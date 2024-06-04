Through coordinated efforts, his residence was located by the secret service. The military mounted sentry at his rented apartment in Ojuelegba, having failed to kidnap him during the protest. For Zik, it became difficult to visit home. He was a refugee, with information that a bounty had been placed on his head by the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), led by the dreaded Colonel Frank Omenka.

As Nigeria inches towards marking 31 years after the annulment of June 12 presidential elections, which led to massive resistance that ended military rule on 29 May, this article reflects on the unwritten heroes whose underground efforts led to the exit of military rule.

This week, 29 May will be 25 years since Nigeria began democratic rule in 1999. As the country is also moving towards the 31st anniversary of the struggle against the election annulment of 12 June, 1993, one story that has hardly been told is the salient contributions of workers of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation, (NSPMC) to the bitter struggle towards the military exit. It is a story that should shut the mouths of little experienced people who are calling for a return of military rule.

That history can never be the full account of History itself is a truism.

There are many stories about the struggle against military rule that have not been told. Some may never be told or have only been relayed in half. The story of the over 3,400 sacked workers of the NSPMC and their contributions to the exit of military tyranny is one of such. Though many of the actors have died, a few of them alive have hardly spoken about their heroic exploits in one of Nigeria’s most deadly battles against entrenched principalities and powers. The workers were sacked after the military tagged them as ‘agents of opposition.’ The workers sought revenge in an underground movement that shook the bedrock of the country.

As I sat down with Zikirullahi Ibrahim, the arrowhead of the NSPMC workers, and his family, in their house for dinner in the ancient city of Kano recently, I could relive the memory of the thorny risks he took, and the nostalgia of battle etched in his eyeballs. The wrinkles on his eyebrows reminded me of how life remains in a state of flux. Ibrahim could have been killed. It is mystery that he survived the hundreds of undercover agents detailed to either kill or kidnap him in the midst of the whirlwind of resistance against the military. It was a story of life and death, courage and betrayal, blood and tears. The NSPMC is a strategic firm, where the Nigerian currency and the most sensitive national documents were and are printed. The NSPMC then related with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as it still does. It supplied cash for overt and covert military operations. There were unconfirmed reports that some of its skilled officials created a small ‘tactical unit’ where fake dollars were printed for espionage and counter-espionage endeavours under the regime of the late General Abacha.

At NSPMC, it was against the rule for workers to unionise and there was a oath of secrecy administered to every staff. In 1991, in the heat of anti-military protests, almost 1,000 workers of NSPMC were sacked in a great purge. Truly, the workers, in the face of corruption and exploitation, had demanded for a union to fight a lot of unprofessional activities occurring, like the military top brass who stormed the firm regularly for cash. The workers felt a union would best protect their professional ethics. Some of them also claimed that they were sacked as part of efforts to flush out people of Southern Nigeria from the institution.

After the sack, and in 1993, after the annulment of June 12 election, the management launched a wave of intensified human rights violations at NPMC. At this time, the military had become paranoid of every little resistance in the face of bomb blasts across the country. At NSPMC, women and men were stripped naked under the guise of searching for possible missing newly printed cash and for ‘national security’ purposes. An eight-month pregnant woman was searched to her undies, even as she wept profusely, witnesses said.

Another young pregnant woman was said to have been stripped naked and down to her pants. Other security men watched the ignominy from carefully concealed cameras. While searching the men, their torsos were measured and mocked. While this was on-going, top government officials visited the company to collect newly printed money in sacks or bags.

This forced a small cell, led by the young and barely 29-year old Zikirullahi Ibrahim to organise a resistance. There were no mobile phones at this time, therefore the cell developed codes for communication and relaying meeting places. It organised lectures on the art of mobilisation and also taught members on how to evade arrests. The group would print sensitive pamphlets and distribute these very early in the morning, calling for resistance.

Those who raised eyebrows were arrested and detained, traced to their homes and they even faced death.

Ibrahim was deeply touched by the brutality and bourgeoning corruption, the arbitrary allocation of printed money on the basis of orders from above, and the outright stealing of cash by highly placed individuals. One other atrocious development was the conscious sabotage of the company by vested interests that wanted Nigeria to stop printing the naira at home but abroad, in order to profit from the ensuing deals. The trauma became unbearable.

Within a short time, the workers had been fed with the opium of resistance, which throbbed in their veins, their arteries and their blood. The workers’ rebellion began when they came together, insisting that none of them would be dehumanised again.They resorted to sit-in protests to the shock of the NSPMC management, which by convention did not tolerate protests. Former dictator, Sani Abacha, was said to have developed a personal interest in the ‘young mutineers’ who were trying to ‘overthrow the system.’ In 1995, the NSPMC took a more brutal step by announcing on radio the sack of another batch of 2,450 workers. There was no prior notice, except that the affected would get to the office to receive a note: “Members of the National Democratic Coalition, (NADECO) not allowed at NSPMC.” The secret service launched a manhunt for the ring leader, after a lot of eavesdropping and tapping of conversations revealed him to be the young man, Zikirullahi Abdullahi. He was the engine room of the rebellion.

