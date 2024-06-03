Ikubaje who holds a PhD in Peace, Governance and Development from the United Nations University in Costa-Rica, draws from years of experience in professional engagements with the African Union Advisory Board against Corruption and the African Union Commission, in producing this in-depth study of the contexts of corruption as practiced, and the limitations of anti-corruption efforts in Africa.

The release of an academic documentation of the efforts of the African Union in fighting corruption and promoting peace and development, African Union’s Fight Against Corruption in Africa: Special Focus on Nigeria and Rwanda by John Ikubaje, is quite germane, particularly as the African Union Peace and Security Council (APSC) marks its 20th anniversary of existence in refocusing the continent on the intertwined relations of the anti-corruption drive and the pursuit of peace, security and development. What is more, drawing case studies from the different regions of East Africa (Rwanda) and West Africa (Nigeria) creates interesting contexts for comparison in terms of the challenges and successes of these efforts. This is because in the 2023 Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, Rwanda ranked 49 out of 180 countries, with a score of 53/100, while Nigeria ranked 145, with a score of 25/100. The text therefore details two scenarios: one of a fair anti-corruption context and another that is still riddled with challenges, despite the efforts of the African Union to combat the menace within member states.

The normative foundational document for the AU’s anti-corruption work is the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AU-CPCC). It was adopted on 11 July, 2003 and came into force on 5 August, 2006. As a result of the foregoing, the then African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AU-ABC), now the African Union Advisory Board against Corruption, which comprises eleven members, was established. Article II of the AU-CPCC maintains that it was designed to help state parties prevent, detect, punish, and eradicate corruption in a collaborative manner through measures and actions that enhance transparency and accountability. This is in order to allow African citizens to enjoy economic, political, social, and cultural rights.

The broad scope of defining corrupt acts is outlined in Article IV, covering the solicitation or acceptance, offering or granting of any goods in exchange for an act or omission in carrying out both public and private functions, acts or omissions based on such inducements, diversion of public property for individual or private gains, illicit enrichment, and serving as accomplices in whatever capacity to the commission or concealment of the aforementioned acts. This broad conceptualisation provides the framework for Ikubaje’s interventions in examining the historical context of the influence of AU’s anti-corruption interventions in Rwanda and Nigeria.

In the first chapter, Ikubaje dwells on the challenge of corruption, which has continued to hamper economic growth and peace initiatives on the continent. While maintaining that corruption is a global menace, he emphasises that it is more impactful in the poorest and most under-developed countries of the world. With Africa having a significant share of these nations, it is not surprising that it has been accorded the position of being the most corrupt continent on the globe. This supposition resulted in the AU Assembly’s declaration of the years 2015, 2018, and 2020 as designated periods to focus on addressing the challenges of underdevelopment and corruption, as well as silencing the guns of conflict on the continent.

The author then situates the undermining impacts of corruption within the history, relevance, and efforts of the African Union, which established the AU Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC), the African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) to foster peace and development through good and democratic governance. However, most of its member states have been unable to achieve the goals of sustainable peace, economic prosperity, and development, largely due to the lack of political will to tackle corruption and ensure good governance. The chapter concludes by referencing the devastating cost of corruption in Africa, which is to the tune of over $148 billion annually, from 2010. This was documented by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and this huge loss is equal to the yearly budget of four Eastern African countries during the period.

The second chapter explores various textual conceptualisations of the term ‘corruption,’ among which are the delimiting definition of the Bretton Woods institutions (IMF and World Bank) to public institutions, and then the broader description of the acts of corruption as inclusive of private sector engagements by the UN Convention against Corruption (UN-CAC). Ikubaje also teases out two theories of corruption: the collective action theory – where societal culture rationalises the phenomenon in order to legitimise it, and the institutional theory – where the structural and operational qualities of institutions validate corrupt practices. He then focuses on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index in establishing that Africa was the lowest scoring region in 2020, with an average score of 32, as influenced by both internal and external factors. This validates UNECA’s postulation that corruption completes the major tripartite challenges in Africa, alongside poverty and unemployment.

With a focus on Nigeria and Rwanda, he highlights the efforts of the former in tackling corruption to include the creation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), among others, with associated legislation to aid the functioning of these institutions. According to him, Nigeria’s approaches have been through efforts at prevention, promotion of popular participation, behavioural re-orientation, enforcement and sanctions, alongside recovery and management.

Rwanda, which ranks as one of the least corrupt countries on the continent, has displayed the political will to enforce strict anti-corruption laws and transparency in public procurement and recruitment in its post-genocide era. The efforts have entailed public re-orientation on social normative standards, criminalisation of certain behaviours, and the effective sanctions of culpable persons and institutions. The chapter also draws a causal relation between corruption and armed conflicts by establishing that the latter are sometimes initiated and funded by proceeds from the former, while also describing linkages between corruption, money laundering, illicit financial flows, and underdevelopment on the continent.

It concludes with the detailed description of certain AU transformative architectures to include the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), the African Development Architecture (ADA), and the African Governance Architecture (AGA) as proactive mechanisms for combating corruption, in line with the AU-CPCC. Certain challenges have, however, undermined the AU’s efforts, including claims to national sovereignty by member states, delimitation of regional anti-corruption agencies to the advisory capacity, and socio-political instability that continues to undermine peace and development across the regions.

