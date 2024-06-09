The vice patrons of the fashion show were mostly the wives of prominent Lagosians, such as Madams CC Adeniyi-Jones, Arabella Eric Moore, Remi Alex Taylor, O Alakija and Henrietta Carr. They were socialites in their own right. For example, Madams Adeniyi-Jones and Moore threw parties at their residences, respectively known as Priscilla Hall and Ijemo House. Remi Alex Taylor, wife of Barrister EJ Alex Taylor, was also known to host parties, concerts and dances at the Glover Memorial Hall.

In November 1932, the Lagos Daily News, a nationalist newspaper based on 21 and 23 Odunlami Street, Lagos Island, published a report “First Annual Fashion Show in Lagos.”

Parts of the town were agog with excitement as a group of middle class ladies under the guidance of Edith Renwick, wife of Vivian Renwick, an ophthalmologist on Tinubu Street. She was described as the “manageress of the West African Dress Factory Limited.”

The women gathered on a Friday at the Glover Memorial Hall to showcase a variety of clothes and for this purpose, the “Glover Hall stage was successfully transformed into a modern drawing room with a glorious effect.”

The vice patrons of the fashion show were mostly the wives of prominent Lagosians, such as Madams CC Adeniyi-Jones, Arabella Eric Moore, Remi Alex Taylor, O Alakija and Henrietta Carr. They were socialites in their own right. For example, Madams Adeniyi-Jones and Moore threw parties at their residences, respectively known as Priscilla Hall and Ijemo House. Remi Alex Taylor, wife of Barrister EJ Alex Taylor, was also known to host parties, concerts and dances at the Glover Memorial Hall. Just the previous year, she issued invitation cards for a dance in honour of the King’s birthday and also organised the Relief Club Dance, at which the Triumph Orchestra played. The same month of the fashion show, she planned a dance for the Queen’s College Old Girls Association.

Indeed, there was no shortage of concerts, dances and other kinds of social events at the time. There was the annual Lagos health week and baby show, and celebratory school prize-giving days; while the Nigerian Sports Club, Lagos Egba Society, the Lagos Ladies League and of course, the Lagos Race Club all held programmes.

The fashion show came at an auspicious time and was also supported by wives of colonial officials, such as Mrs Blair Aitken, Mrs C Heywood and Mrs Hemmant, whose husband, George, was of the Officer Administering the Government of Nigeria.

The outfits were in different categories. Morning Dresses for indoors were showcased by Misses R Vincent and Boye King, while those for outdoors, were modelled by Misses N Nartey, Mary Anderson and Tola Martins.

Sportswear was displayed by Miss S Moore and Mrs B Byass. There was a market for such attire, as some Lagos women had a passion for horse racing and they owned horses with names such as Periwinkle, Foxtrot and Wind. So unsurprisingly, fashionable clothes for the races were modelled by Madams Gwendoline Shackleford (wife of Councillor Amos Shackleford of the Bread fame), M Gulien and Miss A Moore. While beachwear for “lounging on the sands of the Victoria Beach” were worn by Misses Boye King and Mary Anderson.

Children’s wear and girls’ dresses were modelled by Miss G Rhodes (later on Gloria Jackman, an early woman barrister and first female registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria) and Misses B Kayode and P Kelly. Boys were not left out, with suits modelled by Masters A Kayode, T Thomas, Billy Renwick and Ivan Kelly.

During the afternoon session, dresses that suited that time of the day were on display. They were categorised as “Conventional dresses” and were modelled by Misses C Arthur, N Hammer and Mrs M Hooper; “Stylish Sport Dresses,” including for tennis, which were modelled by Misses M Anderson, C Arthur and N Hammers. It should be said that tennis was a favourite of the middle class. Back in 1917, Mrs R Adekunle Wright held a tennis party in which her daughter, Layinka, was a participant.

The fabrics, hats, stockings and shoes used during the afternoon session were supplied by Kingsway Stores on the Marina, Lagos. At the time, the store, a subsidiary of United African Company (UAC), had distinguished itself in “exquisite clothing,” silk hosiery, frocks and also boasted of a Ladies Wear Department.

Evening wear comprised of Dinner and Theatre Dresses and were shown off by Mrs Phyllis Lahanmi, Mrs M Gullen; Gowns were cat-walked by Miss Shitta and Madams G Shackleford and Julius Johnston; other attires shown off included “Gowns with capes, Gowns with Coats and Gowns with Capes”. The fabrics were supplied by Rylands and Sons, Marina; and were made into dresses at the West African Dress Factory. The renowned jeweller, Mr Alfred Ferdinand Hooper, of Campbell Street, Lagos, supplied the adornments for the show.

This was the era of cultural nationalism, thus native costumes were not left out of the fashion show. Just the previous year, the columnist, Rosetta, had advocated in her column in the Nigerian Daily Times for “the dawn for a new era for Africa when her costumes and their chief characteristics will be displayed” and saying, “women should take the lead.”

Quite clearly, the organisers of the collection were in tune with the times. Yoruba outfits were displayed by Misses Vincent, Tola Martins, and Boye King, as well as costumes from the Gold Coast displayed by Madams M Hooper and Bassie Byass; and Miss N Nartey.

The evening dresses were designed by Miss Shola Vaughan, who had a diploma in Arts from the School of Arts, Glasgow. Her creativity was rewarded with appreciation.

In its report, the Lagos Daily News said:

These beautiful mannequins were all very beautiful and pretty and charming. Many people admired Miss Shola Vaughan; several applauded Mrs Bassie Byass, Mrs Angela Kelley and Mrs Hooper; many more adored Mrs Phyllis Lahanmi and Mrs Julius Johnston who were cheered and cheered over and over again; while the whole house fell in love with Mrs Gwendoline Shackelford in the very presence of our beloved Town Councillor and popular Bread King. The cheers which greeted her in the bewitching and attractive evening gown and coat she exhibited were as genuine as they were vociferously deafening.

Throughout the day there was music from an orchestra under the direction of Mr Richard Lomas. There was a solo pianist, Charles Sowande and Mrs O Jibowu, who rendered a number of songs.

In its conclusion, the newspaper said: “This fashion show is indeed very instructive and interesting. We wish the West African Dress Factory abundant success in the future, and we hope that this inauguration of so educative a Fashion Show will develop into a permanent institution.”

Perhaps in a bid to further demonstrate its support for the exhibition, it also published an editorial titled “The Influence of Dress.” Probably penned by the publisher Herbert Macaulay, himself a dapper dresser, it said in part:

But dress indeed, has a moral effect upon the conduct of mankind; and just as the index in a book tells at sight the contents of stories and directs the reader to the particular chapter, even so does the outward habit and superficial order of garments (in a man or a woman) give us a taste of the spirit of the individual and point demonstratively, as it were a manual note from the margin, at all the internal quality of the soul… That Exhibition was not designed to teach extravagance in dress but neatness and fitness of things; and to show to every of station in life; but more so to demonstrate the art of dressmaking and to prove conclusively that the art perfected can be put into practise in equal credit in West African and even in Nigeria… there is no doubt that the West African Dress Factory under the capable management of Mrs Edith Renwick will revolutionalise dressmaking in Lagos.

Tayo Agunbiade is the author of Untold Histories of Nigerian Women: Emerging from the Margins.

