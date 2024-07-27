The choice before us is whether we want to pursue peace and progress or risk a crisis that could further destabilise our nation. This is a decision that must be made wisely, with the best interests of all Nigerians in mind… Despite the current difficulties, as Nigerian citizens we should give our elected leaders the benefit of the doubt and more time to fulfill their promises. After all, another election season is around the corner, and we can make choices on the leadership we need through democratic means.

It is obvious that Nigeria stands on the brink of another significant protest as citizens prepare to voice their concerns over various issues, from the safety and protection of their lives and property, to access to food and other needs for the people.

The proposed national protest against the Tinubu government raises valid concerns that must be addressed constructively. While it is true that President Tinubu’s administration is still in its infancy, the measures taken thus far, such as the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange unification, have had significant impacts on the lives of Nigerians.

It is undeniable that these decisions have had hurtful consequences, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society. However, the government has argued that these actions are necessary to fight corruption and revive the economy, which has been weighed down by a massive debt burden.

While the right to protest is fundamental in a democratic society, it is crucial to manage such activities to prevent violence and protect critical national assets.

The consequences of the #EndSARS protests, which led to the loss of lives, destruction of private and public properties without the achievement of any tangible results, makes it necessary to think of better strategies to express discontent beyond those promoted by faceless leaders.

Historically, protests have played significant roles in political change, sometimes leading to the downfall of nations or leaders. Examples include the Arab Spring uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, and Yemen, where mass protests contributed to political instability and regime changes.

Other instances include the fall of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc in Europe, due to widespread demonstrations and civil unrest. Each case is unique and influenced by specific political, economic, and social factors within the respective countries at the time.

Meanwhile, over the years, Nigeria has witnessed numerous protests, ranging from demands for better governance to calls for economic reforms. The dangers associated with demonstrations in Nigeria cannot be overlooked. As citizens grapple with hardships, it is imperative to understand these risks and explore why patience, trust, and support for leadership might be more prudent approaches.

One notable protest in Nigeria’s history is the “Ali Must Go” protest of 1978, sparked by an increase in the cost of meal tickets for university students. The National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS), led by Segun Okeowo, organised protests that resulted in a tragic confrontation with the police, leading to the deaths of at least nine students.

Similarly, the 1989 Anti-SAP riots by NUNS were a response to the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which included austerity measures such as subsidy removals and currency devaluation. The government’s severe response to these protests led to numerous deaths and injuries.

Another significant protest was the June 12, 1993, demonstration, following the annulment of the presidential election believed to have been won by Moshood Abiola. The annulment by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s military regime intensified political instability in the country and strained its economy.

Similarly, the January 2012 “Occupy Nigeria” protest against the removal of fuel subsidies highlighted public discontent with government policies, causing significant economic disruption, while drawing international attention.

More recently, the #EndSARS protest in October 2020, fueled by anger at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for its brutality, corruption and impunity, also faced severe repercussions, including property damage and the loss of lives. These protests underscore the growing discontent among Nigerian citizens.

While it is essential for citizens to express their grievances, it is equally important to acknowledge the efforts of the Nigerian military and other security agencies to managing protest situations and ensuring that they do not spiral into chaos. These agencies often face great personal risk, while maintaining order and protecting critical national assets.

The value of these critical national assets to national security cannot be overstated. Any damage or disruption to them can have far-reaching consequences, affecting everything from daily life to the overall stability of the nation. For instance, a compromised telecommunications network can disrupt communication channels essential for coordinating emergency responses, while damage to power plants can lead to widespread outages, crippling industries and essential services.

Nevertheless, the citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful protest must be respected. The proposed protest is a legitimate exercise of this right, and the government should ensure that it is facilitated in a manner that maintains public order and safety.

The choice before us is whether we want to pursue peace and progress or risk a crisis that could further destabilise our nation. This is a decision that must be made wisely, with the best interests of all Nigerians in mind.

Despite the current difficulties, as Nigerian citizens we should give our elected leaders the benefit of the doubt and more time to fulfill their promises. After all, another election season is around the corner, and we can make choices on the leadership we need through democratic means.

Kabir Fagge Ali wrote from Abuja via faggekabir29@gmail.com

