And last week the APC federal government, seemingly exhausted by its exertions, pulled the final ostrich stratagem on the nation. It did not quite bury its head in the sand. But if the point of the ostrich’s entombment of its head is to confound its critics and political opponents, then the Federal Government’s recourse to changing the national anthem was a master stroke.

The ostrich is fabled, when under threat from an adversary (that is not vulnerable to its powerful kicks), to run. It is an extremely fast runner. Except for the one inconvenience that, when threatened, it runs around in circles. Exhausted from the exertions and unable to shake off the predator, the ostrich buries its head in the sand. The logic is apparently simple. If the ostrich cannot see its adversary, then, in all probability, the latter cannot see the ostrich. As with the ostrich, over the last nine years, the Nigerian state has been all sorry and far from safe. Vast amounts of our national resources have been thrown around like confetti by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in its capricious attempts at fixing the domestic economy. Put differently, under the party, the Federal Government has frenziedly run around in gradually tightening circles to no discernible effect.

And last week the APC federal government, seemingly exhausted by its exertions, pulled the final ostrich stratagem on the nation. It did not quite bury its head in the sand. But if the point of the ostrich’s entombment of its head is to confound its critics and political opponents, then the Federal Government’s recourse to changing the national anthem was a master stroke. Key parts of the domestic commentariat have spent the days since the nation was bequeathed a new anthem in impassioned wrangling over the merits of the change. Folks have parsed the phrases “The labour of our heroes past/Shall never be in vain”, and “To hand on to our children/A banner without stain,” who will soon do battle over which better reflects the state of the Nigerian mind — past and present. It has not mattered that as aspirations, neither phrase, nor the rousing hymnals that they are a part of, has done much for how we have opted to be organised as a people.

As melodies go, which of these strings of verses is the more mellifluous when rendered vocally? If the commentary that has gone before means anything, the more friendly to the tympanic membrane a national anthem is, the more effective its rousing verses are where and when the rubber hits the tarmac. Of course, those of us who recited the version up to 1978 have a soft spot for “hailing” Nigeria. We were suckled and eventually weaned on those verses. As primary school pupils, we stood to attention by roadsides (buntings aflutter) singing the national anthem in full throat as successive convoys of military administrators/governors drove past at speeds well above those prescribed by inner-city limits.

Despite the Federal Government’s best effort at deflecting attention, the buzzards are circling our comatose economy. Now and again the economy appears to sputter into life — the Federal Government’s episodic reform efforts have these benign effects it seems. Ultimately, however, the inability (or unwillingness) of the fiscal side to pick up the reform challenge, or to coordinate more effectively with the framers of monetary policy, will matter more than the government’s ability to bury its head in the sand.

Realising, only years later, that the hours spent in the sun, away from our classrooms, as we awaited our panjandrum’s passing was but a subtle form of child abuse. (Though, I must fess up to the fact that lined up along Ahmadu Bello Way in Ilorin, in those days — and we actually donned new uniforms for those events — to see the one we called “Offa Major” ride past on his white BMW motorcycle was the high-water mark of my week.) And those who have invited — through reciting the national anthem — our compatriots to arise since 1978, did we really expect that they would, having cut their teeth on that melody, find the older anthem less horrisonant? Of course, they have not.

All of these appeared briefly to pale before conversations about the colonial integuments of the old anthem. The difference in tongues and tribes that are the hallmarks of the old (but now new) anthem, are these not akin to the slave-raiders’ brand? And ought a supposedly free folk to willingly return to the slavers’ kraal? But then the now discarded anthem, was that not a bequest from janissaries and bashibazouks, who had trampled in the most callous ways on the peoples’ rights? And thus, all week long, our talking heads conjured, and like Fela famously sang “spirit catch dem.”

And briefly, only so briefly, it did not matter that garri has become the staple of the rich, that porters in our markets can no longer assuage their hunger with a loaf of bread and slake their thirst with “A Coke and a smile”, or that factory closures are swelling the ranks of the unemployed. Yet, as with the ostrich’s best effort at concealment, Elysium beckoned only fleetingly. Despite the Federal Government’s best effort at deflecting attention, the buzzards are circling our comatose economy. Now and again the economy appears to sputter into life — the Federal Government’s episodic reform efforts have these benign effects it seems. Ultimately, however, the inability (or unwillingness) of the fiscal side to pick up the reform challenge, or to coordinate more effectively with the framers of monetary policy, will matter more than the government’s ability to bury its head in the sand.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

