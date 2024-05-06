For you to come to fulfilment in life, you need faith. Without faith it is impossible to please God. Faith is the ability to keep on moving ahead, because you are sure what you are believing God for, you will receive. Faith is the assurance that the result you are hoping for will not pass you by. Faith is the confidence that causes you to work and labour, while expecting a definite result.

Principles of Fulfilling Yourself

You Can’t Change Anything You Are Willing To Tolerate

If you want to truly come to self-fulfilment, be careful of the things you tolerate. If you tolerate friends who while away your time, you might never be able to easily get rid of them. If you tolerate TV programmes, that would become a menace that you will not be able to surmount. If you tolerate empty talk and chats on the telephone, you will discover that they would become more and more difficult for you to overcome. If you tolerate laziness, you will find it more difficult to break out of. If you tolerate substandard quality, you would not be able to break out of that mould. If you tolerate others deciding your future and destiny, you will find it almost impossible to be able to make your own decisions. If you tolerate drinking and smoking, you become addicted to them. If you tolerate day-dreaming and empty fantasies, those things will stand in your way of self-fulfilment.

What we tolerate, we empower. Tolerating means giving up some of your power. Tolerating means giving up your resistance. Tolerating is refusing to resist. Tolerating is an unwillingness to fight. That is why it becomes incredibly difficult to change those things we tolerate; because you have given them permission to exact a limited authority over you. That limited authority, however, could easily become a full-fledged dominion over you, if you tolerate it long enough. In that case, what we tolerate does not only become extremely difficult to change, but worse still what we tolerate often has dominion over us.

“You are the only real obstacle in your path to a fulfilling life.” ― Les Brown

For example, a person who gives himself to smoking once in a while, would soon discover that he has come under its power, resulting in addiction. A person who allows himself the pleasure of sometimes watching pornography, would soon discover that he practically cannot stop it thereafter. That is total dominion because of a little permission given.

Ladies and gentlemen, if you wish to be fulfilled in life, there are some things you don’t want to tolerate or permit. Those things you permit will either stop your fulfilment or enhance your fulfilment. So, be careful of those things you permit in your life.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Many people have failed to be fulfilled in life simply because they encountered some form of crisis or difficulty in life. Friends, let’s face it, there is no one who would ever come to fulfilment or any great height in life without encountering challenges, problems, difficulties and crisis. Problems are part of life.

Crisis Are Not Tragedies: They Are Traffic Lights

Many people have failed to be fulfilled in life simply because they encountered some form of crisis or difficulty in life. Friends, let’s face it, there is no one who would ever come to fulfilment or any great height in life without encountering challenges, problems, difficulties and crisis. Problems are part of life. The faster we get used to that thought, the better for us. Problems are not meant to stop you on your way of progress. They are there to propel you forward. How many dreams have died just because difficulties arose on the way? How many projects have been abandoned because some problems arose in the cause of pursuing them? Too many destinies are cut short of their best, because troubles arose in their path. That is why we must be conscious enough of the fact that crisis don’t come to stop us.

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed on an equal or greater benefit.” ― Napoleon Hill

One of the most constructive ways of maximising crisis to our benefit is to look at them as traffic lights. In life, sometimes, situations arise that are like red lights to us. At such times, we know that we must have a temporary stoppage and allow somethings to come to pass before we again possess the permit to move forward, full speed. At other times, it is the yellow light we encounter. Crisis, challenges and troubles that don’t entirely stop us but just slow us down. They too have their own benefits. Not every crisis in life would be a green light. As paradoxical as that might sound, we pass through different circumstances in life that, at first glance, would look like unpleasant troubles. However, in the long run, these circumstances could actually work out for our good, thereby becoming a green light for our acceleration in life.

So, crises could act as wakeup calls to us. They come to prevent us from dropping into a relaxed mode in our pursuit of self-fulfilment. Most of us will eventually have to look back and thank God for some of our crisis, because this might, at times, be used by God to remove us from the mediocrity of life. Some other crisis are used to lead us into new discoveries, new horizons and new inventions.

To achieve new heights, we have to do new things. Therefore crisis, circumstances and problems will often come to our lives as instruments in the hand of God to move us out of mediocrity into our destiny.

At other times, challenges, problems, troubles and crisis come, so that we don’t remain as we are today. When we remain in the same place for too long because we are enjoying the comfort of it, we can never become our future. If you always do the same thing all over again, you would most likely not get new results. You will only get the same old results you are used to getting.

“Sometimes you need a little crisis to get your adrenaline flowing and help you realise your potential.” ― Jeannette Walls.

To achieve new heights, we have to do new things. Therefore crisis, circumstances and problems will often come to our lives as instruments in the hand of God to move us out of mediocrity into our destiny.

Faith Is Inevitable

For you to come to fulfilment in life, you need faith. Without faith it is impossible to please God. Faith is the ability to keep on moving ahead, because you are sure what you are believing God for, you will receive. Faith is the assurance that the result you are hoping for will not pass you by. Faith is the confidence that causes you to work and labour, while expecting a definite result. Faith is the ability to see ahead into those things physical eyes cannot yet see. Faith is the ability not just to see into the future, but to forge out into fulfilling it. Faith is the ability to see and live by those things that are not yet in the physical realm. To be continued.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

