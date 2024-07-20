The tears and lamentations over the incident are not enough; we must channel our grief into a resolute determination to prevent such disasters from ever happening again. The lives lost at the Saint Academy must not be in vain; their legacy must be one of lasting change, in which the safety of our children is the foundation upon which our educational system is built. Only then can we truly honour their memory and ensure that no other family has to endure the same heartbreak.

Friday, 12 July, a day meant for learning and laughter at Saint Academy in Jos, Plateau State, turned into a nightmare that left the country reeling. On that fateful day, 22 young lives were cut short, their dreams and aspirations extinguished in an instant. This senseless school building collapse tragedy has devastated the families of the victims and shaken the very foundations of our society.

As the rescue efforts unfolded, the scenes of anguish and desperation were heartbreaking to witness. Trapped students were heard crying for help, their cries echoing through the rubble, a desperate plea for a chance to live. Families gathered, their faces etched with the agony of uncertainty.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has rightly condemned this incident as an “unfortunate” and “avoidable tragedy,” citing the school’s “weak structure and unsafe location” as the primary causes. His decision to immediately close down the school and order a comprehensive audit of all educational institutions in the state is a necessary and commendable step. And there should be consequences for the proprietor(s) of the school, the engineer(s) that built the structure and the government officials that approved it.

The stark reality is that this disaster could have been prevented had the proper safety standards and building regulations been enforced. Pursuing profit over the well-being of children betrays the trust placed in those responsible for their care and education. The tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that the safety of our children must always be the top priority.

As a nation, we must collectively reflect on the systemic failures that have allowed such tragedies to occur and take decisive action to ensure that no family has to endure the pain and anguish experienced by the victims’ loved ones. The loss of these young lives is a profound tragedy, and their memory must serve as a catalyst for change – a call to action to prioritise the safety and well-being of our children above all else.

The tears and lamentations over the incident are not enough; we must channel our grief into a resolute determination to prevent such disasters from ever happening again. The lives lost at the Saint Academy must not be in vain; their legacy must be one of lasting change, in which the safety of our children is the foundation upon which our educational system is built. Only then can we truly honour their memory and ensure that no other family has to endure the same heartbreak.

The federal and state governments must act decisively in memory of the children and teenagers who perished. Governor Mutfwang’s commitment to auditing and testing schools is a crucial first step, but it must be followed by sustained efforts to enforce safety regulations and provide adequate resources for school maintenance. Private school owners must recognise that their students’ safety is non-negotiable and should be prioritised above all else.

Abdullahi M. Gulloma is an Abuja-based media, marketing, advertising and public relations practitioner and can be reached through abdulgulloma@yahoo.com

