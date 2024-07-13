A Nigerian newspaper, on 4 July, reported that the Nigerian government signed the European Union-African, Caribbean and Pacific ((EU-ACP) Samoa Agreement which tacitly recognises Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ (LGBTQ+).

The government reacted by insisting that the $150 billion Samoa Agreement did not contravene the Nigerian Constitution and other laws of the country, including that against same-sex marriage. Rather, it stated that the Agreement is a framework for the all-round development of Nigeria and, therefore, is not detrimental to the interest of the citizens. Besides, that LGBTQ+ or same-sex marriage was not even mentioned in it. Nevertheless, the House of Representative resolved that the implementation of the Agreement by the executive should be suspended pending the clarification of the controversial clauses.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) reinforced the position of the Tinubu administration. It stated that no article in the Agreement “requires Nigeria to accept or in any way recognise LGBTQ or gay rights, either as a pre-condition for a loan of $150 billion…” Nor does the Agreement seek in any way to “compromise our existing legislations or undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria.”

But many Nigerians disagree. They posited that while the Agreement does not explicitly state or recognise LGBTQ+, it will pave the way for its future legalisation. Critical opponents of the Agreement asserted that Article 97 makes it superior to any other treaty, convention or arrangement of any kind. This, they submitted, would violate the sovereignty of ACP countries, make them accountable to the EU, and empower the EU to make binding legal decisions on ACP states. They questioned why the Agreement has no “Interpretation Section”.

The opponents also argue that the Agreement, in Articles 2(5), 29(5), 36(2), 88, 97 talks of “gender” – “gender perspective”, “gender equality”, “universal access to sexual and productive health” – which are euphemism for, among other things, LGBTQ+ and sexuality education. These articles, they added, contravene Section 42(1) of the Nigerian constitution which stipulates “sex” – to mean either “male or female” – and not “gender” which is a “social construct” that homosexuals, transgender and their champions can pin on.

They also pointed out that the Agreement mentions “human rights” a hundred times, without defining it. In contrast, Section 42(1) of Nigerian Constitution pays attention to “rights” and “equality” of citizens – males and females – by outlawing discrimination on the basis of sex, religion, ethnicity, place of origin, or political opinion. Further, that the Agreement violates the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition Act of 2014), and Articles 2, 8, 17, 18, 28, and 29 of the African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification Enforcement) Act CAP 10, which are integral to Nigerian law.

But why the brouhaha over the Samoa Agreement? Most Nigerians are sceptical of the government, which they perceive as janus-faced; having ‘two-face, two-mouth, and two-tongue.’ Also, they accuse it of placing Western interests over and above Nigerian interests. Its uncritical implementation of neoliberalism; approval of GMO crops, aborted mobilisation of West African militaries to invade Niger Republic on behalf of Western powers and, its rumoured plan to grant military bases to France and US, reinforce this distrust of the government. So why should it be trusted on Samoa Agreement?

In addition, there is the general belief that Western powers have been desperately trying to impose LGBTQ+ on African countries, particularly on Nigeria. Further, the unwarranted pressures by the West on President Goodluck Jonathan and his administration on homosexuality, are still fresh in the minds of Nigerians. David Cameron, as Prime Minister of Britain, boasted that he would “export gay marriage” to Africa. When Jonathan refused to be intimidated and even went on to sign the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill, Cameron “nursed deep grudges” against him, and even launched “almost unbearable pressure” on the latter. Innocent Nigerians suffered in the process.

The fact, however, is that the vast majority of Nigerians are opposed to LGBTQ+ for various reasons, including religious and cultural. Any mention of LGBTQ+, especially coming from EU and US, is enough to cause rage and uproar.

There were no known words denoting homosexuality in Nigeria, prior to Arab and European invasion. The various religions frown at LGBTQ+, notwithstanding the powers and ism that rationalises and support it. LGBTQ+ are seen as “unrighteous”, “evil”, “shameful”, “detestable”, “dishonourable”, “unrighteous”, “lustful”, “sinful”, “repulsive”, “unnatural”, “satanic”, and “ungodly” acts/things. The Bible and the Quran recommends capital punishment for homosexuals.

The Bible, in Roman, 1:29-30, states that the lives of homosexuals are full of “…every kind of wickedness, sin, greed, hate, envy, murder, quarrelling, deception, malicious behavior, and gossip. They are backstabbers, haters of God, insolent, proud, and boastful. They invent new ways of sinning, and they disobey their parents. They refuse to understand, break their promises, are heartless, and have no mercy. They know God’s justice requires that those who do these things deserve to die, yet they do them anyway. Worse yet, they encourage others to do them, too.”

The Quran, in 7:80-81, regards homosexuals as “people transgressing beyond bounds (by committing great sins).” In different Hadiths, it was reported that Prophet Muhammad, SAW, said: “cursed is the one who does the action of the people of Lut.” That the wrath/rage of ALLAH is on: “Men who imitate women and women who imitate men and he who goes unto animals and he who goes unto men”; and that “Allah Almighty does not look (mercifully) at the person who commits anal intercourse with a man or woman.”

Further, LGBTQ+ are seen as the new population control pills of Western powers to exterminate Africans, having successfully failed to depopulate the continent through instigation of civil wars, genocide, the promotion of family planning control, abortion, and the ‘manufacture’ and spread of HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Corona viruses.

Furthermore, Africa had earlier undergone serious depopulation by Arab slave traders, who exported between ten and fifteen million Africans out of Africa. The Europeans and their cousins in the Americas exported above twelve million, five hundred thousand Africans during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The colonial era equally saw the systematic depopulation of Africa. The Germans exterminated over two-thirds of the Herero and Nama people of Namibia. The Belgians annihilated at least thirteen million Congolese. The British wiped out the Satiru Town in Sokoto, Nigeria, while settler-colonies, including Apartheid South Africa, systematically exterminated Africans.

The National Assembly should not concur to the Agreement. For humanity, comes first, before any government, or any ism. There must be human beings for any human right to exist. Governments don’t make people. People make government. Therefore, government should be accountable and answerable to the people. Which is why “Chapter Two” of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, states that: “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” May GOD protect Nigeria, Africa and humanity. Ameen.

Ahmed Aminu-Ramatu Yusuf worked as deputy director, Cabinet Affairs Office, The Presidency, and retired as General Manager (Administration), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet). Email: aaramatuyusuf@yahoo.com

