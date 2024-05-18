Nigerians should mobilise to say NO to US and French military bases in Nigeria. In any case, since foreign relations is based on reciprocity, should the US and France not first allow Nigeria military bases in their countries and then ask Nigeria to reciprocate?

In the midst of rising controversy and even rage, the Tinubu government has denied that it is planning to grant military bases to the United States (US) and France in Nigeria. As we know, the forces of these super powers were ordered out of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic.

Yet, the controversy rages. The reasons are understandable. Why did it take so long for government to deny the allegation? Why should Nigerians trust a government that wanted to invade Niger Republic, clearly at the behest of the West, especially France and the European Union (EU)? Did the government not cut electricity supply and impose economic sanctions on Niger Republic? Why should we trust a government, which has been sheepishly implementing World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), EU and other Western “donor” policies; which dehumanise Nigerians with deprivation, diseases, and underdevelopment? Is home policy, not after all, a continuation of foreign policy?

True or false, government should not take the people for granted. Nigerians, assuredly, love the economic, technological, military and educational development of the West. Undoubtedly, we have always aspired to catch-up with, and even surpass, the West. This was why between 1960 and 1983, governments pursued the economic, educational, technological, social and cultural development of the country. Despite the antagonism of governments, Nigerians are still doing all they can to develop themselves.

But we have always been critical of Western civilisation. In the 1920s, the Nigerian-dominated West African Students’ Union (WASU) in the United Kingdom, warned against the dangers of sheepishly copying the West. It argued that the West had outlived its usefulness. That Europeans have nothing to be proud of, and that it was time for “Africans to start thinking of sending missionaries to Europe to humanise the natives.” The racism, militarism, wars, violent crimes, moral decadence, familial degeneration, and dog-eat-dog actions of the West informed WASU’s position.

As such, Nigeria’s love for the West does not automatically translate into mechanistic followership. This is why Nigerians have always insisted that Africa should be the centrepiece of the nation’s foreign policy.

Nigerians are, therefore, proudly Pan-Africanists. Their Pan-Africanism was demonstrated in the 1970s when they agreed to the deduction of their wages/salaries to fund the national liberation movements against European settler-colonialism, racism and apartheid in Africa. Students also contributed financially and peacefully demonstrated in support of the national liberation movements.

Nigerians equally pressurised their government to financially, militarily, politically, diplomatically and socially support the liberation movements. The late Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, attended the Extraordinary Meeting of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in February 1976, partly due to the sentiments of Nigerians and their support for liberation movements. But he was equally provoked to attend the meeting by the then US President, Gerald Ford, who wrote to African leaders not to recognise the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). Mohammed not only opposed Ford, but also encouraged African leaders to recognise MPLA.

Mohammed asserted at the meeting that “Africa has come of age. It is no longer under the orbit of any extra continental power. It should no longer take orders from any country, however powerful.” Therefore, the mere allegation that the government is planning to provide military bases to US and France, may be an indication of how far our foreign policy has miserably degenerated.

Foreign military bases are not just about granting acres of land to a foreign power. They also imply allowing a nation’s facilities like airports and seaports to be used unrestrictedly by the foreign forces. They involve according foreign powers unhindered overflying and air staging facilities, and the free entry of weapons. They mean guaranteeing exemption from passport and visa formalities, and granting foreign forces unlimited power to carry guns on our soil. This equally grants the foreigners legal immunities, even when they commit criminal, sexual and murderous offences.

Military bases includes granting the foreign forces complete fiscal immunities, full exception from exchange regulations, absolute freedom from customs duties and inspection at ports of entry, and exemption from all licensing and insurance regulations of their vehicles.

In addition, the foreign forces will engage in overt and covert surveillance, intelligence gathering, communication monitoring, munitions storage, logistics, operational support, missile defence operations, and transporting weapons for illegal military operations within local spaces. Military bases are equally used to project military power, control populations, plunder the host and the resources of other nations, influence political activities and for targeted killing operations.

To allow for the establishment of US and French military bases will be surrendering whatever is left of our political independence to the West. It will also be mortgaging the security and lives of the present and future generations of Nigerians to the West. Therefore, whatever economic benefits Nigeria stands to again will be inconsequential and useless.

Such bases are further used to implement extra-territorial and destructive foreign policies. These have collapsed states, massively destroyed lives, properties and infrastructures, severely fractured societies, empowered terrorist organisations, and propelled mass migration to other countries. Therefore, they are grave threats to international security, safety, stability, civil liberties, human rights, democracy, development, and global peace.

Nigerian students successfully resisted attempts by Tafawa Balewa’s government to implement the Anglo-Nigerian Defence Pact in November 1960. They argued that the Pact fundamentally negates Nigeria’s much heralded foreign policy of non-alignment and mortgages the independence and integrity of Nigeria. They posited that it would completely discredit Nigeria before others countries, especially in Africa. The students argued that the base will serve as a spring board for the military operations of Britain and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) powers against other African countries. They also said it will make Nigeria the target of attacks by Britain’s enemies in the event of wars; thereby involving Nigeria in British wars, even when such wars are not in its interests. They also pointed out that Nigeria may be granting unrestricted liberties and immunities within its borders to its potential enemies. The students’ arguments are as valid today as they were sixty-four years ago.

Furthermore, in countries like ours, with weak state capacity, balkanised society, and weak civil society organisations, which mainly depend on Western funds, it will be virtually impossible to monitor, evaluate and regulate the activities of US, French or any foreign military bases in our country.

Besides, Nigeria has, since 1986, surrendered its economic future to the West through neoliberalism. The consequences include a drowned naira, failed education, horrible health care system, heightened nationality crisis, hunger, poverty and insecurity. To allow for the establishment of US and French military bases will be surrendering whatever is left of our political independence to the West. It will also be mortgaging the security and lives of the present and future generations of Nigerians to the West. Therefore, whatever economic benefits Nigeria stands to again will be inconsequential and useless.

Nigerians should mobilise to say NO to US and French military bases in Nigeria. In any case, since foreign relations is based on reciprocity, should the US and France not first allow Nigeria military bases in their countries and then ask Nigeria to reciprocate?

Ahmed Aminu-Ramatu Yusuf worked as deputy director, Cabinet Affairs Office, The Presidency, and retired as General Manager (Admininstration), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet). Email: aaramatuyusuf@yahoo.com

