…a critical aspect that appears to elude the administration’s grasp is the imperative of waste reduction and relentless battle against corruption. The government seems to treat the matters as trivial, whilst underestimating the profound impacts they have on both the security and economic sectors. While the administration’s intentions to enhance national security are commendable, they seem to overlook the intricate relationship between corruption, waste and our prevailing challenges.

“…good governance should be an expectation, not an exception.” – Abigail Spanberger

Many astute analysts of the Nigerian government’s actions since May 2023 concur that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu demonstrates a genuine commitment to enhancing Nigeria, particularly in the realms of security and the economy, in alignment with the provisions of Section 14 (2) of the Constitution. With regard to the security sector, despite the recent surge in kidnappings, there have been overall improvements. Crime tends to adapt and mutate over time. As efforts are made to combat one form of criminal activity, new challenges inevitably arise. Thus, akin to other pivotal sectors, the security domain remains dynamic and necessitates continuous innovation and adaptation.

In analysing the economic landscape, it becomes evident that the current administration faces formidable obstacles due to the legacy of its predecessors. The preceding administration’s actions significantly deteriorated the economic foundation of the country. The adverse effects include a huge external debt accumulation; fiscal mismanagement; and a dual borrowing approach involving the reliance on both external borrowing and internal printing of money for consumption, which exacerbated macroeconomic instability. The naira experienced depreciation due to the excessive printing of money, which has fuelled momentous inflation. A significant portion of the newly printed money however flowed to politically exposed individuals, who often converted this to US dollars, thereby worsening the inflationary pressures and contributing to the ongoing foreign exchange crisis.

While the current administration inherited an economically battered state, the challenges associated with the economy are distinct from those of the security sector. Unlike security matters, where pragmatic approaches can be discerned, the economic domain is entangled with loyalties and political settlements. Navigating this intricate landscape requires astute decision-making and innovative strategies to restore stability and foster growth. Its now evident that IMF prescriptions, with their fatal consequences, have not solved our economic problems since 1987.

To initiate any meaningful reform, we must embark on the essential process of purging corrupt and inept public officers who bear the weighty responsibility of safeguarding our nation’s security. Only then can we lay the groundwork for a more robust and effective system. The second emergency is to reduce wastage. Mr Waziri Adio’s extensive research on about sixty government owned enterprises has unveiled a disconcerting reality.

However, a critical aspect that appears to elude the administration’s grasp is the imperative of waste reduction and relentless battle against corruption. The government seems to treat the matters as trivial, whilst underestimating the profound impacts they have on both the security and economic sectors. While the administration’s intentions to enhance national security are commendable, they seem to overlook the intricate relationship between corruption, waste and our prevailing challenges.

Consider the following: A significant proportion of security threats in the country today stem from the inflow of illicit arms, many of which infiltrate our borders undetected. The paradox lies in the fact that certain public officials, entrusted with safeguarding our nation, exhibit a remarkable inability to recognise the smuggling of oil tankers and food commodities from and into Nigeria. Yet, they are expected to effectively counter the influx of arms — a task that demands heightened vigilance and astute border control. Agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service seem to be more interested in revenue generation and remittance discussions, which overshadows the critical role they play in enhancing enhance internal security.

To initiate any meaningful reform, we must embark on the essential process of purging corrupt and inept public officers who bear the weighty responsibility of safeguarding our nation’s security. Only then can we lay the groundwork for a more robust and effective system. The second emergency is to reduce wastage. Mr Waziri Adio’s extensive research on about sixty government owned enterprises has unveiled a disconcerting reality. These entities predominantly function as drainpipes, facilitating rent-seeking, serving as ATMs for the political elite, and perpetuating egregious resource wastage. Some of these agencies, with little value-addition to the economy, spend more on themselves than some state governments combined. Annually, trillions of naira are squandered through these agencies. Wastage diminishes the financial resources for bolstering both national security and economic development.

To illustrate this point, consider a recent publicised instance: N82 billion earmarked for the construction of 427 boreholes, primarily to provide water to disadvantaged communities. Surprisingly, this allocation translates to approximately N192 million per borehole! The Abubakar Widi-Jalo Foundation has, in the last few years, drilled and operationalised 443 boreholes with approximately NGN332 million.

Also, the outdated Oronsanye Report they want to implement appears to lack a genuine commitment towards authentic realignment, comprehensive restructuring, and strategic repositioning aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the existing one-thousand-plus federal agencies. A thorough assessment of these sixty “Super Agencies,” as described by Adio, has the potential to yield substantial savings for the nation, amounting to trillions of naira, while concurrently enhancing operational efficiency. Prioritising this critical evaluation is paramount, rather than diverting public attention to the Oronsanye report.

In the absence of these necessary corrective actions, a substantial portion of the N8 trillion allocated for capital expenditure is likely to dissipate, mirroring patterns observed in previous years. To illustrate this point, consider a recent publicised instance: N82 billion earmarked for the construction of 427 boreholes, primarily to provide water to disadvantaged communities. Surprisingly, this allocation translates to approximately N192 million per borehole! The Abubakar Widi-Jalo Foundation has, in the last few years, drilled and operationalised 443 boreholes with approximately NGN332 million. With their efficiency, given N82 billion, they will drill 109,300 boreholes, instead of the 427 that the Federal Government wants to do. Even if we hypothetically equip each borehole with amenities such as air conditioning, generators, DSTV, and Starlink internet, the total cost will still fall short of N3 million per borehole.

Fighting corruption and reducing wastage is not about ‘strengthening’ EFCC and ICPC. Similar to addressing policing challenges, the solution lies not solely in manpower and resource allocation but in evidence-based strategies that yield positive outcomes. Allocating additional resources should directly correlate with a reduction in various forms of corruption, including grand corruption, political corruption, procurement fraud, nepotism, abuse of office, and asset misappropriation. Simply, run a nationwide poll on whether these have increased or decreased and wait for the response. The reasons why there have been low impact, in spite of more resources pumped into these government institutions is because the leakages and mechanisms for prevention are too weak. The legislators are evidently not up to task. Billions of naira cannot be siphoned by the political class on a yearly basis and then you keep sending anti-corruption agencies to be chasing them around for recoveries. The president needs to act.

Umar Yakubu writes from Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch and serves on the Board of the United Nations Convention against Corruption Coalition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

