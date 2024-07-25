It is difficult to understand how the Guv’nor stayed on his feet throughout each night at the club. With a stick of Benson & Hedges cigarette in one hand, and a glass of Remy Martin, his favourite cognac, in the other hand, Olumese always displayed prodigious energy and exceptional strategic management skills, to the extent that one was tempted to ask when he finds time to sleep, and plan for the next day.

When I arrived Lagos in 1988 after my NYSC in Awka, Anambra State, as a young graduate, I never knew fate would bring me and Ken-Calebs Olumese together. Our first encounter 34 years ago turned out to be the beginning of a life-long relationship that we have nurtured to this day.

But how did it happen?

I began life in Lagos as a rookie reporter, in spite of my background in Mathematics, because I wanted to write sweet-flowing prose like the late Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, Olatunji Dare, Mike Awoyinfa, etc. It was the late Dr Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase (aka SO), the executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, noted for publishing Sports Souvenir, Complete Football and International Soccer Review (ISR), who took me under his wings to learn the nitty-gritty of journalism.

When Sports Souvenir was rested, Climax magazine, a lifestyle publication, was launched as a replacement. Climax dived deep into the world of celebrities, unravelling their secrets in exclusive kiss-and-tell stories. Those in the business of music, movies, fashion, nightclubs and comedy were not left out.

After working on the sports beat for a while with Franklin Ilaboya and Dr Mumini Alao, who were my colleagues at the time, SO drafted me to Climax, which marked my foray into entertainment journalism.

In covering the beat, I worked with Moji Danisa, Femi Akintunde-Johnson (FAJ), Ekerete Udoh and Al Humphrey Onyanabo from our Okota, Isolo base in Lagos.

As I began to keep tabs on entertainment spots and their owners, I was naturally intrigued by Niteshift, the upscale nightclub on Opebi Road, in Ikeja, Lagos. Niteshift was always in the news, and to satisfy my curiosity, I decided to see things for myself and make on-the-spot assessment. On one Friday night, I was admitted into the club after paying the mandatory N20 gate fee for wannabes like me.

Eventually, I met Ken-Calebs Olumese, the showbiz impressario who was popularly known as the Guv’nor of Niteshift, for the first time in early 1990.

From his name, it was obvious that the Guv – for short – hailed from the Esan speaking region of Edo State – just like I did.

That was how a bond of friendship subsequently developed with Olumese, which gave me the opportunity to observe him from close quarters. Friendship devolved into mentorship, for which I am forever grateful.

I became an ardent devotee of Niteshift and visited the club regularly. I discovered that the Guv had a well curated relationship with media personalities, especially entertainment reporters, and it paid off for him. It explained why Niteshift was always in the news.

In Climax magazine, I maintained a weekly column in the ’90s titled, “Bowling the Night,” where I shared a potpourri of news on the entertainment landscape in Lagos as a “night crawler.” Niteshift not only received significant coverage in Climax, I also spotlighted club events and my interactions with Olumese and other celebrities prominently in the column.

Prior to when Guv’nor opened Niteshift, he used to host the grandest party in town every December at his home on Allen Avenue, Ikeja. Guests at the party comprised of the who’s who in society and all the notable Lagos VIPs and socialites.

What was remarkable about Niteshift on Opebi Road was how the décor seduces its patrons for a wonderful experience. It was clearly an interior design secret that can only come from the greatest minds of the art.

But the foundation of the success story of Niteshift lies in Guv’s boundless energy and his commitment to the creative enterprise, branding and innovation. His incredible skills in marketing and public relations raised the profile and public image of Niteshift.

Week after week, Niteshift became the toast of celebrities and entertainment lovers, movers and shakers of society, captains of industry, the diplomatic community, media owners, and so on. The throng of patrons were always happy to dance to the amplified music in a relaxing environment.

“Niteshift is a proper nightclub, and not a discotheque,” Olumese regularly informed his audience boastfully, with a glow of satisfaction on his face. But in truth, the club was a celebrity hangout that was well appointed and fit for purpose. The way and manner Olumese took the entertainment industry to new heights with Niteshift (a new concept in night clubbing) should be a case study for researchers and students of marketing and brand management.

