In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All perfect praise be to Allah, The Lord of the Worlds. I testify that there is none worthy of worship except Allah, and that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is His servant and Messenger.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, wallahi cheating and deception are despicable characteristics that are beneath a decent person. Intentionally distorting the truth in order to mislead others contradicts the values of honesty, which requires an attitude of sincerity, straightforwardness, and fairness that leaves no room for cheating, lying, trickery, or deceit. There are many texts from the Qur’an and the Sunnah conveying the meaning that cheating, whether the target be Muslims or non-Muslims, is forbidden.

Accepting the guidance of Islam leads a person to truthfulness, which means a person completely avoids cheating, deception and back-stabbing. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever bears arms against us is not one of us, and whoever cheats us is not one of us.” [Muslim]

According to another report, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) passed by a pile of food in the market. He put his hand inside it and felt dampness, although the surface was dry. He said:

“O owner of the food, what is this?’ The man said, ‘It was damaged by rain, O Messenger of Allah.’ He said, ‘Why did you not put the rain-damaged food on top so that people could see it! Whoever cheats us is not one of us.” [Muslim]

Respected servants of Allah! True Muslim society is based on purity of feeling, love, sincerity toward every Muslim, and fulfillment of promises to every member of society. Its members are endowed with piety, truthfulness, and faithfulness. Cheating and deception are alien characters in contrast to the noble character of a true Muslim. There is no room in it for swindlers, double crossers, tricksters, liars, deceivers, cheaters or traitors.

Islam views cheating and deception as heinous sins, a source of shame to the one guilty of committing them, both in this world and the next. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) did not merely denounce them by excluding them from the Muslim community in this world, he also announced that on the Day of Judgment every traitor would be raised carrying the flag of his betrayal.

A caller will cry out from the vast arena of judgment, pointing to him, drawing attention to him:

“Every traitor will have a banner on the Day of Resurrection and it will be said: This is the betrayer of so-and-so.” [Bukhari]

The shame of traitors — men and women — will be immense. Those who thought that their betrayal had been forgotten will find it right there, exposed for the whole world to see on banners raised high held by their own hands!

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Allah said: There are three whom I will oppose on the Day of Resurrection: a man who gave his word and then betrayed it; a man who sold a free man into slavery and kept the money; and a man who hired someone, benefited from his labour, then did not pay his wages.” [Bukhari]

Fellow Muslims! One should steer clear of all the various forms of deceit and deception present in today’s society. Cheating is common in politics, in religious organisations, in the Mosques and the Churches, in examinations, in business transactions, and even between spouses and loved ones. Placing a label on domestically-made products to make it seem that it is imported is a kind of fraud. Some people give wrong advice when their council is sought and thus deceive the person who believes he is getting good advice. An employee should do the job for what he is paid for without any deception or cheating.

Some politicians rig the ballot to win elections, cheat the whole nation and plunge it in hardships. Cheating between spouses and having extra-marital affairs is widespread in modern society. A Muslim should value himself too highly to be among those who cheat or deceive perchance one might fall in the category of hypocrites about whom the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“There are four characteristics, whoever has all of them is a true hypocrite, and whoever has one of them has one of the qualities of a hypocrite until he gives it up: when he is trusted, he betrays; when he speaks, he lies; when he makes a promise, he breaks it; and when he disputes, he resorts to slander.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

Therefore, a Muslim who has true Islamic sensitivities avoids deceit, cheating, treachery, and lying no matter what benefits or profits such activities might bring him, because Islam considers those guilty of such deeds to be hypocrites.

Dear brothers and sisters! Deception and cheating are forbidden by our pure Islamic law (Shari’ah), and the evidence for their prohibition is abundant. It is also narrated on the authority of Abu Hurairah may Allah be pleased with him that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“He who treats us dishonestly does not belong to us.” [Muslim]

Accordingly, whoever falls into something of cheating and deception must repent to Allah the Almighty, regret what he did, resolve not to return to it, and seek forgiveness from Allah the Almighty.

Because in all his dealings, a true and sincere Muslim is supposed to be transparent and Allah-fearing. He is not allowed to deceive others or to cheat them.

Abu Hurairah reported: The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Years of treachery, cheating and deception will come over people in which liars are believed and the truthful are denied, the deceitful are trusted and the trustworthy are considered traitors, and the Ruwaibidah will deliver speeches.” It was said, ‘Who are the Ruwaibidah?’ The Prophet said, ‘Petty men with authority over the people.” [Ibn Majah]

Also the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Before the Hour comes, there will be years of deceit, in which a truthful person will be disbelieved and a liar will be believed; and the insignificant will have a say.” [Ahmad]

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 13 Muharram, 1446 AH (July 19, 2024).

