When I first moved to Nigeria, I was surprised how often I received the question, “What is the American University of Nigeria (AUN)?” “Is it a school that tries to make Nigerians into little Americans?” This was a common question, but it required a much more polished and poised answer because the goal of AUN was never about “making little Americans” but much more than this: to make lifelong learners who were prepared for the ever-changing global landscape. At AUN, the institution’s goal is not merely to train one for a job but to prepare them for careers. The truth is, at AUN, we are preparing students for jobs that don’t even exist today. The natural question that will surface from this statement is, “How”? Allow me to expound on this more in this short essay.

The Founder of the American University of Nigeria, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar (GCON), was profoundly affected by the American style of education when he was a young man growing up in rural Adamawa. When his mother enrolled him for school in Yola, he encountered a group of young Americans teaching there from the American Peace Corps. The Founder recalls their approach to education was different, as it was less about rote memorisation and more about critical thinking, analysis, and synthesising information to assist students in finding their voice. This foundation would help provide him with an educational background that would propel him into his highly successful career, and in 2004, he would invest his time, energy and resources into establishing the first “American” style university in Nigeria.

At the American University of Nigeria, we employ a teaching style focusing on critical thinking, communication skills, cultural competence and synthesising information. In American universities, we utilise a robust collection of courses called general education, also referred to as liberal arts education. This can be a misnomer for some people, as there is nothing liberal regarding the courses, but liberal refers to the diversity of courses the learner will encounter.

Princeton University defines a liberal arts education as an “expansive intellectual grounding in all kinds of humanistic inquiry.” Students take courses such as mathematics, history, social science, English writing, public speaking, and natural sciences. The American general education programme aims to provide students with a well-rounded education and equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for future jobs and careers. Here are a few ways in which it prepares students:

1. Broad knowledge base: General education courses expose students to various subjects. This broadens the learner’s knowledge base and helps them develop a well-rounded perspective, which is valuable in any career.

2. Critical thinking skills: General education courses emphasise critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Students learn to analyse information, think critically, and make informed decisions. The learning style is aimed at Bloom’s Taxonomy, in which the faculty members attempt to move the students past the mere memorisation of facts to levels of analysis, evaluation and creation. Bloom’s taxonomy was proposed in 1956 by University of Chicago educational psychologist, Benjamin Bloom. The terminology refers to the six levels that can be structured and applied to learning outcomes, lessons, and course assessments. Please see Figure A from the University of Arkansas. Employers in various industries highly seek after the skills obtained by the students.

3. Communication skills: General education courses often include writing and communication components. Students learn how to communicate their ideas, both orally and in writing effectively. This essential skill is emphasised in various courses in the curriculum. Strong communication skills are crucial in any profession, enabling individuals to collaborate, present ideas, and engage with others effectively.

4. Cultural competence: General education courses explore different cultures, societies, and perspectives. These help students develop cultural competence and the ability to work with diverse groups of people. In an increasingly globalised world, cultural sensitivity and competence are highly valued by employers.

5. Transferable skills: General education courses also focus on developing transferable skills such as teamwork, leadership, time management, and adaptability.

These skills are applicable across various industries and are essential for success in any career.

When a student experiences an American-style classroom, they expect a substantial amount of group work, presentations, and papers. Grading in the American system is based on continuous assessment, instead of a single measure at one point in time, because a singular moment is not the best reflection of a student’s complete comprehension of the subject matter. Students experience what their future jobs will be like, preparing them to make an immediate impact.

At AUN, community service is also integrated into many courses. Thus, students venture into the local communities to identify people’s challenges and help to prepare solutions to them. AUN is the first “development” university in Africa, and students play an integral role in this vital mission. During their studies, it is estimated that the average student will volunteer over 100 hours in his/her local communities each year.

Another unique feature of AUN and American-style education is the focus on entrepreneurship. All students, regardless of their major, must take a course in business entrepreneurship every academic year. This fosters a culture of innovation and creativity on campus. Many students graduate from AUN after successfully launching a small business, providing them a source of income before leaving. At AUN, we proudly aim to cultivate future employers, rather than employees.

Overall, the American teaching style programme aims to provide students with a solid foundation of knowledge, critical thinking skills, communication skills, cultural competence, and transferable skills. This prepares them to adapt to the changing job market, pursue further specialisation, and thrive in their future careers. There is nothing in the programme to make them “little Americans” but rather to provide the same quality and style of education you get in the best universities in the United States to them. I have been in Nigeria for a year, and when people ask me about AUN, I say, “Why Japa when you can get the same education right here in Nigeria for a fraction of the cost?” As an educator looking to slow down the “brain drain” from Africa, there has never been a more critical time in Nigeria’s history to have a quality education that attracts and keeps the country’s brightest young people at home, launching careers, imparting knowledge, working hard and strengthening the development structures in the continent.

DeWayne P. Frazier is President/ Vice Chancellor of the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