The House Announcements by the music presenters – Guv refused to call them Disc Jockeys as part of his deliberate branding strategy – and the highly entertaining choreographed dance sequence by the Niteshift dancers, especially the “Boogaloo” dance, were unique attractions in the club, which patrons earnestly looked forward to.

The Gold Card and Silver Card Sectors where special gold and silver glass cups were used by hostesses to serve drinks became the cynosure of all eyes. Some patrons could “kill” to be admitted due to the prestige associated with the sectors.

Guv’nor, being a man of style, and always exuding confidence, charm and charisma, managed a seamless transition of the Silver Card Sector into the Glamour Sector.

This new sector birthed the Glamour Boys of Nigeria (GBN) and I was honoured to be the pioneer President of the body. We described ourselves stylishly as “upwardly mobile young professionals,” and hosted the Glamour Nite, a talk-of-the-town soiree, annually.

The membership included Mayor Akinpelu, Femi Akintunde-Johnson, Kunle Bakare, Segun Joseph, Dr Justin Okonoboh, Charles Omoighe, Fred Amata, Zeb Ejiro, Matthias Obahiagbon, Al Humphrey Onyanabo, Azuh Arinze, Michael Effiong and Osoba Otaigbe.

It is difficult to understand how the Guv’nor stayed on his feet throughout each night at the club. With a stick of Benson & Hedges cigarette in one hand, and a glass of Remy Martin, his favourite cognac, in the other hand, Olumese always displayed prodigious energy and exceptional strategic management skills, to the extent that one was tempted to ask when he finds time to sleep, and plan for the next day.

His favourite perfume is Azzaro, which announces his presence wherever he goes.

With the jerry curls on his head accentuated by his bold fashion statements, Guv would sashay his way around the club from time to time, exchanging pleasantries with his guests, while keeping his eyes fixed firmly on activities in the club and ensuring that the standard protocols are observed by everyone. The Guv had the habit of keeping some of us until the early hours of the next day – sometimes, till as late as 10.00 a.m. on a Saturday morning – to the extent that our wives usually complained.

Apart from providing food and drinks, the Guv’nor created his own fun by seizing our car keys or shoes to delay us. We enjoyed those early morning interactions with sleepy eyes after drinking and dancing all night.

The idea of the Grand House Reception, where important personalities from all walks of life featured in an interactive session, was yet another remarkable initiative. Guv was always thinking of the next big idea, which set Niteshift apart from other nightclubs.

In a sense, Niteshift was more than just a nightclub; it was an event venue and entertainment behemoth. The long line-up of guests that participated in the GHR can fill a book.

To underscore the business model and strategic brand positioning of Niteshift, the Guv created and hosted several events such as the Niteshift Beauty Queen and Fashion Hit-Parade. He also established the Coliseum Shifters Dance Band and floated a music label known as Big Time Music, due to his abiding love for music and entertainment.

When adversity strikes, no notice is given. That was what happened when fire gutted his residence on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, due to the explosion of a wall unit air conditioner when public power supply was restored in the middle of the night.

When Olumese moved to his permanent site on Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, and launched Niteshift Coliseum, he also experienced another fire incident, which halted the club’s operations. However, it was a temporary setback, as he bounced back in no time.

Guv is a husband, father, grandfather, mentor, teacher, nightclub owner, entertainer, thinker, philosopher-king, goodwill ambassador, care giver, patriot, nationalist and humanist. Olumese and his darling wife, Tina Uju, are blessed with children.

As he marks his 80th birthday (his birthday was 27 May, Children’s Day) on 27 July, let us raise a toast to this enigma of our time.

Congratulations, Guv’nor Ken-Calebs Olumese, the ultimate show shiner.

Braimah is a communications strategist and publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times (https://ntm.ng), and he can be reached at hello@neomedia.com.ng.

This article forms part of his contribution to the upcoming book on the life and times of Mr Olumese which would be formally presented on 27 July, during his birthday celebration.

