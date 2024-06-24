Karl Marx was an historian who pioneered and institutionalised the socialist movement in Europe and across the globe. One of Karl Marx’s motives for promoting socialism in the politics of Western nations was the elimination of the bibliocentric leadership roles of men in marriages. Marx publicly advanced this cause by advocating for the dissolution of the bibliocentric marriage structure that positioned the man as the head of a marriage unit.

According to Marx, the freer the wife and the children are from men’s “control”, the freer and healthier the society would be. In other words, men and fathers were perceived from a socialist’s worldview, as major obstacles to the advancement of the cause of freedom and equality in a modern society. The negative effect of Marx’s satanic ideology on western civilization, till date, remains significant, sadly. In fact, a famous historian has jokingly said,

“Marx is still ruling from the grave.”

The bible, to which I subscribe, and which shapes my thoughts and values more than anything else is very sacrosanct about the roles of men in virtually every stratum of life and nation building. Men are leaders at home, leaders in the church, and leaders in government. For every home that failed in scriptures, God held the men accountable. Such was the example of Eli who was judged and disciplined by God in 1 Samuel 2 for being an enabler in the criminal acts of his children. Have you bothered to ask this fundamental question? Where was Mrs Eli when God was judging Mr Eli?

Similarly, for every nation that failed in scriptures, God held the men (fathers) accountable. Such was God’s judgement on several kings of Israel such as Ahab and Saul, both of whom were held accountable by God for the failure of their nations. Where were their wives? When King David fell into adultery with Bathsheba, it was David that bore the consequences. In fact, it was the teaching and manuscripts from divinely selected men that formed the Canon of scriptures. In other words, the divine providence of God allowed most of the books of the Bible to be written by men, and ultimately included in the canon of scriptures. These speak volumes. By divine providence which no one can question, God has chosen to hold men responsible and accountable for so many things and in so many ways. This doesn’t diminish the important contributions and values of women in the church and in society.

However, the roles of fathers are strategic, and the consequences of their actions and inactions are not just generational, but trans-generational. At the moment, we live in a world that is constantly shaped by controversial worldviews, feminism, universalism, socialism, humanism, and pragmatism, and all the “isms” to mention a few, all of which have led to the production of fathers who are constantly setting the teeth of their children on edge because of the sour grapes they have continued to eat. (Ezekiel 18:2).

No nation can be greater than the quality of her men. No marriage can be stronger than the quality of the husbands. When fathers fail, nations fail. When husbands fail, marriages fail. Fathers shape values faster and stronger in children and societies than any other method. Real men who are not in the business of eating sour grapes are now needed in our society. These are kingdom men. Men who are truly saved. Men who carry the spirit of excellence and the touches of grace. Men who are more concerned with leaving values for their children than material things. Men who will not just be men because they wear trousers but will be men and fathers because they wear values, Christlike values and virtues in their homes and in the larger society. Kingdom pastors think not only about their churches, but about the entire body of Christ. Kingdom politicians think not only about their political career, but about the future of others and of their nations. Kingdom husbands think not about their careers, but about the success of their families and of others in their spheres of influences.

Father in the name of Jesus, please raise kingdom men for your daughters as husbands, for our nations as politicians, and for our churches as pastors. Still celebrating the Fathers.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com.