Abacha was said to have been shocked to discover that Zikirullahi, popularly known as Zik, though from Edo State, was also a ‘Kano boy’ like himself, having lived in and worked in a ceramics factory in the ancient city. Zik was an ‘ordinary’ junior worker, who was young, emaciated and green. He, who had a poor but modest background, joined the NSPMC as a currency examiner, a delicate job that entailed stopping any attempt to steal newly printed cash and also protecting the sensitive features of the naira from adulteration, and the security trademark from being stolen. Following the industrial dispute fuelled by the brazen rights violations, the workers erupted in a face-off with the management, and Ibrahim led the workers to a protest that was the first time in the company’s history. The first thing the military did was to send emissaries to him to name his price. He was also promised promotion and studies abroad to renounce his leadership of the workers. The entreaties met a stone wall.

Through coordinated efforts, his residence was located by the secret service. The military mounted sentry at his rented apartment in Ojuelegba, having failed to kidnap him during the protest. For Zik, it became difficult to visit home. He was a refugee, with information that a bounty had been placed on his head by the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), led by the dreaded Colonel Frank Omenka. In the absence of a home, Zik resulted to holding nocturnal meetings to motivate and organise the workers against one of Africa’s most wicked dictators. He then sought alliance with the underground leaders of the radical movement in Nigeria. He met the iconic Chima Ubani and Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti who introduced him to the Campaign for Democracy (CD) and Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), the rights group. Zik dragged NSPMC to court. The over 3,000 workers saw Zik as their hero, and they, along with their families, became the underground emissaries for the resistance against Abacha, setting up bonfires and mobilising people for mass rallies across the country. In Kano, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Sokoto, the members set up cells that coordinated anti-military campaigns. Abdul Salami, one of his colleagues, said the workers admired his power of oratory, his dedication, and his honesty, which drew the workers to him. Zik led the workers to court under the military, which was an aberration.

He pursued the court case as a refugee, going from one court to the other in disguise. He said he realised that the plight of the workers was linked to the exit of military rule and that good governance would not be achieved unless the military left the stage. This encouraged the sacked workers to enlist in the growing revolutionary fervent against the military. And, hardened the position of the authorities to eliminate him. On several occasions, undercover agents raided his house. Sometimes they would plant agents posing as food vendors, artisans and even tenants, enlisted to track his movement or to ensure he was shot.

The workers mobilised for the five-million anti-military rally held in Lagos on 3 March, 1998; the mobilisation against the 25 April, 1998 National Assembly elections, aimed at extending Abacha’s rule; and the 1 May, 1998 rallies across the country. No fewer than 200 of the workers were killed during the national protests. In the midst of the resistance, the wife of MKO Abiola was murdered in broad day light. Pa Alfred Rewane was also assassinated in his house.

His deft and meticulous life style, almost nil social life, plus the monumental goodwill he enjoyed in the neighbourhood, insulated him from the vicious claws of despots and their desperate agents. Some of the workers participated in the covert training by officials of African National Congress (ANC), on the tactics of mass mobilisation, held in Ghana in 1997, which I also attended, going by the road without papers to avoid the Nigerian secret police.

The workers mobilised for the five-million anti-military rally held in Lagos on 3 March, 1998; the mobilisation against the 25 April, 1998 National Assembly elections, aimed at extending Abacha’s rule; and the 1 May, 1998 rallies across the country. No fewer than 200 of the workers were killed during the national protests. In the midst of the resistance, the wife of MKO Abiola was murdered in broad day light. Pa Alfred Rewane was also assassinated in his house. One Professor Agboluaje was kidnapped and never found. Alhaja Suliat Adedeji was also killed in her house at Ibadan. A note was left in Zik’s home: “We shall come after you. It will soon be your turn.”

While the military sought him, the radical movement celebrated the value he added to its endeavours.

Zik has always been lucky.

In 1996, on the day Alhaja Kudirat was killed, I was arrested by Colonel Frank Omenka. After being released around 1 a.m., Omenka had asked on Captain Idowu to follow me on a search of my residence, though he later changed his mind. Unknown to Omenka, many of the wanted “enemies of the state” were in my place all night, with loads of anti-military pamphlets meant to be distributed the second day.

It would have been a harvest of arrests.

Even though he had only the School Certificate, he became the Deputy Secretary General and Project Coordinator of the United Action for Democracy (UAD). He said going for further studies was motivated by the saying of Prophet Mohammed’s that, “the ink of a scholar is holier than the blood of a martyr.” Within a short time, his reputation as a worker who stood against tyranny echoed across the world, which was a reward for perseverance and honesty. Zik was offered the opportunity to study for an Advanced Diploma in Business English at the Business Training Institute, England. He later got a scholarship from Konrad Adenaur Stiftung, a German International Development Foundation, for a master degree in Mass Communication from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, where he graduated with a Masters of Arts (By Research). He was soon elected Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG). Today, he is the Executive Director and Board Secretary of Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education. The evil men have not yet been defeated. In 2015, as TMG Chairman, Zik said he was offered a bribe of N2 billion to be distributed among various civil society groups in Nigeria. He said he vehemently rejected the offer.

Zik initiated the petition against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, which led to an investigation of his asset declaration by the Code of Conduct Bureau, serving as the basis for the National Judicial Council’s probe that led to Onnoghen’s removal as Chief Justice. Zik has been honoured in many parts of Nigeria. He now holds a PhD and said he would soon come out with a detailed account of the ‘deadly risks’ the over 3,000 workers took to save Nigeria from military despotism.

Unfortunately, hundreds of the workers are dead and may never be celebrated by Nigeria, which they gave so much of their lives to.

Wale Adeoye writes from Lagos.

