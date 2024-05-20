No one has the capacity to fully validate another’s person’s repentance. You don’t have the ability to see into his heart. Only God has a 360 degree view of things. I am also not perfect. Day by day, I am asking the Lord for mercy to finish well. How do you expect all other pastors who are groaning in secret about their failures to publicly come out when they are now seeing how many of us are shredding and dragging Pastor Benny Hinn?

We need to be very careful about this judgemental spirit in the church. None of us is the judge. There is now a generation of very judgemental people in the church, many of whom are worse than the people they are judging. How do you know that a man’s repentance is fake? Do you live in his heart? Only God has the capacity to see into the fabrics of the human heart. If you think it’s easy to face the camera after about 50 years in ministry to tell people about your failures, wait until you have spent 50 years and try that. This explains why a lot of pastors are silently struggling with sin and addiction, and are never going to publicly acknowledge their errors. Why?

We shoot those who come out to repent. We have a scale for evaluating the authenticity of their repentance. How do you know that a man’s repentance isn’t acceptable to God? Are you God? What would you have done to the thief on the cross if you were God? That guy would never have had a place in our own heaven. Let’s throw away this garment of being quick to judge people’s motives and intentions when they are humble enough to publicise their failures.

About three years ago, I was involved in a discussion with someone very close to a famous church leader in Nigeria. We were discussing some very serious crisis going on with this leader. I suggested to this person to tell him to confide in another leader. This person laughed, “He doesn’t trust any of the leaders. They will mock him with this information.” I was sad. This is supposed to be a church where love reigns, but for the most part, we have many mockers than lovers in the church. Have you made it to heaven yet? It’s only by grace.

I am not the gatekeeper of heaven. My duty is to warn people about sin and show them Christ, and to do all of these in love, and not judgementally. If Pastor Benny Hinn said that he was sorry, it’s between him and his God. Oh, he’s not genuine. Oh, he’s lying. Oh, he’s said it before and later went back to his errors. Oh, he should return all the money he took from people. After returning all the money, someone else would say, ‘oh, he should go to CNN to prostrate to the body of Christ.’ After doing that, someone else would say, ‘oh he should take off his clothes, and lie down to be whipped.’ What is our business about how he repents before God? And can you guarantee that God didn’t accept his repentance? Can you authoritatively guarantee that God didn’t forgive him?

Let God decide about how Pastor Benny Hinn should complete his repentance, if at all it’s not complete. It’s not our prerogative to judge his mode and quality of repentance as to whether it is fake or genuine. You and I should judge ourselves first whether we are still in the faith!

Until you can prove that you have the keys to the gate of heaven, and have been appointed by God to know people’s hearts and motives, you have no right to condemn or judge a man’s heart as per whether his repentance is fake or genuine. I’m so sure that a lot of people who will miss heaven will miss it on account of how they judged other people’s matter. Jesus said, it is with the same judgement you judge others that you will be judged (Matthew 7:2). Our duty is to stand for truth, preach truth, help those who are falling to stand, pray for one another, and in the spirit of love, correct one another, where necessary. And if people don’t accept the correction, we leave them to God.

Ayo Akerele is the senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

