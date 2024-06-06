…artificial intelligence has the potential to serve as a powerful catalyst for accelerated growth and development in Nigeria across various sectors of the economy. By leveraging AI-driven solutions in healthcare, agriculture, education, transportation, and beyond, Nigeria can overcome existing challenges, unlock new opportunities, and chart a path towards a more prosperous and inclusive future for all its citizens.

In today’s world, technology has become the foundation of advancement, and Nigeria finds itself at a critical point in its development path. The most populous country in Africa, blessed with significant human and natural resources, with great potential for growth and prosperity, has constantly left its citizens and the international community frustrated by its inability to blossom into the beacon of the African economic renaissance that belied its potential since gaining independence in 1960. The failure to take its place amongst the pantheon of great nations can be attributed to multiple factors, which are not the focus of this article, but have by no means led to a conundrum. Essentially, it boils down to the human factor, and the inability of a nation to harness the multitude of its human and natural resources due to personal and political inequities. However, one of the ways to unlock this potential and lead the nation towards a brighter future, is to leverage the game-changing power of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI encompasses a range of intelligent technologies that can learn, analyse data, and make decisions. Machine learning, a critical subset of AI, allows algorithms to improve their performance over time by learning from data. Imagine a system that can analyse weather patterns, soil conditions, and market trends to guide farmers on optimal planting times and crop selection. This is just one example of how AI can be harnessed to address real-world challenges in Nigeria. This article aims to shed light on the transformative power of AI and its potential to propel Nigeria’s economic and social development. We will explore how AI has personally been an invaluable tool and how it can be leveraged across key developmental sectors, from agriculture and healthcare, to finance and education.

My AI Experience

My understanding of business and economics in Nigeria has come from an applied approach, having worked for over 12 years in the financial services sector. I integrated the theoretical knowledge from my bachelor’s degree, MBA, and other professional courses along, with practical experience from running small businesses, working in the corporate sector, traveling to various parts of the country, interacting with people from different regions of Nigeria, and viewing the Nigerian landscape through the lens of a foreigner, having spent a large part of my life outside the country. This led me to start thinking about the more philosophical aspects of business and economics, and inspired me to write down my thoughts in a newsletter, which morphed into a blog, which, to my utter surprise, gained a small following of avid readers.

Last month, I did not write an article. I was conflicted about whether my use of AI to aid my writing was somehow cheating and did not truly reflect my intellect. Though I was always in the upper percentile in my academics (I just never focused enough to be a first-class graduate), and my IQ scores were ranked “above average” and bordered on “gifted.” However, the imposter syndrome that stunted me throughout my life reared its ugly head and I had a writer’s block.

I recently watched a movie called Atlas on Netflix and whilst I won’t spoil it for those who intend to see it, I will give a brief synopsis that will provide some context to its relevance in this article. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst with a deep distrust of AI. The plot centres around Atlas’ joining of a mission to capture a renegade AI robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. As the mission goes awry, she finds herself forced to rely on the very technology she mistrusts to save humanity from an AI-driven apocalypse. This is, of course fiction, but it potentially highlights the positive and negative aspects of artificial intelligence to our future lives and provided the inspiration for this article.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Personally, AI has been a game changer in aiding critical thinking, researching, and writing my blog articles. It has enabled me to be more productive, personally and professionally, and most importantly, AI has made me discover my passion for critical thinking and creative writing. If someone like me can utilise AI to expand my thinking into creative business and economic articles that communicate and resonate with people from different parts of the world, just imagine if the best and brightest could harness its potential and utilise it in other areas? Pardon the use of another sci-fi movie reference, but it would be like the classic scene in the first Matrix movie when “Neo” instantly learnt that he knew Kung Fu!

AI can revolutionise the way we live, work, and thrive. However, like any other tool, the effectiveness of AI lies in how it is used. Over the years, the reaction following the introduction of any new technology has typically been that of initial apprehension of its potential to usurp our lives and ways of living. In the previously mentioned movies, both protagonists were often conflicted about using technology until they could trust it and harness its vast possibilities. In the Nigerian context, AI holds tremendous promise and in some cases, it is already being deployed towards addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the nation and unlocking new opportunities for growth and development.

AI for a More Productive Agricultural Sector

Think about agriculture, the backbone of our economy. Despite our fertile lands, farmers often struggle with unpredictable weather and pests. But with AI, they could receive real-time insights on the best planting times or early warnings about potential threats. By harnessing AI in agriculture, we can boost yields, protect our environment, and ensure food security for all. AI can empower farmers by:

Optimising Crop Yields: AI-powered tools can analyse weather data, soil composition, and historical yields to recommend optimal planting strategies, fertiliser application, and irrigation techniques. This can significantly increase agricultural productivity and ensure food security for the nation.

Disease and Pest Control: AI algorithms can analyse satellite imagery and drone footage to detect crop diseases and infestations at early stages. This allows for targeted interventions, minimising crop loss and maximising yields.

Precision Farming: AI-powered sensors can monitor soil moisture, nutrient levels, and crop health in real-time. This data can be used to optimise resource allocation, leading to more efficient and sustainable farming practices.

