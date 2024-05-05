I am confident that Mr Ovia’s valuable business growth ideas, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial zeal will propel NELFUND to great heights, benefiting not only the immediate needs of loan applicants but also contributing to the overall development of Nigerian society. His pan-Nigerian and pan-African outlook will be an elixir to the management’s determination to adhere to global best practices and change the wrongful perceptions about Nigeria and the African continent.

The appointment of Mr Jim Ovia as the chairman of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a commendable decision that underscores President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to supporting tertiary education students in Nigeria. On behalf of the management team, I warmly welcome Mr Ovia and look forward to a productive working relationship.

The choice of Mr Ovia to lead NELFUND is undoubtedly a testament to his exceptional managerial experience and the quality of his judgments, as evident from the remarkable success of Zenith Bank Plc, which he founded. His proven track record of creative thinking, profound decision-making abilities, and entrepreneurial zeal are poised to have a positive impact on the operations of the loan scheme.

Mr Ovia’s commitment to Nigeria’s and Africa’s development is well-established. His bestselling book, Africa, Rise, and Shine, showcases his vision for the continent, seeing it not through the tattered veil of poor characterisation, but as a land of abundant human and natural resources, immense and diverse investment opportunities, and an economy primed for growth. This perspective aligns perfectly with the objectives of the NELFUND loan scheme, which aims to empower tertiary institution students to achieve their educational goals and become worthy contributors to a flourishing Nigerian economy.

Alongside the skilled experts from various fields on the NELFUND board, Mr Ovia’s leadership will undoubtedly ensure that the presidential mandate, vision, and objectives for establishing the loan scheme are fully realised. The board and management are determined to maintain the highest standards of fairness, transparency, accountability, and inclusion in the implementation of the scheme.

I am confident that Mr Ovia’s valuable business growth ideas, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial zeal will propel NELFUND to great heights, benefiting not only the immediate needs of loan applicants but also contributing to the overall development of Nigerian society. His pan-Nigerian and pan-African outlook will be an elixir to the management’s determination to adhere to global best practices and change the wrongful perceptions about Nigeria and the African continent.

Once again, I congratulate Mr Ovia on his appointment and am excited about the positive impact he will have on NELFUND and the education sector in Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Frederick Femi Akinfala is executive director, finance and administration of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

