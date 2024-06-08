She was a mother and leader for your needs, not for your sentiments. I miss my mother because she was a force of nature who read comics and novels, and spent her time poring over medical journals and challenging professors of medicine at dinner parties. She was fascinating to me. I miss my mother because she was complex and made no apologies for it. Her temper was pure and her love undiluted. I miss my mother because the mould was broken and there is no replica.

Everything in 1984 was dwarfed by one event only. I remember because that day is stamped in my memory as I prepared for the examination I failed, and repeated Part One Law. The Almighty June exams at the University of Ife were always challenging. This was because the entire school year was gone and for us Law Students, that would be our only active exam. It would determine whether we moved to the next year or not. It was my first year in Law, having passed my preliminary exams. However, I had formed the habit of not attending lectures, although I often attended my tutorials. It had been a very packed year one, with many great parties held and regular excursions out of Campus, especially in facilitating the creation of the GQ Mens Club. A year of partying contrasted with that night of rushed revision and a very rare migraine. It was a night of vulnerability as I found my way to my quarters, after a few encounters that were very bizarre experiences. These experiences in Ife were symptoms of the most profound one in faraway London.

On the 8th of June 1984, my mother Sherifat Mobayonle Apeke Ajadi passed on after travelling for what became the final diagnosis of breast cancer. A diagnosis she did not confront from two years earlier, and in the end she passed on from what were complications. I remember that we had met a few weeks before in UCH Ibadan and it ended with our usual disagreement. I had no idea she was seriously ill. I did not stop to think outside of my teenage self-absorption. If I did, I would have been more interested in why she sent for me from Ife and why we were meeting in UCH. My mother never discussed any affliction; she did what she was best at doing – protecting me. For as long as I can remember, I fought to assert my distinctiveness from my parents and family, and finally, the University of Ife was my haven. So my mother’s invitation was a disruption. Even as I noticed people scurrying around her for me, in a world I was so glad to be away from. We focussed on our new battle – that some lecturers had complained about me and some girls. I was incensed and more concerned about the scores of cars parked around the house, which could make life easier for me on Campus. Our last meeting was our usual talking at cross purpose. The last milestone of the luxury of thinking about myself alone.

Even though we rarely agreed, I knew she was extraordinary. Her achievements when she died at 38 years old, were and still are extremely rare for even the most successful 60 years olds. She packed into her few years many lifetimes. Aside from the wealth she created in business, she lived a very authentic and self-affirming life. She touched lives with intentionality rare, even now 40 years after her passing. A very direct and forthright person, her power was always in her passion and purpose, which she never obscured nor compromised without a full-on battle. I remember going to a female classmate’s house in Ibadan and on introduction to her mother, she took steps back to assess me. She must have found me wanting. She told me the story of her first encounter with my mum at an intersection in the middle of old Ibadan. Her car had been hit by a Danfo bus and the driver was in the process of intimidating her. She had locked herself in her car for protection when my mother pulled up in her flashy sports car. She first walked directly to her car and directed her to lower her window. She then proceeded to insult her for being such a simpering wallflower. She finally turned on the driver who was already prostrating and apologising. She was glad to escape with an apology from the driver, with my mother’s accompanying insults for her permitting such impertinence.

My life’s journey was full of knowing my mother had an unfulfilled dream of becoming a doctor, especially a surgeon. All those ideas were cast aside when she got her shop selling lace and jewellery in Lebanon Street, Gbagi, Ibadan. The area in Ibadan that her part-Lebanese grandfather had some interest in before she ended up there.

Apeke was the second daughter of Simbiat Amoke, who was the only child of the union of her father and mother. Mama Gate, as we called her, had a few sisters and one brother (the late Chief Ladosu Ladapo, SAN) on her mother’s side. My grandmother, a survivor of kidnapping and rape, who needed rescuing by the courts, never wanted early marriage and dependence on any man for her three daughters. My father would eventually have it otherwise through my maternal grandfather, a man of great appetites. He accepted my father’s dowry as he never accepted his daughter’s desire to become a medical doctor. In her fourth form, one year away from her School Certificate, she became pregnant with a child and settled to become the second wife of Muritala Aderogba Ajadi. My life’s journey was full of knowing my mother had an unfulfilled dream of becoming a doctor, especially a surgeon. All those ideas were cast aside when she got her shop selling lace and jewellery in Lebanon Street, Gbagi, Ibadan. The area in Ibadan that her part-Lebanese grandfather had some interest in before she ended up there.

