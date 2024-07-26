Protecting critical national assets and infrastructure is not solely the government’s responsibility. It requires the synergy, collaboration, and coordination of the public, as they are the owners of these critical infrastructures. Citizens should demonstrate readiness and patriotism toward ensuring the safety of these critical assets and infrastructures, as they are the beneficiaries of their services.

As the date for the planned nationwide protests by faceless groups approaches, the Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered a plot to infiltrate the protesters and use them to cause chaos and the violent destruction of assets and properties.

The DSS spokesperson, Mr Peter Afunanya, in a statement warned the protest groups to refrain from any violent or destructive actions. He also urged people of goodwill, including leaders, unions, students, civil society, and parents, not to participate in or support the orchestrated violence.

In June when the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) commenced an indefinite general strike over minimum wage and electricity tariff issues, they shut down the national grid, resulting in a nationwide blackout. Their action disrupted economic activities and the daily lives of millions of Nigerians. The strike’s economic repercussions were severe, with industries, businesses, and critical social services, including airports, hospitals, banks, schools, water supply systems, and communication networks, facing significant disruptions and financial losses.

The shutdown raised legal and ethical concerns, with some accusing the unions of treason and economic sabotage. There is a fear that similar disruptions, including attacks on national assets and infrastructure, could occur during the planned nationwide protest.

It is necessary to strike a balance between citizens’ rights to protest and the maintenance of essential services. While the constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest and strike action, such actions should not infringe upon the rights of others or jeopardise national interests.

The shutdown and destruction of public assets are treasonable offences and economic sabotage, akin to the activities of militants and other miscreants who attack and destroy critical national assets and infrastructures to undermine Nigeria’s development and economic growth.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Protecting critical assets and infrastructures is vital for the nation’s development, and the provision of essential services and facilities needed for economic growth, social well-being, and overall stability. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is the lead agency responsible for safeguarding these critical national assets and infrastructure, as emphasised in the Nigeria’s National Security Strategy (NNSS) 2019.

Protecting critical national assets and infrastructure is not solely the government’s responsibility. It requires the synergy, collaboration, and coordination of the public, as they are the owners of these critical infrastructures. Citizens should demonstrate readiness and patriotism toward ensuring the safety of these critical assets and infrastructures, as they are the beneficiaries of their services.

As mentioned, critical assets and infrastructures are fundamental to the development of a nation, providing the essential services and facilities needed for economic growth, social well-being, and overall stability.

…security facilities, communication networks, and supply chains are critical for national security, enabling a country to protect its sovereignty and respond to threats appropriately. Protecting digital infrastructure from cyber threats is essential in maintaining the integrity of financial systems, government operations, and private sector activities.

For example, advanced communication infrastructure supports business operations, promotes e-commerce, and enables access to information and technology, thereby fostering innovation and economic diversification. Similarly, schools, universities, and training centres provide education and skill development, creating a knowledgeable and competent workforce in society.

On the other hand, security facilities, communication networks, and supply chains are critical for national security, enabling a country to protect its sovereignty and respond to threats appropriately. Protecting digital infrastructure from cyber threats is essential in maintaining the integrity of financial systems, government operations, and private sector activities.

In the same vein, robust infrastructure for emergency services and disaster response ensures rapid and effective action in the face of natural disasters or other emergencies, leading to the minimisation of damage and the loss of life.

Meanwhile, the protection of critical assets and infrastructure is very vital to the continued existence of every nation globally. To that effect, Nigeria’s National Security Strategy (NNSS) 2019 – a document developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) – captures and emphasizes the urgent need for safeguarding these assets.

It was clearly stated in the document that: “The key objectives of identifying, classifying and prioritizing Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) are to determine appropriate levels of protection required for each CNAI or groups of CNAI; enhance the resilience of CNAI to hazards; and minimize the effect of attacks or disasters on CNAI.”

The document further highlights that: “The lead agency statutorily responsible for protecting all CNAI is the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The critical nature of these assets and infrastructure underscore the need to conduct periodic reviews, audits and risk assessments to ensure their protection and resilience. To this end, we will develop a CNAI Protection Response Plan that designates roles and responsibilities for all stakeholders such as the Nigeria Police Force, and Federal Fire Service as well as other security and intelligence agencies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the general public. This will involve the design and development of institutional capacity, systemic resilience, physical protection and contingency plans for CNAIs by all MDAs.”

The ONSA’s resilient effort in collaboration with other security services over the years is leaving no stone unturned in the quest for the protection of these critical national assets.

In addition, the NNSS captures the propensity of the government for the development of a geographical information system (GIS)-based decision support tool, which the networks of all stakeholders, with contingencies and emergency responses to CNAI protection, can contact.

Critical infrastructure is the backbone of a nation’s development. It supports economic growth, improves the quality of life, enhances social and environmental sustainability, ensures national security, and boosts global competitiveness. Investing and maintaining resilient infrastructure systems is essential for sustainable development and the overall prosperity of a nation.

It will also involve the development and activation of response protocols at the National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC) for national security breaches that imperil CNAI. It will conduct periodic inspections and certification of the security preparedness of CNAI.

Also, states and local governments are to set up corresponding structures to liaise with the NCMC at the national level to coordinate activities and request assistance where necessary. A robust response and coordination system will be put in place between NCMC, as well as state and local government structures.

However, upon all these necessary measures put in place by the government toward guaranteeing the safety and formidability of these national assets, the goals cannot be achieved without adequate support from the members of the public.

Citizens should note that protecting CNAI is not the responsibility of the government alone, it equally entails synergy, collaboration and coordination from the members of the society since they are the owners of these critical infrastructures.

Alas, it is worrisome that nowadays people consider these assets as treasures owned solely by the government, thus, becoming prime targets of wanton destructions and attacks in an attempt to frustrate the government whenever there is uneasiness, especially violent protest such as #EndSARS, of which the country is still yet to recover from the losses it suffered.

Critical infrastructure is the backbone of a nation’s development. It supports economic growth, improves the quality of life, enhances social and environmental sustainability, ensures national security, and boosts global competitiveness. Investing and maintaining resilient infrastructure systems is essential for sustainable development and the overall prosperity of a nation.

Therefore, citizens should always demonstrate readiness and patriotism toward ensuring the safety of these critical assets and infrastructures, as they are the sole beneficiaries of the pleasure derived from the services rendered by these assets.

No matter our grievances, we should be mindful of the consequences of actions that could compound our problems and return us to Square One. Constructive dialogue and proactive measures are essential towards addressing workers’ grievances and citizens’ rights, while maintaining essential services and protecting national interests.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi, an NDA research student, is the author of National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective. Email: ymukhtar944@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

