds take time to germinate. Hunger, however, cannot be cured by the mere hope of a bountiful harvest. But hope has its essence. It can be a springboard for patience. And patience is needed for the country to reap the fruitful outcomes of the outstanding reforms of President Tinubu’s administration. Shall we then exercise restraint? Shall we pull together at this critical period and prevent those who do not mean well for the country from burning down the barn?

Lanre Issa-Onilu is the director general of National Orientation Agency (NOA).

