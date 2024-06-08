Why then in the 21st century are our women wearing ritually-rejected and bad luck Hindu hair? And why are they wearing wigs at all? If they must wear wigs, why not wigs that resemble their own natural hair? I was shocked when one respondent to the video said our hair is too stubborn to manage. Really? Are we so lazy and lacking in self-respect that we could not find creative and beautiful solutions to the so-called “stubborn hair”? What is puzzling in the ubiquitous use of wigs is that no other women on earth use wigs that resemble our hair.

A few years ago, I visited a good friend of mine in Lagos. A filmmaker and an astute cultural observer of Nigerian life, he pays attention to its minutiae with a wry sense of humour. Among the topics of our discussion during that visit was a new law requiring Lagosians to wear helmets while riding the òkadà. This compelled òkadà operators to provide helmets to their passengers. It was a safety issue. He noticed that many Lagosians expressed anxiety about wearing helmets that had been used by previous passengers, so they perched the helmets precariously on top of scarves, gèlès, hats, and other head coverings, so their heads would not have direct contact with the helmets. I replied that I, too, would be worried about the hygiene of such helmets. Who knows what parasites and fungi were lurking inside? He shook his head and smiled. Their worry, he said, was not about parasites. It was of a mystical kind, the transfer of misfortunes and bad luck from some unknown heads to theirs through the medium of the helmet. That was a more difficult problem to solve than contracting all known and unknown parasites. It was my turn to laugh.

Recently on What’sApp, a video was being circulated of a Southern African woman talking about the peculiar self-hatred of black people. It was specifically about their love and use of Indian hair as a fashionable statement and a substitute to cover their own God-given natural hair. She explained that this Indian hair is obtained from women who had gone through a ritual to have their hair completely shaved off to take away the bad luck plaguing them and their families. The hair is supposed to be burned as a part of the ritual but as she said, “until they realised stupid African women want to put it on their heads, so you buy your own bad luck and put it on your head.” Since I had never heard of this Hindu practice, I did a little research.

Indeed, Hindu women go to temples to undergo a ceremony called tonsure to take away bad luck from those facing life difficulties not unfamiliar to people around the world, life-threatening illnesses, early death, infertility, lack of progress, business failures, motor accidents, conflicts, poverty, unemployment, malevolent mystical forces, and so on. In fact, these are the kind of difficulties Nigerians go to their churches and other places of spirituality to do “̀iṣó òru” (all-night vigils) for, and also for which they become prayer warriors, asking for divine intervention to turn things around for them. Hindu women do this same thing when they go to their temples. They prize their hairs greatly. Baldness is not a part of their hair culture. But to drive away misfortunes, they submit to the ritual of shaving their cherished hair, which is then burned, as a way of incinerating the bad luck. But in a strange twist, Nigerian women, many of whom are probably wary of wearing communal helmets, now plaster their heads with this rejected bad luck Indian hair in a quest for what they consider beauty. I understand that it is even more expensive than the usual synthetic wigs. It is a very sad development for dignity, pride, and self-love in Nigerian beauty and hair culture.

Orí in Yoruba cosmology continues to exert an influence on Yoruba people’s thinking, regardless of their religious or spiritual affiliations. Orí, the head, is more than the physical head we all possess. Our orí has a lot of metaphysical significance, it is the seat of our destiny. Our journeys in life revolve around our different orí, which we brought from our creator. There is an inner head that directs our affairs. It is an òrìṣà in its own right. “Orí ẹni làwúre ẹni” is a common Yoruba saying, meaning your head is the cradle of your fortune in life. Orí is so powerful in deciding our fate that the Yoruba crafted a beautiful object called Ilé Orí – the house of Ori, to propitiate it. While Abrahamic religions may have undermined the ritualistic aspects of orí, many still believe their orís are so important that they would not want their heads touched indiscriminately, or leave their gèlès or fìlàs anywhere they could be tampered with. It is customary for people to reject curses, harmful words and deeds by circling their heads three times, while snapping their fingers and declaring “orí mi kọ” – “my head rejects it.” In traditional Yoruba religion, when one is having too many life difficulties they can’t manage, they are sometimes asked to cleanse or propitiate their orí, not unlike the Hindu rituals. There are numerous songs, poems, and prayers to orí, asking it to bring good fortune into our lives. Mothers pray to their orí to guide their children as they send them into the world, and they also pray that the children’s inner orí would not spoil or destroy the outer one – “k’orí inú má ba tòde jẹ́.

Why then in the 21st century are our women wearing ritually-rejected and bad luck Hindu hair? And why are they wearing wigs at all? If they must wear wigs, why not wigs that resemble their own natural hair? I was shocked when one respondent to the video said our hair is too stubborn to manage. Really? Are we so lazy and lacking in self-respect that we could not find creative and beautiful solutions to the so-called “stubborn hair”? What is puzzling in the ubiquitous use of wigs is that no other women on earth use wigs that resemble our hair. Only black women wear wigs that mimic the hair of women of other races. Selling wigs is big business. No doubt, purveyors of wigs and human hair have a financial interest in these terrible choices and would not want to change their business model, but the rest of us can help them choose a new line of business.

In 1983, Franca Afegbua became the first woman Senator in Nigeria. She was elected from Bendel North. Before that, she was a beautician who created fabulous hair styles with our natural hair and won an international hair styling competition in 1977. When she decided to run for office years later, the women in her senatorial district rewarded her with their votes in appreciation of her leadership and excellent promotion of our culture. She routed her male opponent in that election.

These days, the array of wig colours, length, and styles on women’s heads is mind boggling. A few years ago, some misguided promoters brought a certain American “influencer” to Nigeria, a person whose climb to fame and notoriety was in releasing her sex tape to the public. After the visit, this cultural bottom-feeder, whose body parts have been so surgically padded and altered that one doesn’t know what is real in her body anymore, on returning to America, and in commenting on Nigerian women, said she had never seen so many ugly women. This person of low morals and little cultural worth is hardly the example any society with a sense of pride and self-confidence wants to hold up as an example to follow. Yet, she was invited over and our women got excited about meeting her. She called them ugly!

A Yoruba proverb says you have to call your clothing a rag before everyone wipes the floor with it. Women wear wigs around the world, however, it is black women whose self-esteem has been battered by racism and lack of reflection who crave hair thats different from theirs, because they have been persuaded that they are not as attractive or worthy as non-black women. Women of other races design wigs that look their own hair; we can do the same. Chris Rock made a great documentary about this sad phenomenon, going to wig and fake hair businesses to ask for who was buying black hair. Apparently, no one was. Thankfully, there is a Natural Hair movement by black American women in the United States, but many Nigerian and Nigerian-American women are yet to hear that gospel.

Nollywood has to do more to foster self-esteem and self-respect among our women. It is an institution critical to the cultural development and growth of citizens. Plastering the head of actresses with hideous Hindu hair and synthetic Oyinbo hair is embarrassing. It is a national shame. It speaks to a lack of self-awareness about our global position, and how our physical self-presentation reflects what we value. It says to the world that we don’t value ourselves and we don’t have any dignity or shame. The stories told by Nollywood reflect a national cultural ethos. Promoting inferiority complex among our women and girls is not cultural development. We can do better than wearing fake Oyinbo hair or Indian hair. Only laziness, low self-esteem and lack of imagination can stop us from taking our natural hair to new heights. May our Orí not turn against us.

Bùnmi Fátoyé-Màtórỳ lives in Durham, North Carolina. She can be reached at bunmimatory@gmail.com.

