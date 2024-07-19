Ethics represents the moral principles between good and bad. Various professional bodies adopt specific ethical codes to guide behaviour and uphold their values. These codes are not arbitrary; they reflect the values the organisation holds dear.

Is the concept of ethics overrated? Let’s pause and consider this.

What is Public Relations? At its core, PR is our relational currency with the outside world or a large audience beyond our internal sphere.

Given this, is it feasible to present oneself differently to an external audience than who you are behind closed doors? If your answer is yes, the next question is, how long can such a persona be maintained?

Reflect for a moment: have you considered the values you personally embrace? Do you adhere to them consistently? Everyone has values that drive their actions, consciously or unconsciously.

Public Relations professionals are expected to uphold key ethical principles such as integrity, honesty, trustworthiness, and transparency, etc. As a practitioner, can you uphold these values if you personally do not even uphold them behind close doors? Integrity and trust are intertwined; and trust emerges naturally when integrity is present. But how do we build trust in an era of misinformation?

You’ve probably heard phrases like, “All na wash” or “All na packaging,” which reflect skepticism towards PR efforts perceived as disingenuous. This skepticism arises because people recognise when they are being presented with a false persona. PR is gradually being perceived as mere perception management, often detached from the reality of the brand.

When did Public Relations become synonymous with creating deceptive personas? Building trust in today’s world is straightforward yet challenging: it requires authenticity.

Every brand, whether personal or organisational, has underlying values, whether acknowledged or not. Building trust necessitates consistently demonstrating these internalised values in the public domain. You cannot sustain trust if you haven’t internalised certain ethical values. While perceptions can be crafted, they cannot be sustained if they do not reflect an authentic internal state.

Building trust requires two key elements: authenticity and consistency. Who are you? Why do you do what you do? What drives what you do? You cannot genuinely be something you are not. While you can attempt to project a persona, your true nature will eventually be revealed.

Public Relations should not be a tool for creating false personas. Instead, it should enable the truthful representation of a brand’s essence. Trust can only be built and sustained through authenticity and commitment to ethical values.

In conclusion, maintaining strong values consistently is our shield and defense in the era of misinformation. Public Relations is most effective when it reflects genuine values, building lasting trust and connection with the audience.

Happy World PR Day!!

Idu Oruamabo-Agorua is a senior analyst at QMSL, Lagos.

