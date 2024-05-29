The rise of AI musicians like Mya Blue ushers in an entirely new creative era. While disruptive, it presents an opportunity to build more nuanced and forward-looking cultural documentation frameworks. By embracing these changes, we can ensure that we honour the achievements of all musicians, regardless of their metaphysical origins.

This week, the African Music Library made headlines by documenting its first official AI music performer, Mya Blue. Mya is the brainchild of Nkasiobi Chukwu and Premier Records, Nigeria, and is a generative AI music performer. Her debut came with a remix of “Joromi,” a classic hit by Sir Victor Uwaifo that topped charts in the 1970s and ’80s. Styled as a Gen Z American girl with striking blue hair, Mya’s existence underscores the current limitations of AI training in capturing African voices. Traditionally, the library has only documented human singers, so welcoming Mya has prompted us to rethink some fundamental assumptions about what it means to be a musician.

Born or Created?

One of the core questions Mya’s induction raises is whether she can be considered “born” or “created.” For human musicians, birth dates and places of origin are crucial biographical details that contextualise their artistic journeys. These conventional markers lose relevance for an AI entity like Mya, whoich was created by human developers and exists solely in digital form. Should we assign her an arbitrary “birth” date tied to her activation or public debut? And what is her true place of origin – the location of her Nigerian developers, the global internet infrastructure that enabled her training, or somewhere in the nebulous digital realm?

Heritage and Ownership

This conundrum extends to questions of nationality and ownership. Mya was developed by Nigerians, yet presents an Americanised persona through her vocals and styling. Does she then represent the Nigerian or American cultural heritage? And who, if anyone, can claim ownership over an independently “thinking” AI musician like Mya? Is she beholden to her human creators at Premier Records, or does she possess the same creative independence that we attribute to accomplished human artists?

Sentience and Recognition

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Perhaps the most existential inquiry raised by Mya’s existence pertains to her status as a sentient being. If future AI musicians evolve to achieve self-awareness and autonomy, akin to human consciousness, must artistic documentation efforts like the African Music Library expand their mandates to assess and recognise such qualities? A rich cultural archive risks rendering itself incomplete by overlooking the philosophical complexities presented by AI artistry.

As the African Music Library continues to adapt to these advancements, we invite other music industry institutions to join us in shaping the future of music documentation. Together, we can lead the way in recognising and celebrating the diverse and evolving landscape of musical expression.

Navigating the Future of Music Documentation

As AI’s creative capabilities continue advancing, the music world must confront these issues head-on. Here are some guidelines the African Music Library is exploring that other industry institutions could adopt to navigate this new terrain and position themselves as thought leaders in music industry documentation:

Develop Metadata Conventions: Transparently denote an artist’s AI/human status, development methods, and any associated individuals/companies. This includes an improved ID numbering system to encode sentience.

Establish a Separate “AI Musicians” Category: This allows documentation of artists like Mya without obfuscating traditional human artistic origins.

Consult Ethicists, AI Researchers, Artists, and Other Stakeholders: Develop sentience criteria and standards for recognising self-aware AI musicians.

Maintain an “Open” Perspective: Acknowledge that the capabilities and philosophical implications of AI artistry will continue to evolve rapidly.

The rise of AI musicians like Mya Blue ushers in an entirely new creative era. While disruptive, it presents an opportunity to build more nuanced and forward-looking cultural documentation frameworks. By embracing these changes, we can ensure that we honour the achievements of all musicians, regardless of their metaphysical origins.

As the African Music Library continues to adapt to these advancements, we invite other music industry institutions to join us in shaping the future of music documentation. Together, we can lead the way in recognising and celebrating the diverse and evolving landscape of musical expression.

Emmanuel Ogala is the founder and CEO of Josplay, a tech entrepreneur dedicated to enhancing the discoverability and accessibility of African music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

