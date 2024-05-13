As humans, we all can engage ourselves in various occupations and professions. But true fulfilment comes only when you do what you are created to do. Everybody can get a job, but what is important is to fulfil one’s destiny. You are created for a particular assignment on earth. Whatever you do, please discover your purpose. When your life goal is known, you won’t waste time wandering about life.

Principles of Fulfilling Yourself

Romans 1:17 tells us that “the just shall live by faith.” Faith is an instrument of life. We live with it and by it. Through living by faith, we see those things that have not yet been accomplished in our lives through the eyes of faith. Then we step out risking everything in the assurance that what we are believing God for, we shall definitely have. Faith is an inevitability when it comes to the fulfilment of vision. There would be so many discouraging incidences on your way to fulfilment. At such a time, you will only have faith to cling to.

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Without faith nobody accomplishes anything. Without faith, self-fulfilment is impossible. It is through faith, the assurance that we will get what we are believing for, that we overcome in this world. We overcome discouragements, failures, disillusionments, failings, etc. Faith takes us through the dark hours of life into the bright prospects of the dawn.

To Be Fulfilled in Life, You Must Discover Your Calling

As humans, we all can engage ourselves in various occupations and professions. But true fulfilment comes only when you do what you are created to do. Everybody can get a job, but what is important is to fulfil one’s destiny. You are created for a particular assignment on earth. Whatever you do, please discover your purpose. When your life goal is known, you won’t waste time wandering about life. When you know where you are going, you won’t spend life beating about the bush. God your creator knows what he created you for, so the easiest way to discover your calling is to ask God about it.

“You were created in the image of God. And it is only through God that you can find the true meaning of life. And it is only through God that you can truly find fulfilment. And it is only through God’s Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, that you can be saved.” ― Calvin W. Allison

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

It doesn’t matter what your title is; what matters is your ability to work hard. Hard work is the wealth of the poor man. If you can work hard, you are a wealthy man. It is this wealth of hard work that converts everything else into cash and currency. A hard working man is a rich man because he could, through hard work, discover himself and the hidden potentials in him. Hard work is the gift that God gave humanity. Through it we don’t just discover ourselves, but the hidden resources in the earth.

People who are sure of their callings become fulfilled faster in life. People who discover their callings will more easily achieve greatness than those who don’t know where they are going. The discovery of your purpose would accelerate your fulfilment.

Your Dream Is a Myth Without Work

The Acts of the Apostle in the Bible, was named the way it is called because people acted. If they didn’t act, there would be nothing to write about. For you to be fulfilled in life, you have to always be proactive. Hard work is the way if you want to truly be fulfilled. Nothing happens for serious consequence on earth without hard work.

“There can be no richer man or woman than the individual who has found his or her labour of love. Personal fulfilment through the virtue of work is the highest form of desire. Work is the conduit between the supply and the demand of all human needs, the forerunner of human progress, and the medium by which the imagination is given the wings of action. A labour of love is exalted because it provides joy and self-expression to those who perform it.” – Dennis Kimbro

When Jesus saw the enormous harvest of souls, he didn’t ask for preachers and evangelists. He asked for labourers. It doesn’t matter what your title is; what matters is your ability to work hard. Hard work is the wealth of the poor man. If you can work hard, you are a wealthy man. It is this wealth of hard work that converts everything else into cash and currency. A hard working man is a rich man because he could, through hard work, discover himself and the hidden potentials in him. Hard work is the gift that God gave humanity. Through it we don’t just discover ourselves, but the hidden resources in the earth. Hard work allows us to unearth the oil reserves. It is the same hard work that allows us to enjoy the beauty of diamonds, gold and other precious metals.

…it is mediocrity that wants to cause us to follow the norm. It causes us to accept the status quo. It places before us a societal limit as the height of our aspiration. That is not a place for anyone to be, who wishes to totally fulfil himself. The average pleases the crowd. So many people want to simply be an average person. Average in their goals. Average in their fulfilment and average in their achievements. These type of people’s primary concern is to please the crowd.

Through hard work, we make the world a better place. We make products for others. We are able to feed ourselves and our families. Hard work is an essential ingredient in self-fulfilment. It doesn’t matter what gifts you possess, if you do not work hard, you will never come to fulfilment.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is mediocrity that wants to cause us to follow the norm. It causes us to accept the status quo. It places before us a societal limit as the height of our aspiration. That is not a place for anyone to be, who wishes to totally fulfil himself. The average pleases the crowd. So many people want to simply be an average person. Average in their goals. Average in their fulfilment and average in their achievements. These type of people’s primary concern is to please the crowd. They don’t want to be disliked by the majority. That desire not to be rejected, keeps them down in the place for the commons. That is not a place for those who want to give a good report to God about their sojourn on earth. For you to be fulfilled, you must be determined never to please the crowd.

People who are fulfilled in life would normally go against the norms. They create their own norms. Those who leave a mark in the history of their generation don’t follow the laid down standards of men. They would usually create their own standards. Traditions can’t hold back true history makers. They break out of the limitations of tradition and culture. They create their own order. They open new grounds for themselves and chart new paths for others.

Friends, we have been through a long and interesting journey together in the course of this article. It is my hope that the principles and tips that were offered here, will add to you more values than before you came across this piece. Remember you are more than you what you are right now. You are greater than what you have done. Look into yourself. Embark on the journey. Become the best you could be. Experience fulfilment every day. Make yourself happy. Cause people to rejoice. Let heaven break forth in celebration, because of what you have been able to accomplish with your life. Go for it. Don’t just spend life, attain fulfilment!

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

