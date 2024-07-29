The government at the federal and state levels must recognise that this is not business as usual. As the quote attributed to Winston Churchill notes: “never let a good crisis go to waste.” Government must take this as an opportunity to reevaluate and return to the basics of governance – the welfare of the people.

The crisis in Nigeria is undeniable and completely worrisome. This makes the planned protest from the 1st of August an understandable recourse for citizens.

Nigerians have a right to peaceful protests amidst the astronomical cost of living, insecurity, pervasive hunger, and obvious misalignment of priorities by the government.

The threats emanating from public officers and security services are completely in conflict with their responsibility to protect fellow citizens and ensure that miscreants do not take advantage of the situation.

The government at the federal and state levels must recognise that this is not business as usual. As the quote attributed to Winston Churchill notes: “never let a good crisis go to waste.” Government must take this as an opportunity to reevaluate and return to the basics of governance – the welfare of the people.

The pockets of agitation against the hunger in the country have been met with nonchalance or patronising statements in the last year. Attempting to quell this upcoming protest with propaganda or brute force will be extremely risky, unwise, and tend towards anarchy. We have the ongoing Kenyan uprising as an example.

While there is a long road to the required systemic change in the country, the government should make critical decisions over the next few days and weeks that show the political will and commitment to improve the lives of the people.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

When hunger and grim hopelessness become the driving force for change, there is the grave danger of deterioration into anarchy. The government must understand the precarious state we are in today and be clear that we can not afford anarchy at this time.

An immediate show of good faith will include actions that may seem like self-immolation, but which will be in enlightened self-interest and prioritise the country’s interests. The following steps are critical:

1. Going beyond lip service on the matter of corruption and the profligacy in this administration by taking definite actions to cut down excesses at all levels of the government and civil service.

2. Slashing the salaries of public officials, immediately and effectively, not as a patronising gesture but a permanent policy change.

3. Reducing the size and cost of governance by streamlining the cumbersome bureaucracy and effectively reevaluating and implementing the elusive Oronsaye report.

4. Jettisoning all pretensions to partisanship by the Federal Government and reaching out to friends and foes alike, who have the capacity, experience, and track record to support the administration at this time, as I have shared in several advisories. Individuals such as Akin Adesina, Benedict Orama, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Oby Ezekwesili, Atedo Peterside, Sanusi Lamido, Bayo Ogunlesi, Ayo Teriba, Biodun Adedipe, Osita Ogbu, Ade Ojowu, and Jonathan Aremu, etc., should be engaged under the auspices of a reconstituted Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

5. Adopting effective and empathetic communication strategies that genuinely listen to the concerns of the people and responds in words and actions that take their opinions into cognisance. Nigerians should be engaged as the stakeholders that they are in the success of the country, while their dignity, intelligence, and patriotism to a country that has taken more than it has given is respected. The government must also restrain the rabid utterances of key public figures whose comments consistently rile up the angst of the people.

6. Promoting a culture of activism and accountability by respecting citizens’ right and responsibility to hold political leadership accountable under a democracy. A peaceful protest is one of the instruments of accountability and should be met with honest dialogue and definite actions to implement policy options and economic solutions that address the real needs of the people.

When hunger and grim hopelessness become the driving force for change, there is the grave danger of deterioration into anarchy. The government must understand the precarious state we are in today and be clear that we can not afford anarchy at this time.

Frank Nweke II is a senior visiting fellow at the Lagos Business School and member, Nigeria’s Federal Cabinet (2003-2007).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

