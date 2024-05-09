It was an ecstatic atmosphere at Ogbonicha-Alloma in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State as available results of the governorship election in the state on Saturday, 21 November, 2015 showed that the illustrious son of the soil, Prince Abubakar Audu was leading with a wide and unassailable margin.

The people had good cause to be engrossed in celebration, singing and dancing. But their joy was short-lived as it turned to mourning the next day, Sunday 22 November, 2015. The pride of the community, a former banker and pioneer democratically elected governor of the state had died suddenly and mysteriously, after coasting to a sweeping victory in the previous day’s governorship election in the state. The flamboyant politician was elected on the platform of the then opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the time of his demise, Prince Audu was on the cusp of history as the first person in Nigeria to be democratically elected thrice as governor of a state. He was first elected from 1992 to 1993 and then elected for the second time in 1999 to 2003. His formal declaration as the valid winner of the election by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for the third separate time was being awaited when his death was made public.

The late politician’s family suspected foul play, alleging that his death was not natural, as he started complaining of stomach cramps, minutes after eating a meal. His sudden death threw the state and the entire nation into a quandary. Constitutional experts were divided on the position of law as to the non-envisaged situation, given that the constitution and the Electoral Act had no explicit provision for the scenario. The 1999 constitution, as amended, was silent on what happens when a candidate dies or withdraws from the race, while voting is in progress or before a winner is declared by the electoral body.

The lack of clear-cut provisions to take care of the logjam gave rise to a welter of opinions that were crystallising into a cloud of uncertainty in the state.

Opinions were sharply divided on whether it would be late Prince Audu’s running mate, Hon James Faleke from Kogi West; the incumbent governor, Captain Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was the runner up in the election; or a relatively unfledged aspirant in the APC, Yahaya Bello, who should lawfully fill the void. Conversely, the option of a re-run election was weighed by some analysts. The entire country was watching the unfolding drama in the Confluence State.

Captain Wada, a former pilot and the PDP candidate as the runner-up in the election, had those rooting for him. Similarly, Hon Faleke, the running mate to late Audu as a former Ikeja Council chairman in Lagos, before his elevation to the House of Representatives, where he was representing Ikeja 2 Federal Constituency, was seen by some as the logical successor. Thirdly, Yahaya Bello, a political neophyte, lacking in pedigree, was the least qualified to be governor among the available options.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Indeed when all the other aspirants had stepped down for Audu in the APC governorship primary, the untested Yahaya Bello was ignored when he refused to step down and proceeded to lose the primary contest woefully to Prince Audu.

Some reports had it that he was on the verge of defecting to the PDP after losing the primary. He was only roused to relevance following the death of Mr Audu, with the rumoured backing of the now late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Soon after mounting the governorship seat in Lord Lugard House, Lokoja, Yahaya Bello forgot his humble background. At a point, he vigorously nursed the ambition of becoming president of Nigeria at the expense of more qualified and tested gladiators.

He mobilised the entire government apparatus of Kogi State, including members of the state House of Assembly and traditional rulers, to endorse him and join in the wild goose chase. Anyone who opposed him in the state did so at the expense of his/her political or economic survival.

He suppressed political opponents and egregiously imposed his kinsman, Usman Ahmey Ododo as his successor. The move defied all democratic and moral barometers. Kogi is a multi-ethnic state comprising three senatorial districts. Although Kogi East, the homestead of the majority Igala ethnic group, constitutes over 50 per cent of the population of the state, the same cannot be said of Yahaya Bello’s Kogi Central, which makes up just about twenty per cent. Yet, Yahaya Bello forced his Ebira kinsman down the jugulars of Kogites as governor in the 11 November 2023 election.

Not done with tall plots, Bello is now taking on the nation’s foremost anti-corruption agency, the EFCC. It’s like he is unrealistically aiming to dislodge the pillars upon which the nation’s financial discipline and transparency rests. For the first time, a rash of public angst is swirling against Yahaya Bello. He is at the receiving end, with his political profile ebbing speedily.

The self-styled white lion has suddenly gone underground, dodging and hiding from prosecution over sundry criminal charges ignominiously dangling around his neck like manacles. But the question is, for how long can he run and hide? He will surely be smoked out as a drenched white cat and made to answer to the charges of corruption and money laundering preferred against him.

A Federal High Court in Abuja will on 10 May rule in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Yahaya Bello, who is facing a 19-count charge of money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80.2 billion. And rather than allow the law to take its course, Yahaya Bello was aided in escaping appearance in court to respond to the array of charges.

On Wednesday 17 April, an attempt by the EFCC to arrest Yahaya Bello at his 9, Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja residence was foiled. Operatives of the anti-graft agency had stormed the street around 9.30 a.m. that day and laid siege to the former governor’s residence, preventing both human and vehicular movements. The EFCC operatives were, however, prevented from entering the compound by armed policemen dressed in black, with the inscription, ‘Special Forces’.

The stalemate continued for hours as the EFCC operatives refrained from forcibly entering the house to avoid a looming bloodbath through a violent clash with the other armed men guarding Yahaya Bello. The intention of the EFCC was ostensibly to maintain the siege for more hours or days, to wear the hired guards out before storming the residence.

Since escape of Yahaya Bello, his whereabouts are unknown to anyone. Equally, that ignoble act has further dragged his name in the stinking mud.

A year ago, the man who styled himself as the White Lion was exultant and looming large. He had dismissed the time-honoured aphorism that power is transient and assumed that he would be at the fulcrum of power for life.

Nosike Ogbuenyi writes from Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