The third chapter focuses on other African Union’s mechanisms against corruption. These are fully discussed and they include the AU Agenda 2063, the Constitutive Act of the African Union (2000), and the Protocol establishing the Peace and Security Council (2002), which underscore the fact that anti-corruption initiatives are the sine-qua-non for development on the continent. Article 3 of the Constitutive Act mandates the AU to foster integrative socio-political and cultural development through collaborative approaches among member states. As part of its financing strategy, which includes domestic resource mobilisation, Agenda 2063 prioritises the mitigation of illicit financial flows and fight against corruption as areas for policy and reform.

In his 2024 Africa Day Speech, HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, who chairs the African Union Commission, noted that “the legitimate aspirations of inclusive and shared prosperity in a peaceful integrated Africa” have been outlined in Agenda 2063. As a 50-year plan for integrative and durable socio-political development, Agenda 2063 thus targets seven goals to include building prosperity, political unity, good governance, sustainable peace, human capital development, sustainable international partnerships, and indigenous shared values. The 2002 protocol resulted in the establishment of the AU Security Council to foster peace and security through conflict prevention and management. While these documents have robust provisions with lofty ideas on how to promote good governance with the fight against corruption, peace, and development, Ikubaje maintains that there is need for the transformation of AU into a supra-continental institution, as well as sufficient funding to implement the provisions of the above programmes and mechanisms to overcome the challenges of corruption, insecurity and underdevelopment.

The fourth chapter delves into specific challenges and success stories of the anti-corruption efforts of the AU. One notable challenge is political corruption as exemplified in the unconstitutional change of government through military coup d’états, which has been on the rise in recent times, especially within the West African Corridor. The AU has thus been developing policies and mechanisms for good governance initiatives within its member states.

In Rwanda, political stability through the practice of democracy, transparency in procurement practices, and good governance, has helped in reducing corruption since it transitioned from the ethnic strife between the Hutus and the Tutsis. The documented efforts include the removal of corrupt leaders, decentralisation of anti-corruption processes to empower the private sector and local communities, as well as training and monitoring of anti-corruption activities, as facilitated by the Rwanda Ombudsman’s Office, which was created after the ratification of the AU-CPCC. The country also sanitised its law enforcement agencies, with the police having a functional anti-corruption directorate. However, the country is still challenged by citizens’ apathy towards its anti-corruption drive, with a low level of corruption-related complaints. This has been worsened by the evolution of new methods of corrupt practices.

In Nigeria, there has been the enactment of several laws, including the 2004 Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2004 Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2006 Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act and the 2013 Nigeria’s Terrorism (Prevention) Act. These legislation have led to the creation of the aforementioned anti-corruption agencies, such as the ICPC, EFCC and TUGAR. However, the AU-CPCC has not been fully integrated into these efforts, with the agencies still subject to political machinations, while selective anti-corruption efforts remaining a major issue in the country.

The fifth chapter is a documentation of the impacts of corruption in Nigeria and Rwanda. In the former, it has adversely affected economic growth, with the ripple effects of the insufficient funding of public educational institutions. There has also been the lack of transparency in public procurement involving major infrastructural projects, with a high rate of embezzlement, double payments, and non-implementation of projects that have already been funded and recorded in the public sector. Similarly, the country has been riddled by insecurity and conflict. There have been arms mobilisation by agitators, partly due to years of social exclusion. This has been characterised by over a decade of terrorism in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, militancy in the South-South and ethnic-based violence in the North-Central region. Poor funding and remuneration have also affected the nation’s security architecture, with poorly equipped personnel across the security agencies mostly unable to respond to the firepower of militias.

In Rwanda, Ikubaje argues that political and economic corruption were root causes of the genocide that destabilised the country in 1994, where at least 85 per cent of the population lived below the poverty level. In recent times, corruption also undermined the Girinka programme, which was designed to eradicate poverty and malnutrition; while some public office holders have also reportedly mismanaged state resources within the Rwanda Agriculture Board and Ministry of Local Governance.

In the final chapter, the author recommends that member states of the African Union should take primary responsibility for anti-corruption initiatives within their nations, while the AU anti-corruption institutions should support these efforts in their roles. He also recommended that the definition of corruption should be expanded to include crimes against humanity on the continent, while the civil society organisations must be well involved in anti-corruption initiatives. While advocating for the operationalisation of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights and the creation of an International Anti-Corruption Court, Ikubaje concludes by advocating for synergy within the operations of key stakeholders within the anti-corruption sectors in AU member states.

His propositions of a functional supply-side driven anti-corruption architecture and citizen-driven anticorruption implementation and crusades, are also very relevant to ridding the continent of corrupt practices. This invaluable text is thus recommended to policymakers, students, academics, civil society actors, researchers, and the general public who are interested in Africa’s security, peace and development and the historical dynamics of Africa’s continental anti-corruption initiatives and the national variance of these efforts.

Philip Ọláyọkù is a IFRA-Nigeria Senior Research Fellow with the Institute of African Studies,

University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

