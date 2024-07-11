Anfani Motor Garage also featured on the subscription lists for donations to the National Relief Fund and Nigerian Overseas Comforts Fund in 1914 and 1917 respectively. The popularity of the bus service also showed in it being hired for other functions that took place in Lagos. For example, in November 1914, the company was paid 10s. 6d for services carried out during a public lecture given by Reverend SD Ferguson.

Charlotte Olajumoke Obasa was one of the daughters of the Lagos merchant, RB Blaize. In 1913, she launched Anfani Motor Bus Service on the roads of Lagos, and this attracted much interest in the press. At least three of the prominent newspapers, namely, Lagos Weekly Record, Lagos Standard and Nigerian Pioneer, provided snippets of information about the service.

That same year, a second bus was secured, and according to the Lagos Weekly Record (LWR), it was “fitted with seats to accommodate passengers conveniently and services had been arranged to run between Lagos Town and Ebute-Metta every day, starting from Post office at 6.45 a.m. It also conveyed passengers to and from Apapa.”

However, not everything went as anticipated, hence in March, the LWR said: “The Obasa Anfani Motor Bus is reported as standing in need of a timetable and a crier to further popularise It – many people not knowing where and when to catch it. A table giving the most weekly time of arrival and departure will it is presumed, answer for the time being.”

It appears that by the following month, the service had stabilised somewhat, as the newspaper observed: “Our motor buses in Lagos go by the name of Anfani” and by August, it said: “After several weeks absence, the Anfani Motors resumed its duties to the public.”

On its own part, the Lagos Standard, in January 1914, wrote:

The Anfani Motor buses, the result of the enterprise of Mrs Obasa did a thriving business in the conveyance of passengers to different parts of the Town and also to Ebute Metta. Two more buses were imported towards the close of the year and which is expected, will prove a great convenience to the public, especially as official notification is gone out to the effect that the government tram cars would stop running from 1st January 1914.

The service performed reasonably well and perhaps in order to develop its brand, Charlotte carried out some philanthropic gestures in the name of the company. During the fundraising season by Nigerian and British War Relief Charities, the costs of conveying passengers to some of the concerts were reduced by as much as 40 per cent.

Here is what Mr CJ George of the Ebute-Metta Choral Society wrote in his report about an event to raise funds for the Overseas Aeroplane Fund: “Permit me to express the sincere thanks of the society generally to all who assisted in different ways to make the functions a success that they were and especially Mrs O Obasa for kindly running the Anfani Bus to convey at reduce fares those who attended from Lagos.”

The fleet was increased and that same year, it was reported by the Lagos Standard that Mrs Obasa was “determined to revolutionise travelling (in) Lagos as she had“ put another motor car on the road, making in all three cars, six buses and three lorries. The latest of the cars was the largest and was named ‘Ajulo’.

Similarly, during a concert to raise money for the Cameroons Meat Fund, a special service from Tinubu Square on Lagos Island to St Jude’s Schoolroom at Ebute-Metta was laid on. Six pence was charged for the return journey.

Anfani Motor Garage also featured on the subscription lists for donations to the National Relief Fund and Nigerian Overseas Comforts Fund in 1914 and 1917 respectively. The popularity of the bus service also showed in it being hired for other functions that took place in Lagos. For example, in November 1914, the company was paid 10s. 6d for services carried out during a public lecture given by Reverend SD Ferguson. In March 1915, buses were chartered to convey delegates to the Conference of the Yoruba Baptist Association held at the Glover Memorial Hall.

In 1916, Charlotte’s husband, the prominent politician, Dr Obasa, concerned about the “Taxes on Motor Vehicles,” published a letter in the Nigerian Pioneer, which stated in part:

The rumour current in town that the taxes levied on motor vehicle are to be raised compels me to write this letter…. In the case of the Anfani motor enterprise which be it observed is a purely native enterprise, the experience has been unfortunately, the reverse; for inspite of the very heavy licences that are already being paid in respect of the vehicles, so much obstacle is placed in its way, that one wonders whether it is not the intention of the Government to crush both the enterprise and the spirit that prompts it.

After the War, the Nigerian Pioneer reported that a new motor company was set for Nigeria: “We have been creditably informed that a company has lately been registered in England for the purpose of placing motor cars on the roads of Lagos and eventually taking up the transport motor trade as well… we wish them luck.”

The report, which was published in 1919, also noted that Anfani Motors and Messrs Miller Brothers were also in the Motor trade. In 1920, the Anfani motor buses, which had a terminus at Tinubu Square, were said to be popular amongst children and they conveyed them from Ebute Metta to attend school.

On another occasion, the management of Anfani Motors submitted a letter to the Council, still on the subject of Hackney and Stage Carriage Stands. Amongst other points, an objection was raised to a proposal to “provide a stand for six public vehicles opposite the French Co. Marina.”

The bus service continued plying the roads of Lagos, alongside its competitors, but faced by new policies from the Lagos Town Council, Charlotte wrote a letter dated 21 May 1925 to the Council:

Sir, I beg to apply for a provision to be made in the Bye-laws of the Motor Traffic Ordinance for the running of a private passenger service. The present Bye-laws deal only with Hackney and Stage Cars. The Anfani Motors have been running a private passenger service since 1913. I have now been informed that this service should come under the Hackney and Stage Cars. As the Cars of the Anfani Motors do not run on the same lines as the local Hackney and Stage Cars, nor is there any likelihood that they will, I shall therefore be obliged if a provision will be made as in other countries for a private passenger service.

I would have made this application before now but my interviews with the Secretary of the Town council left the impression on me that the Bye-laws would not interfere with a private Passenger Service such as Anfani Motors, hence it is that up to date I have not applied for any Hackney or Stage Car Licence.

The minutes recorded the response of members of the Town Council:

The Secretary having written the Licensing Authority, Scotland Yard, to ascertain the difference in the Bye-laws controlling the ordinary Hackney Carriage and private cars let for the conveyance of passengers; we recommend that “no alteration be made to the Bye-laws controlling the ordinary Hackney Carriage in the Township until further information is available.

However, in its reply, the Town Council said: “The Council at its last meeting adopted a proposal to provide stands for Hackney and Stage Carriages throughout the Town.” It added: “The Anfani Motor would be at liberty to use this stand in the same way as any other Hackney Carriage owner. We recommend that the Council’s decision to provide stands for public vehicles be adhered to.”

Tayo Agunbiade is the author of Untold Histories of Nigerian Women: Emerging from the Margins.

