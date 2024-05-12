Godly mothers stand on the wings of the spirit. They are intercessors. They are deep wells of wisdom. They provide courage and inspiration to their families. They are rare to find in our generation, but still exist in various climes, although in small proportions. You can be part of this elite group of kingdom stalwarts, mothers with the eyes of the spirit and the strength of eagles.

I believe that it was my mother’s prayer that saved my life, on a day that would have been my last on earth. It was in 2002, on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria that I experienced a very fatal accident on the back of a motorcycle, popularly called “Okada.” There was an emergency situation I needed to sort out in a new generation bank. The traffic was hell. To meet up with my appointment, I abandoned my vehicle in a safe location and hopped on a motorcycle. The guy who drove me, and who must have been under the influence of alcohol, sped off, entered into a one-way lane, apparently facing a barrage of vehicles. I screamed, but within a split second, I was on the edge of the tires of one of the approaching vehicles.

Many passersby screamed, “he don kill am!” But with torn clothes and to the utter amazement of the onlookers, I stood up. There was a Police vehicle beside the road. The officers rushed to the scene to rescue me, but were shocked to find out that I had survived. It was then that they bundled the motorcycle rider into their vehicle and bolted away with him. I stood up and walked away. A few minutes later, my mum called me and said, “I sensed some danger some minutes back and was praying for you. I hope you are fine?” I was stunned! Look at the mercy of God in display in broad day light. My mother’s prayer triggered the release of God’s mercies that preserved my life. Three years after the incidence, she went home to be with the Lord.

History is replete with the exploits of godly mothers who blazed the trail and set the pace for the advancement of God’s kingdom. Presently, we are at a crossroad — the values that produced great and godly mothers in the past are increasingly being eroded from culture by the forces of humanism, feminism, atheism, and above all, the increased love of sin in the hearts of men. There is now a conflict between culture and scripture. For the genuine daughter of God, the scriptures are sacrosanct about the path to becoming a godly mother. It starts from the new birth — committing your heart to Jesus in what is called “being born again.” Next to this experience is a daily walk with Jesus in His word and in prayer, to produce the right fruits that would shape the right character for becoming a godly mother. Thus, at the root of godly motherhood is godly womanhood.

As we celebrate Mothers’ Day today, it is imperative for all of us who have benefited from the values and virtues of kingdom mothers to venerate them. You will hardly find any great man in God’s kingdom whose roots were not hooked to the sacrifices of their mothers, who were godly for that matter​. History informs us of the incredible impacts of John and Charles Wesley in the revival that swept through England.

On the other hand, culture, which is diametrically opposed to the tenets of the scriptures, promotes far-reaching secular values for the attainment of motherhood. Some of the principles and virtues that the Bible emphasises, such as humility of the heart and submission to the husband as unto the Lord in the marriage institution, are being violated by culture. Adherence to culture promotes carnal womanhood. Adherence to the scriptures promotes godly motherhood, which is the unavoidable path of influence and impact in the kingdom of God. Every woman must desire to be kingdom-minded, as it is a guaranteed path to godly motherhood. As we celebrate Mothers’ Day today, it is imperative for all of us who have benefited from the values and virtues of kingdom mothers to venerate them. You will hardly find any great man in God’s kingdom whose roots were not hooked to the sacrifices of their mothers, who were godly for that matter​. History informs us of the incredible impacts of John and Charles Wesley in the revival that swept through England.

The fire of revival that broke out in Great Britain in the late 17th century was fanned from the embers of the Wesleys. But it was their mother, Susanna Wesley who started this fire, right by her bedside. She had nineteen children for her husband, Samuel Wesley. John Wesley was the fifteenth of these children. For many years, Susanna would pray for each of her children, and she birthed their visions on the wings of intercession. She lost many of them, but God rewarded her faithful intercession by sending the mantle of revival on her son, John Wesley, who later founded the great Methodist church in England. Godly mothers are priceless. Our generation is yet to appreciate the value and impact of godly mothers in the birth of great visions.

To further bridge this gap, let me also tell you more about the exploits of godly mothers in shaping the history of the church.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Morrow Graham, the mother of Billy Graham, prayed for and inspired him into his calling. Katharina Luther equally inspired the great Martin Luther to prominence.

Any man with this kind of mother, either as a wife or parent, is truly blessed by God. They must be cherished, honoured, and rewarded. If you have one, please venerate her. After God, godly mothers, most especially as wives, are the next best factors for success in life. Truly, Godly mothers are priceless. Happy Mothers’ Day.

Ann was the first wife of the great missionary, Adoniram Judson, and before her death she contributed to the revival that broke out through his ministry in the nation of Burma. Ann literarily died in the hands of her husband. While Adoniram was jailed for preaching the gospel, Ann stood with him and by him, combing the bush at night to secretly locate the window of the prison facility that held her husband, just to encourage him. She would quietly knock the window of the cell and whisper the following words to her husband, “Hang on Adoniram, God will soon give us the victory.” Then she would crawl back home through the same bush path. While she was dying in his hands, after his release from prison, her last words were still, “hang on Adoniram, God will soon give us the victory.” Adoniram burst into tears and said, “Ann, oh Ann, my dear wife.” He rose up after her death to birth a major revival in Burma that is still burning till today. Truly, Godly mothers are priceless.

Dr CE French told the story of a 98-year-old woman, Sister Mary, who as an intercessor in America in the 1960s, revealed the secret of an impending bilateral deal between the US and Turkey. This was a top secret. Some delegates from Turkey had arrived at the White House to sign some documents with the then US president. A night before the meeting, the Lord showed Sister Mary the exact details of the deal in a night vision. She woke up and sent a message to her friend at the White House, who later passed it over to the White House Secretary that, should the US president sign that deal, America was going to enter into serious trouble. That same evening, FBI agents stormed Sister Mary’s house, demanding the source of her information. They said to her, “you are an agent of the Turkish government.” After subjecting her to hours of gruelling interrogation, they discovered that her source of information was beyond any natural means. Surprisingly, the US government changed its mind and bowed to the warnings of Sister Mary. Truly, Godly mothers are priceless.

Godly mothers stand on the wings of the spirit. They are intercessors. They are deep wells of wisdom. They provide courage and inspiration to their families. They are rare to find in our generation, but still exist in various climes, although in small proportions. You can be part of this elite group of kingdom stalwarts, mothers with the eyes of the spirit and the strength of eagles. Any man with this kind of mother, either as a wife or parent, is truly blessed by God. They must be cherished, honoured, and rewarded. If you have one, please venerate her. After God, godly mothers, most especially as wives, are the next best factors for success in life. Truly, Godly mothers are priceless. Happy Mothers’ Day.

Ayo Akerele is the senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