By empowering farmers with AI-powered tools, Nigeria can not only ensure food security but also become a major exporter of agricultural products, thereby boosting the national economy.

AI for a Healthier Nigeria

Have you ever faced challenges accessing quality healthcare, especially in remote areas? I know that I have but AI could change things for the better. Imagine AI-powered tools that help doctors make more accurate diagnoses, even from afar. With AI, we can improve healthcare access, save lives, and build healthier communities. AI can revolutionise healthcare delivery through:

Early Disease Detection: AI algorithms can analyse medical images like X-rays and mammograms to detect diseases like cancer at earlier stages, leading to more effective treatment and improved patient outcomes.

Personalised Medicine: AI can analyse a patient’s medical history, genetic data, and lifestyle factors to create personalised treatment plans. This can lead to more effective treatment and improved patient outcomes.

Remote Healthcare Delivery: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide basic medical consultations and answer patient queries, particularly in underserved areas. This can improve access to healthcare and reduce the burden on medical professionals.

By integrating AI into the healthcare system, Nigeria can ensure better healthcare delivery for all its citizens, leading to a healthier and more productive population.

AI for a Brighter Education Landscape

Education is another area close to my heart. As one who believes in the power of knowledge, I appreciate the challenges many face in accessing quality education. However, AI could make learning personalised and accessible to all. Imagine AI tutors that adapt to your learning style or platforms that provide high-quality educational content, no matter where you are. With AI, we can empower future generations and build a brighter future for Nigeria. AI can be a valuable tool in enhancing the learning experience by:

Personalised Learning: AI-powered platforms can create personalised learning modules that cater to the individual learning styles and pace of each student. This can improve learning outcomes and make education more engaging for students.

Teacher Support: AI-powered tools can automate administrative tasks like grading and managing student data, freeing up teachers’ time to focus on personalised instruction and student engagement.

Virtual Tutors: AI-powered virtual tutors can provide additional support to students outside of the classroom, addressing specific learning gaps and offering supplemental instruction.

By integrating AI into the education system, Nigeria can create a more personalised and effective learning environment, empowering students to reach their full potential.

AI in the Energy Sector

The energy sector in Nigeria has been plagued by numerous challenges, despite guzzling billions of dollars in public spending. In 2024, Nigeria cannot boast of having 24-hour electricity in any of its major cities. So, how can AI change this?

Smart Grids: AI can enhance the efficiency and reliability of power grids by predicting demand and optimising the distribution of electricity.

Renewable Energy: AI can optimise the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid, improving their efficiency and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Energy Management: AI can help businesses and households manage their energy use more efficiently, thereby reducing costs and environmental impact.

Just imagine the multiplier effects we could get by sorting out the energy sector in Nigeria? The possibilities are endless!

AI for Transport and Infrastructure Development

In the realm of transportation and infrastructure, AI holds the promise of alleviating congestion, enhancing safety, and improving efficiency.

Sustainable Cities: Nigeria’s rapidly growing urban centres face increasing challenges related to traffic congestion, inadequate public transportation systems, and road safety concerns. AI-driven transportation solutions, such as smart traffic management systems, predictive maintenance algorithms for infrastructure, and autonomous vehicles, can help address these challenges and create more sustainable and liveable cities.

Traffic Management: AI-powered traffic management systems can optimise traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve safety by analysing real-time traffic data and adjusting signal timings accordingly. Similarly, autonomous vehicles can potentially reduce accidents and fatalities by eliminating human error from the driving equation.

Infrastructure Maintenance: AI-driven predictive maintenance algorithms can help identify and address infrastructure issues before they escalate, hence prolonging the lifespan of critical transportation assets and reducing maintenance costs.

Building a Sustainable Future with AI

Nigeria’s journey towards harnessing AI’s potential requires a multi-pronged approach. Here are some key considerations:

Infrastructure Development: Building a robust digital infrastructure is crucial for AI adoption. This includes reliable internet access, cloud computing facilities, and data centres.

Building a robust digital infrastructure is crucial for AI adoption. This includes reliable internet access, cloud computing facilities, and data centres. Education and Skills Development: Investing in AI education and skills development is paramount. This equips Nigerians with the necessary knowledge to develop, deploy, and maintain AI systems.

Investing in AI education and skills development is paramount. This equips Nigerians with the necessary knowledge to develop, deploy, and maintain AI systems. Ethical Considerations: As with any powerful technology, ethical considerations regarding AI development and use are essential. Clear guidelines on data privacy, bias mitigation, and responsible use of AI must be established.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence has the potential to serve as a powerful catalyst for accelerated growth and development in Nigeria across various sectors of the economy. By leveraging AI-driven solutions in healthcare, agriculture, education, transportation, and beyond, Nigeria can overcome existing challenges, unlock new opportunities, and chart a path towards a more prosperous and inclusive future for all its citizens. However, realising the full potential of AI will require concerted efforts from government, industry, academia, and civil society to invest in research and development, foster innovation, and entrepreneurship, and ensure equitable access to AI technologies and benefits. The future is intelligent, and Nigeria has the power to shape it.

Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng is a business development consultant, chartered stockbroker (ACS) and an associate member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (CISI) UK.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

