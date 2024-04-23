What is particularly alarming is the role played by the incumbent resident of Kashim Ibrahim House, the seat of government in the state, who, prior to his accession, spearheaded the approval of a substantial loan from the World Bank during his sojourn at the National Assembly. Now, faced with the repercussions of his actions – a badly planned financing of developmental programmes in Kaduna, he is lamenting the lack of funds for essential projects…

In the heart of Northern Nigeria lies Kaduna State, a land steeped in potentials, yet shackled by the weight of mismanagement and deceit, and hoping fervently for a leadership capable of mobilising its citizens towards shared prosperity. Recent revelations have peeled back the layers of obscurity, exposing a state burdened by an astronomical and rising debt profile, second only to that of Lagos.

What is particularly alarming is the role played by the incumbent resident of Kashim Ibrahim House, the seat of government in the state, who, prior to his accession, spearheaded the approval of a substantial loan from the World Bank during his sojourn at the National Assembly. Now, faced with the repercussions of his actions – a badly planned financing of developmental programmes in Kaduna, he is lamenting the lack of funds for essential projects, not withstanding receiving humongous and monstrous monthly FAAC receipts from Abuja, for the benefit of the entire citizens of Kaduna State, and that he is only able to meet basic obligations, such as the payment of the salaries of civil servant by the whiskers.

Another perplexing issue is the convoluted narrative of political patronage and betrayal that underpins this financial quagmire.

Inherited Debts

Ranking as the second highest state in Nigeria’s debt hierarchy, the Governor said he inherited significant debts from the previous administration, led by Malam Nasir, who was his benefactor, bosom friend, “oga at the top,” etc., which comprises $587 million (a foreign debt, equivalent to N705 billion at N1200/$ as at 3 April), N85 billion (domestic debt) and N115 billion (in contractual liabilities).

A most pertinent questions to ask here is: Do the above debts include all or some or none of the following?

Outstanding payments to ad hoc, contract, NYSC or other ancillary staff? Outstanding salaries of either teachers or health workers or core civil service staff? Are there outstanding Accrued Rights Benefit in the Contributory Pension Scheme of pensioners and families of deceased staff?

The Service Compact Agreement Promised by the Governor

His Sustain Manifesto 2023, ‘meaning continuing from somewhere’, includes a seven-point agenda focusing on the development of the state in terms of the following: Safety and Security, Upgrade of Infrastructure, Strengthening of Institutions, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, Investment in Human Capital, and Nurturing Citizen Engagement.

Wait a second:

How much is the implementation of the seven-point agenda supposed to cost and in how many years? Will there be the implementation of the seven-point agenda or ‘sustenance’ of ongoing projects as the massive FAAC allocation gets eaten up? What about the welfare of citizens?

The inability to answer these three questions portrays Nigeria’s democracy as a FARCE!

The Circus and the Clowns

Based on the Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries (LIC DSF) used by the World Bank and the IMF, debt sustainability is a country’s/state’s ability to manage its debt without requiring debt relief or accumulating arrears or default on its obligations.

Meanwhile, the Debt Sustainability Ratio (DSR) compares the country’s/state’s debt levels against its ability to repay, considering its income, economic growth, and other relevant financial indicators.

A Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) is a structured examination of a country’s debt-carrying capacity (strong, medium or weak) over 10 years, vulnerability to economic and policy shocks and based on indicators such as, debt-to-GDP ratio, debt service-to-revenue ratio, debt service-to-exports ratio, primary fiscal balance, net present value (NPV) of debt-to-exports ratio, external debt-to-exports ratio, and public sector borrowing needs.

Once the indicative thresholds show a positive sign, governments at all levels feel they have the capacity to secure debts, which is actually wrong.

These indicators are meant to help analysts determine the risk of debt distress and guide borrowing decisions to maintain debt at sustainable levels but not to accumulate debts simply because government is a continuum.

A Tale of Political Intrigues

Distressingly, in a Machiavellian manoeuvre, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai anointed his senator to succeed him from the ranks of his own, only for citizens to witness the same protege spearheading a relentless cry of the lack of funds for essential projects and a struggle to meet basic obligations.

Now, with coffers depleted and faced with the repercussions of his past actions, the cry of fiscal incapacity reverberates through the corridors of power, leaving the welfare of citizens and development projects in a limbo.

