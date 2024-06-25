As I left the NYSC camp, I wondered if, as a ‘government pikin’ I could get away with wrongdoing or be celebrated for it. God save us, for as law-abiding and obedient citizens, we will strive to serve our country with all our might, while dedicated to peace, unity, and progress.

Upon arrival at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, I suddenly became nostalgic as the affection for my family and relatives left behind kept clouding my mind.

Without wasting time, we unloaded our belongings at the gate and the security personnel, including soldiers, approached us and ran safety checks on the luggage as usual.

Furthermore, the security forces inquired whether we had in our possession, sharp objects like knives, glass cups bottles, etc. However, these precautionary measures are very essential for maintaining security and preventing any potential conflicts, because some people might get aggressive and bring out such objects to harm others upon the slightest provocation.

Inside the camp, the atmosphere was vibrant with the sounds of the band and the sight of fellow corps members practicing their drills on the parade ground. Despite missing some initial excitement due to late arrival, I could not help but feel a sense of familiarity among us, a part of what the National Youth Service Scheme preaches – peaceful coexistence, and living as one Nigeria, irrespective of tribal, geographical or religious affiliations.

The soldiers were very professional and disciplined in discharging their functions within the environment and as such added a touch of humour to the camp experience, with their jovial demeanour and witty remarks. Their chants and songs echoed throughout the camp, creating a lively atmosphere.

One particular tradition stood out – as we are referred to as “government property” and “government pikin,” a colloquial term for a ward of the government, who is now under the care of the government and not his or her parents or guardians, during the service year.

This sense of ownership was both symbolic and endearing, highlighting the unique bond formed during our time in the camp.

Someone claimed that a ‘government pikin’ is above the law and cannot be arrested or prosecuted for any wrongdoing. While I found this claim amusing and enjoyed the fantasy of being considered innocent like a baby, I didn’t bother to verify its accuracy.

I think all this made us all realise that this is not our parent’s house, where anyone could do anything s/he likes. The discipline there was uniform and there was a routine schedule being followed for every activity in the camp. This is a lesson that we should all bear in mind – to have a list of schedules that one must follow judiciously, no matter what, as the NYSC anthem states in part: “Let us build our nation high, under the sun or in the rain with dedication and selflessness……..”

Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, the importance of security consciousness remained paramount. From morning devotion to camp registration, every activity was conducted with precision and discipline, instilling a sense of responsibility among us.

The government’s commitment to our welfare was evident in the provision of meals and facilities, although there were opportunities for improvement, particularly in infrastructural maintenance and facility upgrades.

Through the NYSC scheme, we not only served our nation but also cultivated a deeper understanding of security consciousness, which I believe is part of discipline and alertness. By embracing this experience, we not only become certified government property but also contribute to the collective goal of building a safer and more secure nation.

The government might enhance its responsibility by creating more facilities to ensure the welfare of corp members, within and outside the camp, but the officials and corp members need to also have a maintenance culture, in relation to the amenities. The stakeholders can do a community development service by providing more amenities across the camps to strengthen the living conditions of every prospective corps member during their stay.

In the NYSC journey, every step taken is a testament to our commitment to security consciousness and national service.

No doubt, this experience continues to resonate in my mind and always reminds me of the vision of the NYSC scheme to foster unity and national cohesion among the citizens.

As I left the NYSC camp, I wondered if, as a ‘government pikin’ I could get away with wrongdoing or be celebrated for it. God save us, for as law-abiding and obedient citizens, we will strive to serve our country with all our might, while dedicated to peace, unity, and progress.

Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a youth Corp Member with PRNigeria center, Abuja and wrote in via exponentumera@gmail.com

