An unprecedented rise in inflation has destroyed the disposable incomes of households and pushed many families into poverty. Spiralling inflation is having a devastating impact on all, but especially on households in the lower rungs of the working class, who in their millions are joining the already over 133 million multidimensionally poor Nigerians struggling to earn a living because high inflation has eroded the value of their incomes.

An increasing number of Nigerians are being driven into poverty, not by choice, but by the current political and economic climate, shaped by stringent macroeconomic policies. These policies, such as subsidy removal, devaluation of the naira, and increase in electricity tariff, have had unintended consequences. For instance, removing subsidies has led to a significant increase in the cost of living, while the devaluation of the naira has made imported goods more expensive. These factors, combined with the high level of insecurity, have affected food security in Nigeria, and created a perfect storm of economic hardship. The signs of this unavoidable reality are readily apparent. The interventions to prevent this descent into poverty have been either ineffectual or they are remedying the condition too slowly.

An unprecedented rise in inflation has destroyed the disposable incomes of households and pushed many families into poverty. Spiralling inflation is having a devastating impact on all, but especially on households in the lower rungs of the working class, who in their millions are joining the already over 133 million multidimensionally poor Nigerians struggling to earn a living because high inflation has eroded the value of their incomes. As shown by the NBS Consumer Price Index of April, published in May, headline inflation rate in the country rose to 33.69 per cent in April, in comparison to March. The headline inflation rate was 11.47 per cent higher in April, compared to the previous year. During the same period, inflation in urban areas was higher than in rural areas. Even worse, the food inflation rate in April was 40.53 per cent, increasing by 15.92 per cent, in contrast to April 2023. What does this mean for the ordinary citizen? More money is purchasing fewer goods and services.

We cannot dismiss the direct correlation between rising inflation and the upsurge in poverty in Nigeria. A household with a monthly income of N300,000 in April 2023 would have lost 33.69 per cent of its real purchasing power if it earned the same amount in April 2024. This means that the same amount of money can now buy significantly fewer goods and services, putting a strain on the household budget. Imagine a household struggled to make ends meet in 2023, how will it then cope with less than 33 per cent of its value in goods and services this year? It is little wonder that many Nigerians are in despair and calling on the government to tweak its policies and salvage the situation before it is too late. Families in the earning bracket mentioned above are even better than many whose total income is less than N100,000, if both parents in the household earn minimum wages per month.

The government intervention so far, with the best of intentions, has yielded little result as inflation continues unabated. The monetary policies of increasing base interest rates to above 22 per cent, improving the cash reserve ratio of banks to above 40 per cent, and constantly engaging in the money market to mop up excess liquidity, have yielded less than the expected result in curbing inflation. More is needed, and my little knowledge of street economics shows me that the Nigerian economy often defies some fundamental economic concepts that work in developed countries, because of our economy’s informal and unregulated nature. The Nigerian government must creatively use other bespoke and practical fiscal and monetary measures to tame our raging inflation.

The system requires a set of anti-inflationary measures to relieve the people and companies, so that livelihoods can improve, and real incomes recover from shock, to encourage people to live and save. Savings and prosperity will fire up investment, production, supply, and consequent demand. If inflation worsens, the economy will, at best, go into stasis, further regression, and possibly a depression.

Paradoxically, there is compelling evidence that inflation continues to rise because of critical government policies. Instead of providing more concerted anti-inflationary measures, the government has added more inflationary steps to the economy. It cannot confront inflation while imposing limitless taxes, tariffs, and charges on the things that people spend money on daily. The impact of excess tax is on everybody, but the burden is more on people experiencing poverty, whose purchasing power has been eroded by inflation. The government cannot tax itself out of our economic predicament. Increasing personal income tax is one way government reduces disposable income to curb demand pulled inflation, but the inflation in Nigeria is not due to the increase in household income, but it is caused by cost induced factors. As such, tax on people whose incomes have not increased in the past year is a recipe for hardship.