What’s particularly abhorrent is the intricate web of political manoeuvres, self-serving actions that have contributed to this fiscal debacle, and has highlighted, tensions and breakdown in the relationship between the anointer and the anointed.

Scratching the Dirt

Compounding the issue is the close-knit network of political affiliations that seem more concerned with self-preservation than public service.

The governor’s ascent to power was facilitated by his predecessor, and his administration comprises key individuals and members of the past administration, who we are told will help with institutional memory, policy formulation and implementation from the same political circle, however raising questions about their complicity in the state’s financial mismanagement.

But the rot runs deeper still. Nepotism rears its head as the son of the former governor, once the new governor’s legislative aide, now brazenly denounces his former mentor as clueless.

Economic Strains and Public Welfare

The agencies entrusted with safeguarding public welfare and the provision of services have been perverted into instruments of extortion. Examples include:

The state’s road traffic and enforcement agency, originally envisioned as a regulatory body, but which has now devolved into a cash-generating enterprise, preying on hapless citizens through exorbitant fees, charges and fines, which burden the already strained finances of the citizens. Similarly, the lands registry, due to bureaucratic inefficiencies, has led to a perception of governance akin to an advance fee fraud scheme, transforming public institutions into veritable black holes of inefficiency and apathy.

Public Servants or Public Burden

According to the Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics (KSBS) website, the projected population of the state is 10.4 million as at 2023. Meanwhile in an interview granted by Mallam El-Rufai sometimes around May 2016, there are less than 100,000 persons employed in the civil service.

Averagely, the state’s monthly FAAC receipt is N10 billion and about N7 billion of this gets consumed by debts servicing and repayment, leaving a huge N3 billion for essential expenses. But alas, its a struggle to honour the monthly salary obligation of N5.2 billion to less than 100,000 of its workforce, with the rest of 10 million citizens left with nothing to cater for their welfare. This is an absurdity!

Following from the above, it’s a bitter irony that those entrusted to serve the state’s 10 million citizens have seemingly turned their backs on their mandate, prioritising personal comfort over public welfare by being paid humongous performance bonuses (though recently cut off, we are told), thus exacerbating the financial strain on the populace and the state.

Just like Annual Schools Census, it will be apt for the Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics (KSBS) to conduct an Annual Civil Servants Census.

A Future in Limbo

According to Statisense, Kaduna State’s 2024 budget for education is N115.42 billion, placing it fifth on the list of states with the highest budgetary allocations for education.

The Kaduna State General Household Survey conducted by KSBS in 2020 shows that 31.1 per cent of children within the primary school age are out-of-school; that is 535,353; while 31.9 per cent of children within the junior secondary school age are out-of-school. That is 233,386 children. This makes a total of 768,739 students at the basic level of education (Basic 1 to 9).

Exorbitant school fees in the state’s tertiary institutions are another palaver. Lest we forget, over 95 per cent of those in government received their tertiary education on a platter of gold – free of charges or stress.

The plight of citizens is further exacerbated by the denial of educational opportunities, as scholarships are denied and withheld, while access to study loans remains elusive from the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board. The requirements are short of being called Satanic.

Amidst a staggering number of out-of-school children and the absence of funding, it is alarming to notice the government’s misplaced priorities. Instead of investing in education and social welfare, it ends up in giving performance bonuses to its civil servants.

Those Eating from the Sweat of Faith

The much-vaunted promise of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, which ushered in successive administrations, has proven to be a hollow echo, devoid of substance or salvation. Instead, it perpetuates a cycle of inept governance, citizen deprivation, and serves as a stark reminder of the myopic vision and self-serving agendas that have hijacked governance in Kaduna State.

Furthermore, the strategy has done little to address the underlying issues plaguing the state and thus failed to foster inclusive development.

Beware the Ides of March

A significant portion of the state’s current cabinet, special advisers, and assistants etc. are recycled from the previous administration, suggesting a continuity of policies that have assisted in running the state aground. This continuity thus raises questions about the possibility of the existence of moles, collective responsibility, and the pursuit of the common good.

The Path Forward

As custodians of our collective destiny, awareness about the foregoing has become imperative, as we hope it will effect meaningful change. Therefore:

Mr Governor, the time to review certain laws and process work flow is now. On the debt debacle, there is a way out only if the will is there. For those outside Kaduna, this is a blueprint – equate Kaduna with your state and it will fit perfectly.

Adamu Rabiu writes from Kaduna.

