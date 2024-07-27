…my call in this article today is to persuade northern Nigeria to desist from participating in the planned protest because just like it has always held the short end of the stick since the emergence of the current republic, owing to little or no strategic participation, in this case participating in the protest is capable of finally throwing the north down the cliff, amidst its current fragility.

In an earlier article of 5 June 2022 titled, “The Fragile North and The Power Shift Dilemma,” I had highlighted the circumstances of northern Nigeria as at then, especially as it relates to its economic realities and how it was almost impossible for the north to be optimal or recuperate, especially in a situation where the incoming president would not give it substantial political patronage and in case he decides to formulate critical economic reforms that would discourage rent-seeking. The rest is history and some will look at the happenings today and say I have been vindicated.

Presently, the consequences of my postulations have come biting and the north has further deteriorated from the initial economic indices of 2022 down into a further abyss, and rather than agree to be strategic this time around, many are asking to proceed on a protest. In fact, I had asked in a post on my Facebook page what Nigerians will specifically be protesting about? Because, in comparison with Kenya, people were protesting a certain tax bill. Some may say it is about the removal of fuel subsidy? But that was done over a year ago, so isn’t the protest belated?

Also, we must keep it in mind that all the economic indices of Nigeria are mostly in the negative in northern Nigeria and, like I had earlier held considering how much southerners go through to become president, if I were in their shoes, I would demystify any such political dominance, if possible.

Why has dialogue and unity of purpose eluded us in northern Nigeria? Why has there never been a productivity and industrialisation agenda in northern Nigeria, after leading the country for the greatest number of years? Wouldn’t all these efforts, if present, have dissuaded any need for a protest? Is there even any rallying point for the region that could provide answers to the foregoing questions?

With the economy of the South being a lot better than that of the North, as well as the levels of awareness and education, would it not be foolhardy of northern Nigeria to attempt to go into a protest that would further compromise the economy of the region? Those Southerners itching to get political liberation from northern Nigeria must be celebrating to see the North desiring to go into this planned protest, because I am not sure it will ever bounce back as strong; at least not soon. Any Southerner asking the Northerners to go out to protest is definitely not a lover of the North. Who wants to light a match around a keg filled with petrol?

Looking at all of these, it is safe to say that it is such mundane thoughts that have let the insecurity of the region fester without any solution in sight. Why has there never been the sort of the Amotekun regional security formation in northern Nigeria? Why has dialogue and unity of purpose eluded us in northern Nigeria? Why has there never been a productivity and industrialisation agenda in northern Nigeria, after leading the country for the greatest number of years? Wouldn’t all these efforts, if present, have dissuaded any need for a protest? Is there even any rallying point for the region that could provide answers to the foregoing questions?

In any case, let these words remain for posterity but the northern Nigeria must be wary of the proposed protest, and efforts like mine and those of others must be heeded to avert any form of protests. Leaders at all levels, especially state governors, have a lot of responsibility in terms of this. We must quit this insistence on everything Abuja; let’s look inwards.

A word should be enough for the wise….

God bless Nigeria.

Hashim Suleiman writes from Garki District, Abuja. Email: oneheartnaija@yahoo.com

