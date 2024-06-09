Everything we do must be done within the context of eternity, living each day with a heart for quality and not for quantity, and approaching quality from the perspective of FAITHFULNESS​. It is the faithful man who shall abound with blessings. “A faithful man will abound with blessings, But he who hastens to be rich will not go unpunished.” (Proverbs 28:20)

It is to your own advantage to understand that God views your work on earth in the eyes of eternity. Everything is about eternity. God’s vision extends beyond the scope of this life.

Ecclesiastes 3:11 says, “He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also He has put eternity in their hearts, except that no one can find out the work that God does from beginning to end.” The GNB Bible says, “He has given us the desire to know the future.” It’s about eternity!

Apostle Paul gives us a clear picture of God’s standard for measuring and assessing our work. The key word from Paul’s revelation is, “Quality.” Now, quality is never measured from the perspective of the doer of the work, but from the giver of the work. The giver of the work sets the standard of quality. What is quality to man is not quality to God. More often than not, men measure quality in terms of the following

Beautiful packaging Shining packaging Price paid for the material Diversity of features — it has many parts/features.

These are great measures of quality, but are not the main priority for determining quality from God’s perspective. What then is God’s first priority for measuring the quality of our work?

Faithfulness. Jesus in Matthew 25: 14-30 tells the story of three servants who came over to get their rewards. Twice, the master said, “Well done, good and Faithful servant.” All through scriptures, faithfulness is priority to God. See the following case examples

“Not so with My servant Moses; He is faithful in all My house.” (Numbers 12:7)

Eternity is certain. It is a compulsory course for everyone. But the key issue here is that far too many people are working with an unfaithful heart to God. They are not measuring quality with faithfulness. Their definition of quality is size. Size comes next to faithfulness.

“And Moses indeed was faithful in all His house as a servant, for a testimony of those things which would be spoken afterward.” (Hebrews 3:5)

“And I will take for Myself faithful witnesses to record, Uriah the priest and Zechariah the son of Jeberechiah.” (Isaiah 8:2)

“And the things that you have heard from me among many witnesses, commit these to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.” (2 Timothy 2:2)

“The faithful man has perished from the earth, And there is no one upright among men. They all lie in wait for blood; Every man hunts his brother with a net.” (Micah 7:2)

“Most men will proclaim each his own goodness, But who can find a faithful man?” (Proverbs 20:6)

“Help, Lord , for the godly man ceases! For the faithful disappear from among the sons of men.” (Psalm 12:1)

What is faithfulness? The virtues of honesty, reliability, and consistency within the framework of God’s plan for your life. Some people are actually chosen by God to bear some degrees of sufferings for the gospel even sometimes to the point of death as martyrs. Their reward in heaven is exceptional.

At another time, Jesus told the story of a master who came to recruit people at different times of the day. Some were recruited in the morning and others in the evening. But at the end, they both got the same rewards. In this story we learn that:

Eternal rewards are based on MOTIVES and not based on DURATION.

Eternal rewards are based on how productive you are with the opportunities given to you, and not necessarily on your results.

Ultimately, every one of us is an eternal being.

C.S Lewis said, “It is eternal beings we marry, joke with, and exploit — eternal horrors or everlasting splendours.,”

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com.

