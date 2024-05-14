I am writing my experience here not to brag but to tell our colleagues that they could earn enough money from their sweats to live a dignified life, without becoming slaves to their employers or beggars or blackmailers to their contacts. All it takes is some creativity and discipline.

This article was prompted by the claim of Segun Olatunji, former editor of First News, in his resignation letter that he was being owed one year’s salary by his former employer. He was, in fact, pleading with his employer to pay him his salary backlog. How pathetic.

The demand of Olatunji threw up discussions on social media about the plight of journalists and the state of the journalism profession in Nigeria. Many of the discussants blamed him for allowing himself to be owed salaries for so long, and some insinuated that this may have contributed to his incarceration, leading to the alleged indiscretion he committed against those behind his ordeal. As if that was enough for the power mongers to clamp him into an illegal detection without recourse to the courts.

I think Segun should come out clean on this issue. I have known him for close to 30 years now, since his days in the The Sketch, where I think he cut his teeth in journalism. He was in the Lagos Office of The Sketch on Broad Street, when I was heading Tribune‘s Lagos Bureau at Apogbon. I knew him to be a perfect gentleman.

But the thrust of my article today is why any journalist should not allow an employer to owe him or her for one year and still be working, even if s/he is getting tips from his beat, and things that journalists can do to fortify their incomes. I have another friend who claims Senator Jimoh Ibrahim is owing him two-and-a-half years’ salaries.

I made up my mind right from secondary school that I was going to be a journalist. So, I studied Mass Communication in the university, specialising in print journalism. Truth be told, however, I chose to study journalism so that I could be a good fiction writer. I remember the advice of American journalist and writer, Earnest Hemingway, when asked if it would help a writer to be a journalist. He said yes, if you get out of journalism on time.

I started earning money writing fiction, mainly short stories, by publishing them in magazines, Trust and Drum, while in the university. Then, when I joined the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, I used to publish short stories regularly in the Sunday Tribune, under the editorship of Folu Olamiti.

I would have loved to live as a full-time fiction writer but I soon realised that was impossible in Nigeria then (I don’t know about even now). You must have a job that brings you regular income to sustain yourself. Most of the writers I read under the African Writers Series, were either university teachers or journalists. I decided to be a journalist. Even for writers in the West, most of them found jobs to sustain themselves before finding success in their writing careers. Some were copy writers in advertising agencies (I was before Tribune), some were journalists or film and television writers; some even waited tables.

I have so far written five books, and one of these, The Reporter’s Companion, has fetched me more than N30 million since its publishing 20 years ago. Another journalism title, Secrets of Online and Multimedia Journalism, has fetched me over N15 million since it came out in 2010.

I chose to be a journalist and soon got bogged down by the frenetic chase of headlines and deadlines, which drained my fictional creative juices. But one thing soon became clear to me: I found out that most journalists were beggars, including my ogas, despite their braggadocio and swagger. They lived the ‘good life’ on the goodwill of their benefactors. Some journalists (not my ogas) are into blackmail.

I made up my mind early on that I was not going to depend on bribes, blackmail, or begging to live. I was going to work hard and sweat it out to make money to take good care of my family, to the best of my ability, and live in dignity. How was I going to do that? I had read about multiple sources of income, and so I decided to create them.

My resolve was strengthened when I was booted out of ANN Plc unceremoniously. As editor of the Nigerian Tribune, I had travelled to Israel on the invitation of the Israeli government. As part of our itinerary, we were taken to Mount Masada, where they told us the story of how the Israelites were barricaded there for years by the Romans, until hunger eventually brought them down and they were conquered. Today, as part of their military training, young Israelites are taken to the mountain to learn that history, but more importantly, to “never let it happen to Israel again.” So, when I was kicked out of the ANN, I told myself that like modern Israelites, “Never again” would that happen to me.

I also decided to go back to my second love, teaching, and combine it with my first love, journalism. I decided to take up the teaching of journalism, even though I got offers to be on the editorial board of one Lagos-based newspaper, and later as the Managing Director of another fledgling newspaper in Ibadan, both of which I declined. However, I put the one year I spent at home unemployed to good use by writing a book, The Leadership Strategies of Mohammed (SAW) and a screenplay. Thus began my book writing career, though not fiction any longer.

The day I stepped into the Lagos State Polytechnic campus in Isolo to begin my teaching career, I told Allah I wanted to spend 10 years there and get out to mind my own business. And that was exactly what I did the moment I clocked 10 years there, despite pressures to stay on. If I had succumbed to the pressures, I would have retired in February this year when I clocked 65. However, I spent those 10 years preparing the ground for my current life.

While working there, I took two life insurance policies with Industrial and General Insurance (IGI) and Niger Insurance. Those were not the first time I was insuring my life. While with the ANN, I took a life policy with NICON, and also had an account with the Federal Mortgage Bank, in addition to the ANN Cooperative Society. But when Babangida came with his structural adjustment programme (SAP), he sapped the life out of my NICON life insurance and FMB savings. But I didn’t give up as I went on take other life policies as pointed out above.

Create intellectual properties by writing books that would bring you income for life. A lot of our colleagues are doing this now. I suggest you buy Azu Ishiekwene’s latest book, Writing for Media and Monetising It, and make sure you read it and implement the suggestions there.

The teaching job also gave me time to write books, which have been very profitable for me. And I was able to set up multiple small businesses that gave me the confidence to quit my teaching job and pursue my dream of self-employment.

In 2020, ten years after I left the full-time job, I stumbled on freelance writing and I have earned more than N20 million naira from that source in the past four years. So, while I am not a wealthy man, I don’t also beg for bread. I have made at least N1.5 million so far this year from freelancing.

I am writing my experience here not to brag but to tell our colleagues that they could earn enough money from their sweats to live a dignified life, without becoming slaves to their employers or beggars or blackmailers to their contacts. All it takes is some creativity and discipline.

Discipline because you must jettison the extravagant lifestyle, the womanising, and the drinking parties. You must also learn to postpone your gratification. I remember the early days after leaving ANN. I had sold my car because it was becoming a drain on my resources and was walking along the streets one day, when a former colleague saw me. He gave me a lift and asked where my car was. I told him I had none. He said it was shameful for me, as a former editor of a national newspaper, to be trekking all over town. He said he couldn’t do that. I told him I was building an abode for my family and that was more important to me than ego-tripping. My friend passed on a few years later still living in a rented apartment but cruising around town in his automobile.

So, my points in this article are:

1. Don’t allow any employer to owe you more than three months salary. Quit after the third month.

2. Save, save and save as if your life depends on it, because it literally does. Save in life insurance policies, mortgage banks, cooperatives, etc.

3. Create intellectual properties by writing books that would bring you income for life. A lot of our colleagues are doing this now. I suggest you buy Azu Ishiekwene’s latest book, Writing for Media and Monetising It, and make sure you read it and implement the suggestions there. (Azu, this na free advert o).

4. Invest in other small businesses that you can fall back on.

5. Engage in freelance work.

6. Write biographies and memoirs for your contacts, instead of begging them for money.

7. Be close to God, pray hard and fast. Seek the face of your creator.

It shall be well with you and with our profession.

Muda Ganiyu, a journalist, writer, teacher and publisher was editor of the Nigerian Tribune.

