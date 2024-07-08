I pray and hope that this article plays a role in raising sons back to God, of whom he would rather be proud of. Sons who would pay the price of becoming real personalities for God. Sons who will take full responsibility to ruling and managing the planet for God. Men and women who would not close their eyes to the destitute of their age. Men and women who will bring justice, freedom and protection to the needy in their world.

Genesis is the book of beginnings; it is the book of God’s original intentions. This verse reveals to us those intentions of God in relations to man. Man was not sent to the earth to be a weakling, puppet, marionette or figurehead. Man is supposed to be in charge of the earth. God didn’t just abandon the earth that he created as no man’s land. No, he had a clear intention about his plans. In his mind, men are supposed to be personalities that take charge. They are supposed to be men and women who know who they are. He created man for dominion.

However, his dominion is not supposed to be upon another of his kind. Of the long list in this scripture of what man is supposed to have dominion over, the only thing absent is the dominion of man by man.

“Stand up to hypocrisy. If you don’t, the hypocrites will teach. Stand up to ignorance, because if you don’t, the ignorant will run free to spread ignorance like a disease. Stand up for truth. If you don’t, then there is no truth to your existence. If you don’t stand up for all that is right, then understand that you are part of the reason why there is so much wrong in the world.” ― Suzy Kassem.

Man is given authority to dominate over THE SEA WORLD. We were given the authority to rule over THE AIR WORLD. We were given authority over THE LANDSCAPE. God specifically mentioned that men should have rulership over the whole earth, including dominion over fish, birds, cattle and all creeping things.

Please notice that this charge to dominate was given to all men without exemption, both male and female. None of them should be dominated or subdued by their fellows. Man is supposed to rule and reign on earth.

Yes, there are processes in every achievement. There would be stages whereby the young must grow. There must be stages of apprenticeship. There must be stages of sons and fathers, daughters and mother. These stages are to be viewed in the context that people in the lower denominations are evolving into the fullness of their potentials.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The assignment of those ahead therefore would be to groom, monitor and make sure that the younger ones attain the totality of what they are capable of becoming.

The lesson is clear, all men should be groomed to become personalities that rule and manage their own lands of promise. No one should be hiding behind another man, trying to become a slave and a perpetual servant. Responsibility should be our second nature, whereby we step out in faith, believing in the destiny we have been entrusted with.

As seen in Psalms 82 that we started these deliberations with, it is obvious that we are not living in a perfect world, as it was supposed to be in Genesis. Right now, we live among men who have been robbed and deprived of their dignity and self-esteem. As a result, we have the poor, the oppressed, the homeless, the fatherless and the destitute. This is the more reason why men must embrace the challenge of becoming personalities who will stand in the gap for these people who have been disenfranchised by the system of this world.

“If you want your prayers answered, you get off your knees and do the one thing you’re praying someone else will do for you.” ― Shannon L. Alder

Personalities are supposed to take responsibility and bring them back to that place of dignity, honour and self-assurance that belonged to them from Genesis.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my prayer that the allegorical illustration that I have used in this article has helped you to see clearly where you are. What does God think of you? Is he rejoicing as he looks at how you are living your life right now, or is he disillusioned? Are you among the potential gods that will die as ordinary men? What will your legacy be, that of an accomplished personality or that of a weakling marionette, that never left any mark of their visit to the planet called earth?

“Do all the good you can. By all the means you can. In all the ways you can. In all the places you can. At all the times you can. To all the people you can. As long as ever you can.” ― John Wesley

I pray and hope that this article plays a role in raising sons back to God, of whom he would rather be proud of. Sons who would pay the price of becoming real personalities for God. Sons who will take full responsibility to ruling and managing the planet for God. Men and women who would not close their eyes to the destitute of their age. Men and women who will bring justice, freedom and protection to the needy in their world. It is my prayer that you would be one of them. For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

