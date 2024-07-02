…I believe the DIA is an invaluable asset to Nigeria, and it must be allowed to continue its vital work without unnecessary distractions. The country’s ongoing struggles with non-state actors require the unwavering support and collaboration of all national security institutions, and the DIA’s contributions in this regard are indispensable.

A couple of years ago, I was on the verge of accepting an offer to join the ranks of Nigeria’s premier intelligence agency, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), when I received an admission letter to pursue a Master of Philosophy in Defence and Security Studies (MPhil DSS) at the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna State. This dilemma between a career in intelligence and further academic pursuits was a difficult one, but ultimately, I decided to focus on my studies – a decision that has proven fruitful.

It was during the tenure of the immediate past Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel A. Adebayo (rtd.) that I was invited for the job interview. This experience allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of the DIA’s inner workings, and I was struck by the agency’s commitment to clandestine yet successful military operations, which were rarely publicised. This discretion is, in my opinion, a testament to the professionalism and discipline that permeates the DIA.

The DIA’s premises were impressive, with state-of-the-art structures and comprehensive security measures in place. The presence of both human and technological tools to screen visitors further reinforced the agency’s dedication to safeguarding critical information and assets. The conduct and attitudes of the military and civilian staff were equally commendable, as they exhibited a remarkable blend of professionalism, humility, and vigilance.

Since then, I have had the opportunity to interact with the DIA on a more intimate level. Following the recent appointment of Major General Emmanuel Packer Undiandeye as the new Chief of Defence Intelligence by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I was invited to serve as a participant and member of the technical team for the maiden five-day National Security Course on Psychological Operations and Strategic Communication (NSCPOSC-1) organised by the DIA.

In the realm of intelligence, the DIA has significantly improved its coverage of the country, providing proactive intelligence support to military and security operations. This has led to the elimination and arrest of major terrorist and bandit leaders, as well as the disruption of numerous criminal syndicates of kidnapping and other crimes around Abuja and other parts of the country.

This training programme, which brought together government officials, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), intelligence communities, security services, communication specialists, community leaders, civil society advocates, and the media, underscored the DIA’s commitment to utilising non-kinetic approaches in addressing security challenges. In my opinion, this holistic approach to national security is a testament to the agency’s strategic vision and its understanding that effective security solutions require the active engagement of all stakeholders.

Through my interactions with the DIA staff and operatives during the course and guided tours, I gained valuable insights into the agency’s open and covert efforts to ensure peace, safety, and security across Nigeria. The achievements recorded by the DIA in the past year, which spanned various development sectors, have been truly impressive and a testament to the leadership of General Undiandeye.

In the realm of intelligence, the DIA has significantly improved its coverage of the country, providing proactive intelligence support to military and security operations. This has led to the elimination and arrest of major terrorist and bandit leaders, as well as the disruption of numerous criminal syndicates of kidnapping and other crimes around Abuja and other parts of the country. The DIA’s heightened collaboration with neighbouring countries and international partners through intelligence and information sharing has been a crucial factor in achieving these successes.

On the infrastructural front, the current Chief of Defence Intelligence has overseen the completion of the DIA complex, the expansion of regional centres across the country, and the upgrade of medical facilities and staff accommodations. These investments in the agency’s physical and human resources are a clear indication of the Nigerian government’s commitment to strengthening its intelligence capabilities.

In my opinion, the DIA’s achievements and the crucial role it plays in Nigeria’s national security efforts deserve recognition and support from all stakeholders. It is unfortunate that some individuals who lack understanding of the agency’s modus operandi tend to dismiss its accomplishments. The DIA’s discreet approach to its work should not be mistaken for a lack of efficiency or dedication.

Moreover, the DIA has made significant strides in the educational domain, funding the relocation and construction of the NAOWA primary school, obtaining land for the expansion of the Defence Intelligence College, and signing an MoU with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to award degrees in security-related disciplines.

The recent press briefing by the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC), under the auspices of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), provided a glimpse into the intelligence services’ role in the ongoing counter-terrorism and insurgency operations. The disclosure by the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Edward Buba, of the neutralisation of 9,303 insurgents, the arrest of 6,998 individuals, the rescue of 4,641 hostages, and the surrender of 9,562 Boko Haram/ISWAP combatants and their families is a testament to the intelligence-led nature of these successful military operations.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is an NDA research student and the author of “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective.” Email: ymukhtar944@gmail.com

