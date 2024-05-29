As we celebrate Africa Day and look forward to the general elections in South Africa, the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Institute for the Future of knowledge (IFK) in South Africa reflected on the state of democracy on the continent last week during a public discussion titled “Democracy and Development in Africa: How Far, How Well?”

In light of the recent democratic retreat in Africa, evident in both successful and attempted coups, there have been debates over the success of democratic consolidation, as well as the nexus between democracy and economic development on the continent.

Dr Oluwaseun Tella, head of the Future of Diplomacy at IFK delivered the opening remarks and set the stage for the discussion, noting the salience of “highlighting the strides made and the challenges that persist.” The discussion was chaired by Professor Victoria Graham, senior director of Strategic Initiatives and Administration at UJ in South Africa, while Professor Lawrence Hamilton, SA-UK Bilateral Research chair in Political Theory at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa; Professor Adebayo Olukoshi, distinguished professor at the Wits School of Governance in South Africa; and Professor Arthur Mutambara, former deputy prime minister of Zimbabwe and director of IFK were the main speakers.

In her introduction, Graham provided an overview of the nexus between democracy and development in Africa, drawing particular attention to South Africa’s upcoming elections. She noted that while many African states have a multiparty system, they have seemingly maintained their authoritarian practices. Graham also identified corruption as a major hurdle to African democracy, noting that it erodes public trust and undermines the rule of law – an important pillar of a stable democracy.

On his part, Olukoshi argued that there is no significant qualitative change in democracy when political parties alternate power, as there is a disconnect between democratic governance and the economic policies that are formulated and implemented.

He added that the electorate is “limited in their exercise of democracy in that while they have the liberty to vote, they have less say in the type of policies that are selected” as these are already pre-determined by an overarching system that has separated the presidency and other key ministries of government over time, making them independent of one another.

Mutambara reinforced this view and further argued for a shared national economic vision. He stressed the need for Africa to build a capable state as a driver of development. Mutambara indicated the need for Africa to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in order to place itself at the centre of international markets, while simultaneously using its regional capacity as a collective bargaining tool.

Hamilton focused on de-development and de-growth, drawing on the case of South Africa. He argued that in the South African context, a shift towards sustainability has not been a matter of choice, but rather a consequence of de-development. Factors such as poorly maintained and failing infrastructure have resulted in the lack of the provision of basic needs, leading to the privatisation of supply mechanisms to sustain the South African economy and maintain its developmental trajectory.

This is complicated by high levels of unemployment (which sits at around a third of the population), high inequality and murder rates, and the scourge of load-shedding (interruption of electricity supply).

He added that South Africa’s roll-out of welfare programmes, while praise-worthy, also indicates the long-term de-growth and de-development. He argued that reliance on such schemes from a shrinking minority is not sustainable. While it may be necessary to meet the basic needs of all, development is not simply about meeting these basic needs. Instead, it involves expanding these needs and ultimately enhancing their freedoms and quality of life, which result in a better quality of democracy.

He concluded that while South Africa may have stumbled upon a sustainability route, there is the need for a functional administrative system to propel the country in this trajectory. As South Africa heads to the polls on 29 May, it remains to be seen if the outcome of the elections will impact the country’s development and ultimately the quality of its democracy.

Thandeka Nomvele is the administrator at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for the Future of Knowledge.

