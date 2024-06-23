George’s testimony should be a wake-up call to millions of Nigerian youths eager for success. Never give up! Luckily, we are in the 21st century, driven by innovation and technology, and offering multiple opportunities.

To those who excel, their admirers never want them to quit the scene. Tiger Woods dominated the golf world and opened opportunities for those outside the mainstream to engage in golfing. Though not performing at his peak today, the roar of ‘Go, Tiger’ reverberates through the course whenever he plays.

I remember the response of many when Usain Bolt, arguably the fastest runner, retired in 2017. For football enthusiasts, we still have Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, and others playing with such admirable skills, even if not in our ‘preferred’ league.

Many were disappointed back home when Vincent Enyeama retired early from the Super Eagles in 2015. Last year, when I had a round of golf with him at Ibom Golf Course, Uyo, he looked younger and played with agility.

One must be of a different stock not to applaud continued excellence in every sphere of life: sports, entertainment, public service, and private practice. But it takes hard work, determination, and a conducive environment.

So, you can imagine the void created when my young friend, Dr George Akpan, retired and left Nigeria for Canada, taking his brilliance and inspiration with him.

In 2014, I was opportune to be the guest speaker at the 19th/20th convocation of the University of Uyo. In my speech, I reflected on the many alums I know who have done well. I shared the story of a young man from Akwa Ibom State who was born in a village where, until the 1980s, the ambition of every child was to finish primary school, learn a trade, and get married. Going to secondary school was a rarity.

But he had a different dream. When he finished his primary education, he proceeded to the ‘ultimate’ secondary school, and it was only when he got there that he knew that there was something called ‘ufok nwed nta ifiok’ (the citadel of learning – university).

Nobody from his community had ever been there. Without financial security, he acquired two master’s degrees, a doctorate, and others. This dreamer was Dr George Akpan, a senior counsel for ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria for about fifteen years.

His journey was not easy, filled with financial hardships and societal expectations, but his determination and resilience led him to overcome these challenges and achieve his dreams. We came here to honour him at his call to the Alberta bar.

As we know, the process leading to this achievement is long, competitive, and sometimes tortuous. There is no shortcut or favour. Foreign-qualified lawyers must first be assessed by the National Committee on Accreditation, before one is assigned courses to study, often up to ten, with an expectation to conclude within five years. Only after passing these designated courses can one apply for a Bar Program in the Province where he/she intends to practice law.

The bar program itself is another significant step, with a 12-month Articling and a 10-month PREP program, culminating in another examination, the CAPSTONE, in Alberta – the success in which finally admits one to the bar.

For George, I know these burdensome steps went alongside other competing roles: being a good spouse and father, a family and community supporter, and providing mentorship to many youths back home.

In addition, he never shirked his responsibilities as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Inoyo Toro Foundation, a role he has played in the last 18 years to promote teaching excellence in Akwa Ibom State public secondary schools.

His achievements would not have been possible without his family’s unwavering support and understanding, especially Grace, his lovely wife, and children, Anita, Jesse, and Bernice, who stood by him through thick and thin. For that, we are all grateful.

George’s testimony should be a wake-up call to millions of Nigerian youths eager for success. Never give up! Luckily, we are in the 21st century, driven by innovation and technology, and offering multiple opportunities.

Udom Inoyo is the former vice chairman of ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria, and founder, Inoyo Toro Foundation.

