

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah alone, and so we praise Him, ask Him to assist us, and beg Him to forgive us. We seek refuge with Him from the evils of our own selves and from the evil results of our bad deeds. Whomever Allah guides cannot be led astray by anyone; whomever Allah leaves astray cannot be guided by anyone. I testify openly that no one deserves any worship whatsoever except Allah, who is alone in that right, sharing it with none. I testify openly as well that Muhammad was his worshipful servant and messenger. As for what follows:

Dear brothers and sisters! Human beings are the most honourable creations of Allah Almighty, however in the moral sense, just as they have good habits, they may have bad habits as well. Indeed, one of these bad habits is envy (hassada). Envy is to hate that someone should possess a blessing or happiness and wish that it be taken away from that person for oneself. Our religion (Islam) which aims for the happiness of the individual and social life of human beings, declares envy against others prohibited (haram). Allah Almighty says in the noble Qu’ran:

“Do not be envious of what We have given to some people as means of enjoyment and worldly delight. Such means are a trial for them, but the reward that you will receive from your Lord will be far better and everlasting.” [Qur’an, 20:131]

Respected brothers and sisters! Envy (Hassada) is an act of the Shaitan (Satan). It is the name of the jealousy that Iblis (Devil/Satan) had against Prophet Adam (AS). Kabil killing his brother Habil, and Prophet Yusuf (AS) being thrown into the well by his brothers are both results of jealousy (Hassada). These are some of the main examples given in the Qur’an for such dangerous behaviours that envy may cause. This is such a tragical act that it deprives its owner of Allah’s mercy. Our Prophet (Peace be upon him) warns us by saying:

“Avoid envy (Hassada), for envy devours good deeds just as fire devours fuel.” [Abu Dawud]

Dear brothers and sisters! It is impossible for a Muslim to honestly believe in Allah and the Hereafter if they are envious towards others. A true believer who is moralised by Islamic moral values ​​is never envious and always wants what he desires for himself amongst his brothers as well. On the other hand, he hopes that nothing disappears from someone else, and admires to possess the same thing they have for themselves. Our beloved Prophet (Peace be upon him) enlightens us about who we should admire with the following Hadith:

“Do not wish to be like anyone except in two cases. (The first is) A person, whom Allah has given wealth and he spends it righteously; (the second is) the one whom Allah has given wisdom (the noble Qur’an) and he acts according to it and teaches it to others.” [Buhari and Muslim]

Dear servants of Allah! Jealousy (Hassada) towards the possessions, success and beauties of others is a criticism of fate (Kaddarah) and an objection to the mercy of Allah Almighty. At this point, our scholars say:

“Whoever believes in destiny becomes sure of grief.”

Following on, Allah Almighty says:

“Is it they who distribute the Mercy of your Lord? It is We who distributed their livelihood between them in the life of this world. We have raised some of them above others in degrees, so that some of them may employ others in their work. And the Mercy of your Lord is better than the wealth they collect.” [Qur’an, 43:32]

Here, Allah commands us to submit to what is destined for us.

May Allah Almighty make us of those who submit to what He has destined for us, and may He protect us from envy (Hassada). Ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 29 Dhul-Hijjah, 1445 AH (05 July, 2024).

