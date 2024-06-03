Remember this now and for life: always make sure that whatever step you take is based absolutely on the truth. Truth is meant to be the ultimate authority over any other considerations. It ought to be the only basis for thoughts, decisions and actions for individuals and society at large. Let truth be the reason you do whatever you do, your decisions and actions must be based on truth. Begin today to fight against the dominance of your emotions and sentiments.

The religious organisations of my country, Nigeria, have taken it upon themselves to monopolise truth. They have done so much to monopolise people’s lives and minds. People who are pastors and leaders have taken it upon themselves to decide if you are going to use your mind or not. People who are supposed to be father figures have bound your soul and your mind. People who are supposed to be societal leaders or family leaders have instituted structures and systems in a way that you do not even have the right to question anything. Thereby making you a slave mentally.

Mental slavery is what is reigning in our societies today. It is what is reigning in our country and in our continent. So, when you come to a church, you become paralysed in your mind, which is incapacitated, just because you are not allowed to question anything anymore. You have become weakened; you have become disabled. You have become mentally disabled person. You have also become mentor-disabled, just because God could be questioned, but you allow people convince you that you cannot question them and you believe it. People tell you not to query them and you bow in submission; you believe it. Hence I’m calling for a mental revolution in my country.

The Bible says that God can be questioned. God can be queried. God himself challenged us to query Him. God himself challenged us to question Him. God told us to bring our proofs and evidences. He asked us to come and reason together. That is God, then who is man? Here we are, we have voluntarily agreed to join churches and organisations where we are being told not to use our heads. How can you refuse to use the same head that God gave you? How can God give you something that He doesn’t want you to use? How is it that we are succumbing to such manipulation and subscribing to that? That is one of the greatest evil that religion has brought upon Africa. That is one of the greatest evil that religion had brought upon my nation.

There are two conditions for making fools. The number one condition is to make him disbelieve the truth. If you can make a man disbelieve the truth, he will be your slave forever. The second condition for making a fool is to make him believe lies. Once a man has uncontrolled appetite for lies, he will always be a slave.

I am heartbroken. I am saddened. My people, even PhD holders, grandfathers, adults, learned men and women have become like vegetables. They have become like vegetables in the society today because they would not use their minds, they would not question anything.

These two conditions are the greatest instruments of our leaders, religious leaders and our culture. Sometimes, they tell us lies in the first place and then they prevent us from believing what is true. They do not allow you go to places where you could listen to what is true. Because they are authority figures in your life, they repress you and subjugate you. Because they are your leaders, pastors, fathers, spiritual fathers or whatever role they claim to play in your life, they silence you. As your leader or whoever they are to you, they now have the key to your mind and to your brain. With that power, they can switch your mind and brain on and off. Friends, please don’t be a fool of religion, traditions or cultures.

If God is saying that you should question Him, then who is a man to say you should not question anything? Who is a man to tell you not to question him? The fact that someone is saying such alone should be enough a factor to question him. It is enough reason to query whatever that person tells you.

If God Himself is not monopolising your brain, nobody else should. If God is not monopolising your will, do not allow anyone to do that to you. If God is saying ‘bring out your strong arguments, bring out your proofs’, then do not allow anyone make you drown your arguments and your proofs. If God is saying that you should question Him, then who is a man to say you should not question anything? Who is a man to tell you not to question him? The fact that someone is saying such alone should be enough a factor to question him. It is enough reason to query whatever that person tells you.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

