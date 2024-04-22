The tickets were sold at several locations on Lagos Island, such as Doherty’s Store, Alakoro; Remington Store, Tinubu Square; and Hope Institute at No. 25 Bankole Street; and they were also available from some of the ladies who resided in Ebute Metta on the Mainland. They were Mrs Bowley Williams, Mrs S Ade Doherty, Mrs CO Blaize and Mrs S. A. Pearce, who resided on Coates, Griffith Abeokuta, and Lagos Streets respectively.

On 25 September 1915, an advertisement about a fund-raising ball for the War Aeroplane Fund, appeared in the Lagos press. This was during World War One, a period that witnessed a variety of fundraising events on behalf of the British Empire’s war effort. The announcement was published in the Lagos Standard and the Nigerian Pioneer.

According to the advert, the “Moonlight Gathering and Grand Ball,” which was planned by the Ebute Metta Choral Society, was scheduled take place at a pavilion located on Abeokuta and Freeman Streets. Tickets were five shillings for two nights and three shillings for each night. Ladies would be admitted for free on the night of the Ball.

The tickets were sold at several locations on Lagos Island, such as Doherty’s Store, Alakoro; Remington Store, Tinubu Square; and Hope Institute at No. 25 Bankole Street; and they were also available from some of the ladies who resided in Ebute Metta on the Mainland. They were Mrs Bowley Williams, Mrs S Ade Doherty, Mrs CO Blaize and Mrs S. A. Pearce, who resided on Coates, Griffith Abeokuta, and Lagos Streets respectively.

On the first evening – 20th October – there would be plays, recitations and songs; while on the second night – Friday 22nd October – there would be a “Grand Ball.” The Band of Nigerian Regiment was engaged to play music.

After the events, the secretary to the Choral Society, Mr CJ George, wrote a report which was published in the Lagos Standard:

Permit me to express the sincere thanks of the Society generally to all who assisted in different ways to make the functions the success that they were especially to Mrs O. Obasa for kindly running the Anfani Bus to convey at reduced fares those who attended the function from Lagos, to Mrs Oyejola for kindly undertaking and carrying out in a manner most satisfactory and pleasing to all, the important duties of hostess at the ball, to Mrs J. S. Williams and Mrs C. M. Wilberforce for kindly volunteering to collect subscriptions towards the fund…

The special thanks of the Society are also due to all those who gave donations and so contributed in a large measure to the splendid financial showing.

He also provided information about expenditure, printing and advertisements, rental of chairs and carriage from Lagos and purchase of consumable materials. Mr George also revealed that a sum of £47 5s 10d was received and handed over to the Treasurer of the Nigerian War Aeroplane Fund.

However, while the event was a financial success, there were some controversy about the “native” ladies from Ebute Metta who attended the Ball.

Barely a week later, one Amaga sent a letter to the Editor of the Lagos Standard titled “The Ball at Ebute Metta”:

At the Ball on the 22nd, instant at Ebute Metta in aid of the Aeroplane Fund, dissatisfaction has been expressed by the Non-native gentlemen of Nigeria who attended the Ball and had to leave the Pavilion after spending a complete six hours there without having a dance with a lady.

It has come to a pitch that it is necessary to bring home the fact that to our people that such maltreatments to foreigners has become so prevalent that we need not delay putting them in order.

Some of our ladies at Ebute Metta appear to have their training from parents by the name “Mo-ti-engage”; and such being the case Mrs or Mother “Mo-ti-engage (I am Engaged)” has informed them that in a Ballroom it is essential they exhibit their training so that foreigners may know they belong to that family. Other portions of the ladies appear to be related to the “I am only come to look (sic)”, “My head is hurting me”, “I do not know how to dance”, “Let me ask my brother “and Mi-o -gbo- (I did not hear you)” families…

Conversing with one or two of the authorities, I am informed the reason is that the ladies complain of the rough manner in which the West Indians dance and therefore refuse dancing with them. What about the Sierra Leoneans and other foreigners who were there and treated likewise, are they too rough dancers? With the other portions of the ladies belonging to relatives mentioned above, it is only reasonable that they in future be advised to stay at home and have a read at their Primers and Standard O.”

He was of the view that the “impolite” behaviour of the ladies was because of their “lack of ballroom etiquette” and advised that:

Mothers are properly training their daughters at home should first buy them a book of ‘Ball-room etiquette’ and see that they thoroughly master same before getting for them a Ball-room costume… Mothers your daughters take delight in rudeness and refuse to learn when there is an opportunity for them; with a foreigner they know the best, and unless these girls are put right by you, there always will exist some differences between foreigners and natives for which most assuredly the latter will suffer.

He added:

Do your girls at all visit the Glover Hall when there is a ball? No/Never! The exhibition of such rudeness and incivility is far below the dignity of Lagos ladies and as remote as the surface of the earth is below the point of a tower of a Cathedral. Mothers, it is very bad – things are getting worse and unless effort is made, your girls in the future will deprive you of your advantages and hurry you up earlier to the moth of your graves…

However, Amaga himself received some criticism for the tone of his letter. In November, one Nago sent in his opinion:

I observe that “Amaga” seems to forget that to everything there must of necessity be exceptions and it is absolutely certain that his sweeping statements could not be made applicable to all Ebute Metta girls just as it would not be fair to say that all the Amagas are ruffians. It is also quite out of the way for “Amaga” to indulge in openly reproaching the mothers of these girls in the way he did as it would have been sufficient if he confines his vituperations to his objectives and thus show us that he is not lacking in the general rule of politeness which he is charging others with.

In November, there were rejoinders from “Akinola”, “A Native” and “Eko Akete.” Amaga also wrote in again.

Terms such as social ethics, etiquette and ball-room deportment etc, were used in the correspondence. One letter contained a reproach over the “lack of the knowledge of the appropriate use of words in a public press.” This in particular referred to the use of the words “ladies and girls” in the descriptions relating to Lagos and Ebute Metta.

The Nigerian Pioneer also lent its voice:

There was a noticeable strong feeling between the Ebute Metta young men, and the foreign Africans from over the seas, which all but wrecked the dance. So bitter is it that, if not nipped in the bud, trouble is sure to follow soon. The opinion entertained by the visitors from Lagos was that the conduct of the young ladies who refused to dance with those they did not like was quite correct.

In December, the editor of the Lagos Standard announced: “With our last issue, we closed the controversy of this subject…” That drew a line under the flow of commentaries.

Still, the letters open a window into class distinctions between Lagos Island and the Mainland, as well as the social scene in general.

Tayo Agunbiade is the author of Untold Histories of Nigerian Women: Emerging from the Margins

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

