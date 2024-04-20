As such, I have no scintilla of doubt that the resolve by the Nigeria Customs Service and its Benin Republic counterpart to work together is one that will yield heaps of fruitful results. Nigeria, our dear country, is battling to rescue its fragile economy from the clutches of smugglers and other criminals, whose heinous activities, are wreaking the nation’s economy.

It has always been said, in our local parlance, that two heads are better than one. This is to say that when several people come together, with their unique talents and individuals ideas, to work for a common cause, what they will achieve is going to be extraordinary, most definitely.

The efforts of a single person has never, in the annals of history, supplanted the collective will of a majority. That is why individuals, people and nations form, and are part of unions, associations and organisations that are promoting set agenda, while also agitating or defending their interests.

As such, I have no scintilla of doubt that the resolve by the Nigeria Customs Service and its Benin Republic counterpart to work together is one that will yield heaps of fruitful results. Nigeria, our dear country, is battling to rescue its fragile economy from the clutches of smugglers and other criminals, whose heinous activities, are wreaking the nation’s economy.

At the moment, the illicit business of smuggling still thrives in the country, joining other negative factors to hinder effective, smooth and robust trade, in the country. This, however, is giving the Nigeria Customs and its Benin counterpart a migraine.

To this end, a high-powered delegation led by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, recently embarked on a crucial mission to meet with the Director General of the Customs Administration of Benin. The visit was targeted at strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two Customs organisations.

The primary focus of the meeting, as outlined by the Adeniyi, was to deliberate on strategies aimed at amplifying trade activities between the two nations and ensuring the seamless implementation of recommendations previously discussed during their rendezvous in Cotonou.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, the CGC said, “We are cognisant of the established framework for cooperation between our respective customs administrations. This framework was established at a higher level by the authorities of the heads of State, President Patrice Talon of Benin and His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, both expressing a desire to work together.

“It is upon this foundation that the customs of both countries are united in their efforts.”

Welcoming the delegation with open arms, Mrs Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi, the director-general of Benin Customs Administration, reiterated their steadfast commitment to executing the mutually agreed-upon measures, emphasising the importance of thorough monitoring to ensure effective implementation.

The collaborative endeavours between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Benin Republic Customs Administration, according to her, serve as a testament to their shared commitment to facilitating seamless trade operations and ensuring the efficient management of cross-border activities for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Without mincing words, the collaboration between the Nigeria and Benin Customs presents a promising avenue to combat smuggling. This will also help to foster trade relations in the region. By forging a robust partnership, both agencies can pool their resources, intelligence, and expertise to effectively tackle the illicit flow of goods across their borders.

But they must first establish joint task forces and be proactive in sharing real-time intelligence, so as to enhance the detection and interception of smuggling activities. The intelligence this writer is talking about involve the exchange of information on known smuggling routes, tactics employed by smugglers, and emerging trends in illicit trade.

Again, harmonising customs procedures and regulations can streamline trade processes, making it easier for legitimate businesses to conduct cross-border transactions. And what is needed is the implementation of mutual agreements and adopting common standards for customs clearance, so as to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and incentivising compliance.

Furthermore, adequate investment in technology and infrastructure along border areas can strengthen border security, while also enhancing surveillance capabilities. This may be in the form of deploying advanced scanning technologies to upgrading border checkpoints and enhancing border patrol operations.

Above all, fostering dialogue and collaboration through regular meetings, workshops, and training programmes can build trust, while also enhancing coordination between the two customs agencies.

Curbing smuggling activities while promoting legitimate trade, in a bid to foster economic growth and boost the economic stability of Nigeria and Benin is a noble cause. Our prayer is that the two Customs organisations working for its actualisation should succeed. No one will wish they fail, I am sure.

Mahmud Abdulsalam writes from Abuja.

