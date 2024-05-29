This continuing part will highlight the huge sums and intervention funds that have gone into the power sector from other government related sources, the huge volume of electricity generated that never got to be consumed and other vexing issues concerning laid off staff and their entitlements, highlighting the lack of check and balances in the sector, inefficiency and the wanton greed of those employed for the sole purpose of making sure there is adequate supply of electricity in Nigeria.

The article, Watt a mess: How the power sector spent billions to generate darkness, shows how our national patrimony was swooped on, dismembered, allocated and carted away in the guise of improving the electricity provision and supply.

Darkness in Daylight

Let’s look at some statistics:

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) received a $300 million (N108.6 billion) loan from the World Bank in 2010 to execute the Nigeria Electricity and Gas Improvement Project (NEGIP);

In April 2018, the Japanese Agency for International Cooperation (JICA) gave a grant assistance of ¥317 billion, equivalent to $12.4 million (about N4.5 billion), for the installation of power capacitors and switch gears;

The TCN in September 2019 said it has obtained N601.3 billion in multilateral loans from five agencies for the procurement and installation of projects under its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP);

The World Bank is the highest donor to the sector, with $486 million for a fresh Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP), and $27 million for the transmission project tagged, North Core;

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has granted $410 million for transmission expansion projects; the French Development Agency (AFD) and European Union (EU) gave $330 million for the northern corridor transmission project;

From six to now 25 power generation companies (GenCos), and Nigeria’s national power grid collapsed 206 times (total or partial) from 2010 to 2019, as reported by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). Figures for 2005 to 2009 and from 2020 to date is a challenge;

Amid the grid collapse, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) declared that it would deduct N5 billion from the annual ‘allowed revenues’ of the 11 power distribution companies (DisCos) as part of sanctions over their non-compliance with the capping of estimated bills for unmetered customers;

A 2019 report by NBS, Power Sector Report (Energy Generated and Sent Out and Consumed and Load Allocation), reveals:

The total energy generated by GenCos and sent out was 33,448,633 MWh, as follows:

Privatised GenCos – 19,692,683 MWh;

Independent Power Producers (IPP) – 7,798,253 MWh;

National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) – 5,957,697 MWh.

In simple arithmetic:

The average daily energy generation equals the total annual energy generation/number of days in a year

The average daily energy generation is 33,448,633 MWh/365 days

The average daily energy generation is 91,642.28 MWh/day

Meanwhile the average Power Distribution (MW) based on NERC data as at 2021 was 4,094.09 MW.

This leads to so many questions!

So, what happened to the estimate of 87,000 MWh/day energy generated?

And why on earth will the CBN and other financial institutions keep pumping billions of naira for energy that never gets to be consumed?

What also happened to the astounding budgetary sums that have gone into the power sector without commensurable electricity supply to the consuming public?

Lights Out

As at the handing over date, there were about 15,000 workers who were laid off and their issues transferred to the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), which was created to manage the liabilities and non-core assets of the defunct PHCN.

The issues in respect to NEPA/PHCN, its unbundling exercise and the havoc so far caused are presented graphically below:

According to IMF, it is estimated that Nigeria loses about $29 billion annually due to the lack of and unreliable power supply. In addition, Nigerians are reported to spend around $14 billion yearly on generators and fuel to cope with power shortages; The inevitable closure of the Electricity Meter Company of Nigeria (EMCON) in Zaria led to job losses and exportation of huge and scarce foreign exchange to purchase meters, as against investing the amount in local production; NELMCO is responsible for holding and managing the non-core assets of PHCN and the Power Purchase Agreement, with the authority to sell, dispose of, or deal with these assets to finance the payment of debts or other related matters; NELMCO was tasked with assuming and administering the stranded debts of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). This includes:

Outstanding pension and gratuity liabilities, as only the 7.5 per cent contributed by staff is in their PFA accounts, while the NEPA/PHCN counterpart contribution isn’t there yet.

Outstanding salaries, benefits and severance packages of ex-staff that have not been fully settled.

Outstanding issue regarding the 10 per cent equity share meant for ex-staff of PHCN, which has not been fully resolved.

Local and foreign exit training and workshops for laid-off staff, which was a prerequisite for disengagement or allowance instead;

Unpaid basic allowance for 16 months arrears from 2012 during the transition period to the completion of handover;

Insurance premium due to NEPA/PHCN staff;

Electricity rebate in favour of the NEPA/PHCN staff

The plight of those laid off during the process adds another layer of injustice to the narrative, as they were left in limbo, denied their rightful entitlements and left to fend for themselves in an unforgiving job market, while hoping to receive the humongous amount due them in the range of N25 billion or more, according to their claims.

Let’s take a breather here, even as there is more to come.

Adamu Rabiu writes from Kaduna

