Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city and seat of power, used to be one of the most secure places in the country. Home to politicians and military officers, one would assume that the city would be protected from criminality, especially armed robbery and banditry. The city has a perception of relative immune from the security challenges plaguing many parts of the country. However, this appears no longer to be the case. The situation is fast changing as Abuja is now facing a surge of insecurity. Communities within it are under siege. Media reports indicate that in the last year, about 87 residents have been killed and another 176 kidnapped. The steady rise in violent attacks within the city since the assumption of office by President Bola Tinubu is fuelling fear and tension among residents. A recent report by a security consulting firm ranked Abuja 11th among cities where frequent abductions occur. Earlier in the year, a military estate was stormed by kidnappers, who abducted two persons during the operation.

They Come in Numbers, Often Dressed in Military Camouflages

Sometime in May, Dawaki, a small community opposite the Gwarimpa Housing Estate, came under attack as armed men numbering over 50 invaded the area. Dressed in military uniform, they reportedly raided six houses and abducted about twenty residents. The next day, another set of hoodlums invaded Shagari Quarters, near Dei-Dei, where they attacked the house of a Customs officer and abducted his pregnant wife, three children and younger brother. Last January, 11 persons were kidnapped in the Sagwari Estate layout in Dutse Alhaji, within the Abuja metropolis. On the 7th of June, gunmen, numbering about 16, invaded another housing estate in Kuchiko Resettlement Area (KRDA) and abducted a resident.

Often described as bandits, these kidnappers come in numbers of 10 to 50, usually dressed in military camouflages. Many of them are men, with a few women. The bandits have become more daring and they operate more in the satellite towns, where most residents live. They once operated for four consecutive days, blocking the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, killing three people, and abducting dozens of others. Residents sometimes sell their properties to pay ransom.

The Locations of Bandits Around the Metropolis Are Known

Many of the bandits terrorising Abuja environs are part of those displaced from Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna. They occupy many of the ungoverned spaces that exist outside the boundaries between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger states. These locations are close to the city. A place like Jibi forests bordering Dei Dei, Mpape towards Ushafa hills, Kuje forests, Karshi corridor and Gidandogo in the outskirts of the FCT are known hideouts of bandits. As mentioned, some of these communities border Niger, Nasarawa and Kaduna states, from where they get access to the Gurara and Shiroro areas. For instance, Gidandogo is very close to Bwari town, where these bandits allegedly get supplies for their daily needs. It is a well-known fact that bandits use old cattle grazing routes as paths to move their victims, often to Kaduna, especially Rijana and Kajuru forests. The base of the bandits in Rijana is said to be huge and already infiltrated by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) members, with these terrorists providing the bandits support in making local bombs and firearms.

Peasant Farming Communities Are Chased Away and Occupied

In some of these communities, the villagers, predominantly peasant farmers, are chased away and displaced for the occupation of bandits, who often come to the mainland in search of grains, mattresses and other logistics, including hard drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and tramadol, among others. They operate with a network of informants, including drivers, motorcyclists, cooks, gatemen, artisans and security men. Equally, they operate in small gangs in which the leader provides the guns which they use for their operations.

Insecurity has negatively impacted businesses.

A recent report from SBM Intelligence revealed that the deteriorating security in Abuja has negatively impacted business concerns, leading to an estimated 33 per cent decline in revenue. Residents are nervous, and many can hardly move around at night, which is impacting social and recreational activities. Transport fares have increased, as many people prefer to use taxis or board vehicles in registered motor parks. Food prices have also been affected, as many farmers do not feel safe to go to their farms. Currently, there is very low patronage for real estate in kidnapping-prone areas by investors and tenants.

Security Agents Are Doing their Bit, But More Is Needed

The administration of the Federal Capital Territory has been mobilising the combined efforts of security agencies, but these are far and in between. Security personnel often respond to distress calls from those under attack but only manage to reach there after the attackers have left with their victims. Many residents complain that security officials treat intelligence leads with levity, suggesting that there could be accomplices among them. For instance, residents in Mpape complained that a particular known bandit informant had been arrested many times, only to be released by security agencies each time. Some of the bandit leaders appear to have links with prominent politicians. Often, when their camps are about to be raided, they get advanced information that enables them to escape. After such raids, these bandit leaders appear in videos taunting security agencies, making them appear almost invincible.

Political will is, therefore, crucial and must be expressed beyond lip service by using a network of intelligence gathering. Outright combat and kinetic solutions have been helpful but have yet to prove completely effective. Bottom-up, non-kinetic approaches should be considered too. The government is reportedly contemplating the establishment of a group of armed guards to be deployed in the above-mentioned forests. There is a need to consider innovative approaches and homegrown solutions, such as strengthening the implementation of nomadic education and structural ranching. Self-defence is key. Personal precautions in hiring of domestic personal is important, while increased vigilance will also help.

Uche Igwe is a senior political economy analyst and visiting fellow at Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa at the London School of Economics and Political Science(LSE). He can be reached at u.igwe@lse.ac.uk

