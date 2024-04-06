Let us celebrate those who show up every day, ready to tackle challenges head-on, and let their stories inspire us to pursue our dreams with unwavering determination and an unyielding spirit. True success is not measured by the circumstances we are born into, but by the efforts we exert and the resilience we demonstrate along the journey of life. As Gordon Hinckley once said, “Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds.”

“Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.” In this famous quote, Stephen King, an American author known for his prolific work in the horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, and fantasy genres, reflected through his own journey, on the power of hard work and determination to attaining success.

This essay draws inspiration from a Facebook post shared by my friend and brother, Moses Ochonu. For those who may not be familiar, Moses is a professor of African History and occupies the Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair in History at Vanderbilt University. He recounted an intriguing encounter with a Nigerian academic at a conference in the United States some years back.

In a somewhat perplexing turn of events, this individual felt compelled to explain to Moses that his esteemed position was merely the result of luck. According to him, there were numerous individuals in Nigeria with equal or superior intelligence, yet luck had not smiled upon them in the same way it had for Moses.

Typical of Moses, he remained unapologetically humble and unpretentious throughout the exchange. While he agreed with his interlocutor that luck plays a role in our lives, he also recounted some of the efforts he made and challenges he faced, many of which demanded sacrificing youthful pastimes and leisure activities prior to securing admission for postgraduate studies in the US – efforts that undoubtedly surpassed mere luck.

Through anecdotes and personal experiences, delivered in a spectacular way typical of an erudite Ivy-League professor, Moses went further to illuminate the complexities and multifaceted nature of success, highlighting the interplay of talent, perseverance, and timing. He emphasised the importance of humility and gratitude, cautioning against the pitfalls of arrogance and the myth of self-made success. Instead, he underscored the role of both divine favour and hard work in shaping one’s trajectory, echoing the belief that diligence and resilience triumph over innate talent alone.

We have all been captivated by the remarkable transformation of that erstwhile struggling classmate who, over the years, ascends to the echelons of prominence as a distinguished professor, influential politician, or titan of industry. Conversely, we often find ourselves pondering the fate of individuals of purportedly exceptional intellect and talent from our formative years, who, lamentably, fail to realise their potential.

Jack Ma, the visionary Chinese entrepreneur and founder of Alibaba Group, embodies the essence of resilience and determination. Born in Hangzhou, China, in 1964, Ma struggled academically during his early years, failing the entrance exams for college twice. Despite facing rejection, he persevered, eventually earning a spot at Hangzhou Normal University, where he graduated with a degree in English.

It is my contention that there exists a proclivity among humans to excessively lean on innate intelligence and inherent abilities, while simultaneously underestimating the pivotal role of hard work, unwavering determination, relentless perseverance, and the invaluable insights gleaned from traversing through disappointments along the challenging path of personal and professional advancement.

After graduation, Ma faced numerous setbacks in his career. He applied for jobs in dozens of companies, including KFC, where he was one of 24 applicants rejected. Undeterred by these failures, he continued to pursue opportunities, eventually landing a job as an English teacher. During a trip to the United States in 1995, Ma discovered the internet and recognised its potential to transform business.

Upon returning to China, he founded his first internet company, China Pages, which aimed to create websites for Chinese companies. Despite the initial excitement, the venture failed to take off, leaving Ma in debt and without a source of income. Undeterred, he continued to explore opportunities in the emerging internet industry.

In 1999, Jack Ma founded Alibaba, an online marketplace connecting Chinese manufacturers with international buyers. Initially operating out of his apartment with a small group of employees, Alibaba faced significant challenges in its early years, including skepticism from investors and fierce competition from established players.

Despite these obstacles, Ma remained focused on his vision, continuously adapting and innovating to overcome challenges. Alibaba’s breakthrough came with the launch of Taobao, an online shopping platform, which quickly became the dominant player in China’s e-commerce market.

Today, Alibaba Group is one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies, encompassing a diverse range of businesses, including e-commerce platforms, cloud computing services, digital payments, and logistics. Jack Ma’s journey from humble beginnings to global success serves as a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and resilience.

In the United States, the story of Thomas Edison is another great example. Growing up, he struggled with formal education and was labeled as a poor student. He was not discouraged. No, not Edison. His relentless experimentation and hard work led him to become one of the most prolific inventors in history, with over 1,000 patents to his name.

Michael Jordan is often hailed as the greatest basketball player of all time; however, his journey to greatness faced a rocky start as he initially was said to have failed to make his high school basketball team. Despite not being considered good enough at first, he eventually ascended to unparalleled greatness.

Before JK Rowling found success with the Harry Potter series, she faced rejection from multiple publishers and struggled as a single mother living on welfare. However, her perseverance eventually paid off, making her one of the best-selling authors of all time.

The success stories of these “ordinary” individuals who struggled through life to achieve monumental success should serve as powerful reminders of the multifaceted nature of success. They exemplify the importance of hard work, resilience, perseverance, and humility as the building blocks needed to attain success. While talent and luck may play a role in opening doors, it is ultimately hard work, determination, and an unwavering commitment to one’s goals that pave the way for triumph.

Osmund Agbo is the author of Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles, along with other publications.

