“Three secrets of a satisfying life: one, have no fear. Two, always be in learning mode and share knowledge. Three, do your best to improve human civilisation and development.” – Rotimi Sankore (1968–2024).

Rotimi shared this with me in a WhatsApp chat as we discussed the death of a public figure in 2021. He said, ‘news like this is often a reminder that our major task in life is to do our best – as quickly as possible – to make the world better than we met it. No slacking.’ And then he shared those three tips.

All three are intertwined – one has to have no fear in order to be humble and open enough to learn continuously and to share knowledge that people, too often, do not want to hear. One must also have no fear and one needs knowledge to improve human civilisation and development. As someone said, to help Nigerians you need two hands, one for the act of assistance and the other to block the blows of those who will attack you for what you are trying to do. It is probably the same anecdote in most countries and about all people. Finally, in a circuitous way, the more knowledge one has, the more fearless one becomes – after all, what is life, what is time, what is space?

Rotimi told me a childhood story about himself that engages his secrets of life; it is some indication that he was a precocious child who became the adult we knew, who bravely tried to live in accordance with values he espoused and what he was learning.

As a student of Ireti Primary School, Ikoyi, Lagos, the divergence between colonial education, logic, and Fela’s music tripped Rotimi up. He failed an essay on the discovery of River Niger – the third longest river in Africa and one of two major rivers in Nigeria; the other being the Benue.

In his essay, he pointed out that River Niger had always been where it was and was not discovered by the Scottish explorer, Mungo Park, as social studies text books claimed. Rotimi grew up listening to Fela’s music and in “Perambulator,” Fela sings about the falsehood of Park ‘discovering’ River Niger. Instead, it was Africans who showed Park the way, otherwise he, “for dey perambulate and for still dey same-same place – he no discover; he write am for them, he no write am for us.” At most, Park’s discovery was for his audience, Europeans, who did not know about River Niger, not for those who lived with the river.

Rotimi asked for feedback on his essay and it became clear the teacher expected him to describe Park’s discovery. Rotimi argued that it made no sense to say Park discovered River Niger. He observed that the illustration in the textbook suggested that the Nigerian guides who were part of Park’s expedition had led him to the river as they were shown pointing the River Niger out to him. The teacher blew up; Rotimi must accept that Park discovered River Niger. Rotimi still remembered his tears of rage and incomprehension. His passion for education as a path to development (ensuring access and devotion to the call, ‘teacher no teach me nonsense’) and his interest in inquiry and interrogating power was a lifelong calling.

Rotimi was a treasure trove of experiences, ideas and knowledge. In the all too short length of time that he was a colleague and friend, I learnt a lot. Rarely could a conversation end without at least one brilliant idea related to history, art, culture and governance, that I had to capture as a possible future project. He had a great sense of humour and for a while we had a ‘Nigeria absurdity index,’ where we catalogued and shared the glorious tragicomedy that is Nigeria: money swallowing snakes, arrested cats, and a senator who rejected the Gender and Equal Opportunities bill because of the word ‘equal.’

He had a fellowship from Open Society Foundations’ Ideas Workshop to develop his concept on a documentary on Fela. One would think, ‘hasn’t everything that could be said about Fela not already been said?’ Rotimi’s take was heterodox, convincing us that there was room to explore Fela as philosopher through his lyrics and music and how his theories and ideas are pertinent today, for Nigeria, Africa and the world, as we grapple with constructed identities as destiny, rabid neoliberalism and evolving global multipolarities and alignments, at a time of heightened nationalism.

Everything in our lives is connected.

Rotimi complained for months, starting in 2021, about low energy, malaria that never seemed to go away and then, months after, in 2022, came the cancer diagnosis. He was open about his experience and seemed fearless in the face of the disease that ravaged his body but not his mind. He remained upbeat whenever we spoke – never once blaming a broken health care system that does what it can with what it has but…if he was diagnosed sooner, there is a chance he would still be with us.

I wish he had time to write a memoir about his experiences – and what a life it was. ‘Make voice notes,’ I urged, every time we spoke over the last year. We will have his years on radio, e.g., “Public Square” and there are plans to memorialise him with a library of his books and papers, but his death should be a wakeup call to those who have been at one time or the other, on the frontlines of contributing to Nigeria’s wellbeing. It is important to document the years of struggle, ideological debates and camaraderie for future generations who might be tempted to say, for lack of knowledge, ‘we are the first’ or ‘this has never been done.’

The quality of our education, the investment in public goods and social services, our social imaginary that tilts towards the magical, the warped incentives for holding government power, lack of public finance accountability are different threads that create the cloth of our daily realities. Rotimi knew this and did his part. Now he is at rest; no longer with us physically, but forever alive through his deeds, works and words.

Ayisha Osori is the author of Love Does Not Win Elections.

