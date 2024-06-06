Let us hope that in this era of renewed hope, we are on the path to greatness and prosperity in our dear country. Promoting togetherness, avoiding tribalism and religious nepotism, and coming together as one nation are essential. There is a glimpse of hope that Nigeria will be great again, but it starts with each of us doing our part, not by condemning others.

For nearly 50 years, we have sung, “Arise, O Compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey……,” pledging our loyalty to one nation bound in freedom, peace, and unity. But now, we have been directed to a new national anthem. Could it be a strategic way of following the popular saying, ‘Changing narrative to change society’ or does this mean that as compatriots we are now handicapped and are no longer to listen to and obey Nigeria’s call anymore? Does it mean there is no more strength, love, and faith to serve our fatherland? Does it mean the labour of our heroes past are now in vain? Are we no longer to serve with heart and might?

These are the questions lingering in the minds of the masses with the change of the national anthem. Many Nigeria citizens are clamouring: of all the changes that needed to be made, why the national anthem, especially during such a time of hardship? Has the message of the anthem adopted in 1978, created by five members of the Nigerian Police Band, lost its relevance?

Some citizens have given up hope that Nigeria can ever be better. But should this be our attitude? Instead of succumbing to pessimism, we should strive to refurbish our nation with optimism and prayers. When Americans wake up, they say, “God bless America.” When we wake up, we often curse our leaders and condemn our country, forgetting that such negativity can have repercussions that bounce back to us.

The compatriots who built this country are not here to witness its destabilisation. If we do not want their labour to be in vain, we must practice the values preached by our old and new anthems. Nigeria’s growth concerns not only the government but all its citizens.

The legislature has said that the newly launched National Anthem serves as a beacon of hope and reassurance, starting with “Nigeria, we hail thee.” Are we hailing our dear native land for an enduring economic hardship and remaining patient as we face daily challenges?

Change begins with us, at the individual level. Why are we not standing in brotherhood, despite our different tribes and tongues? Are we truly proud to serve our sovereign motherland?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

As a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), one of the core aims we are exposed to is to promote national peace, togetherness, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reconciliation of a torn-up country. Part of the bedrock of good governance is for the citizens to be involved in governance and also promote it.

Nigeria’s journey to greatness begins with every citizen committing to unity, peace, and justice. By working together and supporting each other, we can ensure that the labour of our heroes past was not in vain and that we will build a prosperous future for generations to come. May Nigeria be blessed!

The NYSC scheme has been a supportive system for good governance from its inception till date, as it stands as a strong pillar that advocates the spirit of patriotism and national commitments. Despite the economic hardship and the challenges we face, the NYSC continues to instil a sense of optimism and duty among the youth.

The NYSC’s role in promoting government policies, such as the change of the National Anthem, is not out of place since the values of unity, peace, and justice are also embedded in the ‘revived anthem.’

Recently, I watched an interview asking people in the diaspora about the laziest African flags, and some chose that of Nigeria. Does our tendency to take our nation’s issues with a grain of salt and not take them seriously as a people have any thing to do with this sort of choice? Should this be the case? Those interviewed forgot that our flag’s colours represent meaningful things: the two green stripes symbolise agriculture and natural wealth, while the white symbolises peace and unity. We should be proud of our flag because it is our symbol that truth and justice needs to reign in our country. Let us strive to improve on truth and justice for our nation’s growth so that we can hand over a banner without stain to the next generation.

There is a saying that a river that forgets its source will dry up. Let us be hopeful that going back to our earlier anthem will be a turning point for Nigeria. We should continue to pray with this saying: “Oh God of creation/grant this our request/by helping us to build a nation where no man is oppressed/and so with peace and plenty/Nigeria may be blessed.”

Let us hope that in this era of renewed hope, we are on the path to greatness and prosperity in our dear country. Promoting togetherness, avoiding tribalism and religious nepotism, and coming together as one nation are essential. There is a glimpse of hope that Nigeria will be great again, but it starts with each of us doing our part, not by condemning others. The NYSC scheme fosters this spirit of togetherness and national pride, reinforcing that change begins with us at the individual level.

Nigeria’s journey to greatness begins with every citizen committing to unity, peace, and justice. By working together and supporting each other, we can ensure that the labour of our heroes past was not in vain and that we will build a prosperous future for generations to come. May Nigeria be blessed!

Haroon Aremu Abiodun, a youth corps member with PRNigeria Center, Abuja, writes through: exponentumera@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

