This piece is inspired by my recent encounter with a patient here in the United States. Within the past week, I received a call from the Emergency Room to admit a 29-year-old African-American female whom, for the sake of this article, I will call Keisha. She presented with severe lower abdominal pain and was found to have a ridiculously high blood pressure, the type that will cause you to end up in the stroke unit. Her systolic blood pressure consistently was in the upper 200s. It turned out that the young lady suffered from a terrible medical condition called Polycystic Kidney Disease, notorious for causing high blood pressure, and since she didn’t respond to oral treatment, she was started on intravenous medication, requiring her admission in our Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As I approached her bedside and introduced myself as an ICU doc, Keisher’s countenance swiftly shifted to one of distress, her eyes brimming with tears. Upon inquiry, she relayed a harrowing ordeal from her prior hospitalisation, wherein she was denied a more potent analgesic for her pain under the presumption of her exhibiting a drug-seeking behaviour. Despite her evident need for stronger medication, she was administered a less efficacious agent than what she was accustomed to at home. Fearing reprisal from her medical insurer, she reluctantly remained hospitalised against her own inclinations. Throughout her stay, she endured persistent and agonising abdominal discomfort, her distress palpable as she contemplated the prospect of encountering the same healthcare provider that had previously disregarded her plight. The thought of going to the ICU, now gives her post-traumatic stress.

Offering some background, it’s noteworthy that Keisha was no dope head, she boasts a college-level education and maintains two stable jobs. Nevertheless, despite her impressive credentials and the clear medical indicators of her condition, she encountered considerable difficulty in persuading healthcare providers that her intentions were not centred around obtaining narcotics, just for pleasure. This skepticism persisted despite the well-documented association between her symptoms — abdominal pain and severely elevated blood pressure — and her diagnosed medical ailment. Connecting these dots is imperative, as effective pain management plays a pivotal role in addressing her hypertensive crisis.

Should one regard Keisha’s experience as an isolated anomaly, it suggests a lack of attentiveness to prevailing issues and perhaps even complicity in perpetuating systemic challenges. It is widely recognised that minority patients, particularly those of the Black ethnicity in the US and I dare say other Western nations, often receive inadequate pain management compared to their white counterparts. Despite the robust statistical evidence supporting this assertion, many healthcare providers remain oblivious to these glaring disparities.

As outlined in a study featured in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science, a concerning 40 per cent of first- and second-year medical students surveyed subscribed to the erroneous belief that “black people’s skin is thicker than white people’s.” Furthermore, those who held such misconceptions were less inclined to administer appropriate pain management to Black individuals. Moreover, a comprehensive meta-analysis spanning two decades revealed a disturbing trend: Black/African-American patients were 22 per cent less likely than their white counterparts to receive any form of pain medication.

These disparities in pain treatment are not always deliberate acts of bias; rather, they often stem from intricate influences, including implicit biases that healthcare providers may not even recognise within themselves. Providers, like all individuals, are susceptible to the pervasive stereotypes perpetuated by media portrayals, particularly those associating African Americans with substance abuse.

When we contemplate evil, our minds often conjure up images of heinous acts like Boko Haram insurgents abducting, maiming and killing the innocent or some form of ritualistic violence. However, there exist everyday manifestations of evil that are subtle and commonplace, yet deeply impactful. These evils can manifest through acts of omission or commission.

If, as a medical provider, you withhold pain medication from a suffering patient simply because you believe certain demographics are inclined to drug-seeking behaviour without conducting a thorough assessment, that constitutes evil. Similarly, if you, as a patient care associate, allow a patient to endure suffering in their own waste and only attend to them when family is present, that is an act of pure evil. But evil doesn’t just happen only in hospitals across America, it’s perpetuated everywhere in our world. In plain sight.

One glaring example is the prevalence of bystander apathy, where individuals witness acts of violence, abuse, or injustice but choose to remain passive observers, rather than intervene or seek help. Whether it is recording a violent altercation, instead of stepping in to stop it, turning a blind eye to discrimination or harassment in the workplace, or ignoring the suffering of those in need, our failure to take action enables harm to persist. These everyday actions, driven by indifference, selfishness, or complacency, highlight the insidious nature of evil in our society.

In the renowned work Eichmann in Jerusalem, author Hannah Arendt delves into the concept of the banality of evil. Through the lens of Adolf Eichmann’s trial for his role in the horror of Holocaust, she illuminates how individuals can become complicit in perpetuating evil acts without fully comprehending their moral implications. As Eichmann orchestrated plans for the extermination of Jews, he justified his actions by claiming to be merely following orders as part of his duty.

Arendt emphasises that the term “banality” in this context does not imply that Eichmann’s actions were ordinary or mundane, but rather that they were driven by a disturbing sense of complacency and an absence of moral reflection. Eichmann’s compliance with orders highlights how individuals can become agents of evil through passive acquiescence to actions or the directions of others, without critically questioning the ethical implications of their actions.

In confronting the insidious nature of systemic biases and the resulting injustices, it’s imperative that we recognise the profound impact of our actions, both overt and subtle. As guardians of health and advocates for humanity, we must challenge the status quo, confront our biases, and strive for equitable care for all. For in the silence of indifference lies the perpetuation of suffering and evil. It’s only by actively acknowledging and addressing these injustices that we can truly fulfil our duty to heal and uphold the dignity of every individual under our care, irrespective of skin colour or socio-economic status.

As I had once written, “It takes extraordinary courage to stand up for the sake of all in a world where most choose to play it safe, while the rest hope to be rewarded for their silence.”

Osmund Agbo is the author of Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works titled “Pray, Let The Shaman Die” and “Ma’m, I Do Not Come to You for Love” are due for release soon.