Other factors also imperil government efforts to curb inflation. Imported inflation has been the bane of Nigeria, given the number of raw materials and goods brought into the country from other countries with high inflation rates. This is not helped by the new exchange rate regime that has seen the naira fall to its lowest value in a generation. The government has been trying to control the erosion of the value of naira to no avail. Increasing the cost of energy has pushed some businesses to pack up. These factors have exacerbated the rise of inflation, and unless the government starts tackling them, it cannot effectively win its fight against runaway inflation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The consequences of inaction are severe and far-reaching. The system requires a set of anti-inflationary measures to relieve the people and companies, so that livelihoods can improve, and real incomes recover from shock, to encourage people to live and save. Savings and prosperity will fire up investment, production, supply, and consequent demand. If inflation worsens, the economy will, at best, go into stasis, further regression, and possibly a depression. More manufacturers will quit, and unemployment will worsen, with even more crime and insecurity. The picture I painted above is not far from us.

Recent statistics on the level of hunger in Nigeria occasioned by food inflation are alarming. There is a deteriorating food security and nutrition crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states this lean season, which would last between May and September. According to the Government-led Cadre Harmonise analysis released in March this year, in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, some 4.8 million people are estimated to be facing severe food insecurity, the highest levels in seven years. Children, pregnant and lactating women, older persons, and people living with disabilities are among those who are most vulnerable. About 2.8 million of these people need urgent interventions.

Only some anti-inflationary measures that comprehensively capture the macroeconomic dimensions and provide solutions may work. Poverty alleviation measures are barely temporary and, at best, work in the short run to cushion the effect of heightened inflation and food insecurity. The government should provide solid medium-to long-term solutions to tackle these problems. It should re-evaluate some of its policies…

The prices of staple foods like beans and maize have increased by 300 to 400 per cent over the past year due to a cocktail of reasons. Inflation is outpacing the ability of families to cope, making essential food items unaffordable. Furthermore, the report stated that “malnutrition rates are of great concern. Approximately 700,000 children under five are projected to be acutely malnourished over the next six months, including 230,000 who are expected to be severely acutely malnourished and at risk of death if they do not receive timely treatment and nutrition support.” The Acting Representative of UNICEF Nigeria argues that “this year alone, we have seen around 120,000 admissions for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition with complications, far exceeding our estimated target of 90,000.” This statistics are for only three states in the North-East Nigeria. Imagine what it will be for the whole 36 States in Nigeria. There is real fire on the mountain!

This rising hunger is not peculiar to the North-East. From my knowledge of street economics, hunger and poverty is pervasive across all the six geopolitics zones in Nigeria. Increasing poverty is being directly linked with more severe economic outcomes. Increasing poverty can result in a more divided society, issues with housing, homelessness, limited access to healthcare, nutrition poverty and poor living conditions that have a detrimental effect on one’s health. Children living in poverty have less access to education, which will reduce their chances in the future. More families facing poverty will experience conflicts, stress, and domestic violence. Poverty can set off a vicious cycle in which its effects act as catalysts for additional episodes of poverty. Increasing inflation and poverty are bad omens that would blow us no good. They are bad for our economy. They are bad for our people. The government must pay attention to these factors and be more sensitive in our economic policy choices.

Only some anti-inflationary measures that comprehensively capture the macroeconomic dimensions and provide solutions may work. Poverty alleviation measures are barely temporary and, at best, work in the short run to cushion the effect of heightened inflation and food insecurity. The government should provide solid medium-to long-term solutions to tackle these problems. It should re-evaluate some of its policies to see whether they are inflationary and jettison them to allow good policies to thrive. We can only imagine the unintended consequences of allowing poverty and inflation to fester. Increasing inflation and poverty are creating desperation among a portion of society, which is increasingly becoming despondent and seeing itself as being on the fringes of society. The implications of this are plausible. Many ordinary citizens are burdened by poverty, hunger, and severe inflation, which have made their lives miserable. The government must take action to alleviate this scourge and help Nigerians lead meaningful lives.

Dakuku Peterside is a public sector turnaround expert, leadership coach, public policy analyst and columnist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