Over the years, especially when my father did not get the expected and deserved promotions in Cooperative Bank, my parents started Sema Stores Limited. They were both equal shareholders and directors of the company. This business would become a distributor of many domestic provisions, including Lever Brothers products, alongside many others. They had a supermarket in Adamasingba, and were equally wholesalers. They had many other businesses and she led them, including several cold stores for fish, et al. Eventually, they got into transportation and haulage, with scores of Scania trailers that supplied Yammaco motorcycles to Northern Nigeria from the ports in Lagos. That was a most stressful and demanding business and their last joint venture of note.

The military coup that replaced General Yakubu Gowon was the game-changer. The new government decided to break the stranglehold of secret societies. The government sought to have fresh people in prominent positions. My father received his long overdue promotion and inevitably my mother’s burgeoning business interest was now no longer a family comfort but a matrimonial threat.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

My parents tried to redefine their relationship, as my father no longer saw the need for a business partnership but resorted to his patriarchal power, while ignoring the ongoing equal shares and past dependence on his wife’s business acumen. She started a new business by importing shoes from Spain. They still traveled the world on Rotary trips and his power and influence increased, especially on becoming the acting CEO of the Bank.

I miss my mother because she was a force of nature who read comics and novels, and spent her time poring over medical journals and challenging professors of medicine at dinner parties. She was fascinating to me. I miss my mother because she was complex and made no apologies for it. Her temper was pure and her love undiluted. I miss my mother because the mould is broken and there is no replica. Forty years ago the world lost an original and I still feel the sting of tears daily.

Like most Nigerian women, Sherifat had all her capacity ascribed to her husband, not her own innate or even cultivated competence. About 43 per cent of Nigerian girls are still married off under the age of 18, and 17 per cent before 15 years of age. Even though about 50 per cent of the working population are women and there are the incredible strides of educated women in executive banking positions, the face of poverty is still female. My mother was a remarkable woman who was unique in many ways. She led a homestead that cared for and nurtured scores of children and young adults, many of who were not her biological children. It was essential to her values and leadership that everyone had a full measure of kindness and opportunity as an ‘Ajadi,’ no matter the biology. Her kindness was legendary, as she had an open home to all and the expectation or even entitlement to equal treatment but she never suffered fools or condoned foolishness. Her bark was worse than her bite. She evolved a business that started in one shop into a national business. It was very telling that my father never made a go for the businesses after her death and he had left the bank. In fact they were sold and some became moribund, as the force of business in our family had departed.

The challenge of the Nigerian woman has not fundamentally changed in the 40 years since my mother died. The misogynies of Nigerian men are quite visible, despite the progress of women, especially in the private sector. My mother also believed that a woman had to be subject to a man, and no matter how many challenges she faced, even with my father’s infidelity, her ‘Oko ni Olori aya’ (husband is the head of the wife) worldview stood. She honoured that by never demanding for the businesses that she built, but by trying to start again. She had another rule that governed her choices – ‘Inu kan,’ which means one mind or the sincere heart. Our world is poorer when we ignore or deny the contribution of women like my mother. Nigeria is incapable of prosperity when 49.5 per cent of her citizens, who are women, are reduced to body parts and their contributions are about their subservience. Our country cannot fulfil our potential, not only for the children born to our women but without the engagement of the full potential of half of our population.

I miss my mother daily not because we would get along if she were alive or because there was a special kind of warmth that she would give to me. I was not her favourite child. I think my siblings and I had different mothers but the same woman. She was a mother and leader for your needs, not for your sentiments. I miss my mother because she was a force of nature who read comics and novels, and spent her time poring over medical journals and challenging professors of medicine at dinner parties. She was fascinating to me. I miss my mother because she was complex and made no apologies for it. Her temper was pure and her love undiluted. I miss my mother because the mould was broken and there is no replica. Forty years ago the world lost an original and I still feel the sting of tears daily.

Adewale Ajadi, a lawyer, creative consultant and leadership expert, is author of Omoluwabi 2.0: A Code of Transformation in 21st Century Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

