The NYSC experience is a transformative journey that every Nigerian graduate should embark on. It not only prepares you for the future by instilling leadership skills and fostering valuable connections, but it also plays a crucial role in national unity and development. Embrace the NYSC scheme and become a part of the movement that builds a stronger, more united Nigeria.

Fostering national unity and cohesion is one of the core objectives for the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme. Grouping with other prospective corps members en route to the camp is a simple act that highlights the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood that the NYSC scheme promotes.

During the Man O’ War drills, we delved into the essence of leadership. Practical lessons taught us that as leaders, we must make wise decisions, stay steadfast, dedicated, and remain disciplined. Initially, people may rally around you, but when challenges arise, you might find yourself alone, tasked with solving problems independently. Good leaders are always alert, willing to learn and unlearn, and possess strong listening skills. They understand the importance of carrying people along when necessary. These are invaluable lessons that stay with you, and for those who have gone through this, the memories and practical examples serve as lifelong guides.

Another enriching aspect of NYSC is the opportunity to make friends from various nationalities and states, including those who studied abroad. The camp environment is a melting pot of cultures and ideas, providing ample networking opportunities. Whether you seek fruitful relationships, financial growth, or career advancement, the connections you make at camp can be pivotal in the next phase of your life.

While camp life can sometimes be stressful, it is equally interesting and filled with numerous advantages that are crucial for our future. The experience fosters personal development and resilience, equipping you with skills and insights that are invaluable in both your professional and personal life.

Participation in the NYSC is mandatory for all Nigerian graduates, whether you studied within or outside Nigeria provided a person does not reach 30 years of age at the time of graduation. The implications of not serving your nation may have ripple effects on any chosen career development. Because, without completing the NYSC, one cannot contest for any political office or receive political appointments.

This rule was underscored by recent events involving prominent figures such as the Minister for Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who had to quickly complete her youth service to retain her ministerial position. Similarly, former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, faced a significant scandal for not participating in the NYSC, which ultimately led to her resignation.

The NYSC scheme provides an opportunity for graduates to contribute to reducing the flames of tribalism and nepotism, thereby fostering peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness. The programme cultivates a sense of love and unity, reinforcing the idea that we are all one Nigeria.

Haroon Aremu Abiodun, a youth Corps member, wrote in via exponentumera@gmail.com

